The Scarsdale School District announced Thursday evening, March 31, that the board of education chose Dr. Drew Patrick to serve as interim superintendent of the Scarsdale Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year with Dr. Thomas Hagerman taking a new position at a school in Illinois effective at the end of this school year, June 30.
According to a press release, “After identifying the board’s criteria and priorities for an interim superintendent and soliciting community feedback, the board worked to identify and vet appropriate internal and external candidates for the position. The board unanimously selected Dr. Patrick as the best individual to lead the Scarsdale Schools community at this time. Dr. Patrick understands the culture and values of our schools and is dedicated to the success of every student. He possesses a deep knowledge of, and true passion for, education, along with leadership expertise, a collaborative nature, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.”
The release quoted school board president Karen Ceske as saying, “Understanding that a change in executive leadership is significant for our entire community, we are confident that Dr. Patrick will provide important continuity for our students and schools in the year ahead, and we are delighted to welcome and work with him in this new role.”
Patrick has 20 years of experience in education and has served as Scarsdale’s assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development since 2016. The district credited him with being “responsible for the recruitment, selection, induction, and retention of many faculty and staff across the district,” while also serving as the lead negotiator in contract talks with the district’s seven unions and overseeing the district’s self-insured health plan. “Dr. Patrick’s leadership and decision-making responsibilities have been broad and have included leadership development within the administrative team,” according to the release.
Patrick was a science teacher at Clarkstown South from 1999-2002 before holding three positions in the Bedford Central School district. He was a teacher from 2002-08, science department coordinator from 2004-08 and assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment from 2008-16. Patrick won awards for being an outstanding earth science teacher in 2001 and 2004.
Patrick studied biology and geology at University of Rochester, got his master’s in geology from University of South Carolina, his masters in education from Bank Street College of Education and his doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College, where he was honored with the Outstanding Leadership Award in 2018.
The board of education is expected to officially appoint Patrick during its next business meeting Monday, April 4.
