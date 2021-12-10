Scarsdale’s Fire Chief, James E. Seymour IV, resigned from his position Thursday, Dec. 9, effective Jan. 1. He has accepted a job as chief of the Peekskill Fire Department, which is where he began his career as a firefighter 20 years ago.
Seymour joined the fire department in Scarsdale in 2004 as a firefighter, was promoted captain and training officer, and ultimately to chief in 2016.
Details about the timing or name of a new or an interim fire chief for Scarsdale was not available at press time. However, Village Manager Rob Cole said the village learned of Seymour’s resignation Wednesday night, so “we’re still working on the transition plan.”
Cole said Westchester County civil service administers firefighter exams and maintains promotional lists of fire captains who have taken the exams for fire chiefs. Captains who are interested in being promoted to chief take the test and then get ranked and scored through the county. Cole said the village would be able to access that list, which includes fire captains in Scarsdale who have tested for the position.
“We follow the civil service protocol in vetting those candidates for any promotional opportunity that they might be interested in,” Cole said. “And we’ll look at the individuals who are on that list. We’ll post the position and follow all the steps that we normally would do in recruiting for a fire appointment. I’m confident that we’ll find a great candidate to fill Jim’s shoes after he’s transitioned over to Peekskill.”
Until now, Peekskill has been a volunteer fire service. With the hiring of Seymour, it will have its first paid career fire chief.
“That’s an exciting move for Jim, of course, because he started his career in the fire service in Peekskill over 20 years ago.” said Cole. “So for him, it’s kind of like going home. It’s one of those opportunities that when you see it, you really want to try hard to pursue and be successful and … be fortunate to have been selected.”
According to Cole, the city council and the manager in Peekskill are “very pleased to have found [Seymour] and are looking forward to getting started.”
Cole said he is “happy for [Seymour] that this opportunity came up ... it’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities ... to be successful in competing for that attractive position based on his personal interests and desires.”
Seymour did not respond to requests for comment as of press time, Thursday evening.
