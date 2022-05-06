Following a half-hour executive session, Scarsdale Board of Education vice president Amber Yusuf announced that Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned as of today, Friday, May 6, due to the distraction caused by the IRS issue the administration appeared to have covered up for 10 months before announcing it to the board of education on March 25.
Hagerman had previously announced in January he was leaving to take a position as head of school of the Latin School in Chicago effective July 1. In doing so he broke the 12-month notice clause in his contract.
In board president Karen Ceske’s absence, Yusuf read a statement from Hagerman at the May 6 meeting: “… the IRS issue has become a distraction to that work. Although I have already resigned my position as superintendent of schools effective June 30, I now feel it is best to do so more immediately in order for the district to keep its focus on students and a successful ending to the school year. It has been a privilege to work on behalf of Scarsdale’s children and youth and alongside so many outstanding administrators, faculty and staff.”
Assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development Dr. Drew Patrick, who was unanimously tabbed by the board of education as interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $300,000 while the board searches for a permanent replacement, was appointed interim superintendent as of Saturday, May 7.
Yusuf congratulated Patrick, who was present for the meeting, and said, “We’re excited to be working with you right away."
After showing his appreciation, Patrick said, “I just want to assure the board and the community that while you’ve been diligently working on a variety of matters, teaching and learning in the district have gone on with all the excitement and enthusiasm you’d expect at this time of year as the weather gets nicer and so forth and we’ll continue to work hard right through June and turn our attention to the summer and the opening of school in September. I very much look forward to working with you all, too.”
Board member Ron Schulhof thanked Patrick “for stepping into this role at this time.”
About a half hour after the meeting ended, the district released a statement signed by the entire board of ed:
“The Board had previously selected Dr. Patrick as interim Superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. We are confident that he is the best individual to lead our schools at this time and provide important continuity in the months and year ahead. He possesses a deep knowledge of, and true passion for, education, along with leadership expertise, a collaborative nature, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills. He understands the culture and values of our schools and is dedicated to the success of all of our students in addition to the members of our faculty and staff.
“Understanding that a change in executive leadership is significant, the Board is committed to working with and supporting Dr. Patrick and the entire school community during this transition.”
This is a developing story. Check back at scarsdalenews.com and The Scarsdale Inquirer next week for more.
