The Scarsdale Board of Education released a statement Thursday, Feb. 9, naming current Interim Superintendent Dr. Andrew (Drew) Patrick as superintendent of Scarsdale Schools.
The board said it “unanimously identified” Patrick for the role, and plans to formally appoint him at the school board meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
“Dr. Patrick exemplifies all of the qualities identified by our community in the Leadership Profile report,” the statement said. “Dr. Patrick leads with empathy and integrity, uses a student-centered approach to creative problem solving, and is open to reflection and learning. We are confident that Dr. Patrick’s leadership will create an inclusive environment for our students, faculty and staff, and community.”
The board conducted “an extensive and thorough search” and found Patrick “inspires the full confidence of the Board and we enthusiastically welcome him into his role as the Superintendent of Scarsdale schools,” board president Amber Yusuf said in the board’s statement.
Patrick has served as the interim superintendent of schools since May 2022. Prior to this appointment, he had served as assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development for Scarsdale Schools since 2016. He has been a leader in public education as a teacher and district leader since 1998. Before coming to Scarsdale, he served eight years as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Bedford, New York. Prior to his district-level leadership position, Patrick taught earth science, biology and A.P. environmental science and served as a science department coordinator.
Patrick holds degrees from the University of Rochester (B.S., biology-geology), the University of South Carolina (M.S., geology), Bank Street College of Education (M.Ed., educational leadership) and Manhattanville College (Ed.D., educational leadership). He has published works as both a geologist and as an educational leader.
The board pointed to teaching and professional development as “focal aspects of his practice as he provides extensive professional development, both within and outside the District.”
Patrick also has taught graduate level courses at Bank Street College since 2018.
“Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a Board of Education and we have been committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful, and comprehensive process to find the next Superintendent of Schools for Scarsdale,” the board stated.
The board said it considered more than 65 potential candidates from a “diverse pool” in a nationwide search and conducted “multiple rounds of interviews with a very strong group of sitting superintendents from excellent school districts with established records of success.”
“We are grateful for the widespread engagement of our community, students, parents, faculty, and staff members that helped guide the Board in this extensive process, whether through participation in focus groups, community forums, interviews, and/or the online survey,” the board said in the statement.
The school board also thanked Deborah Raizes and Dr. Susan Guiney of Hazard Young Attea Associates (HYA), who put in “hours of hard work, extensive recruitment and professional expertise” as consultants hired by the district to facilitate the superintendent search.
In anticipation of his appointment, Patrick said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to the Board of Education for putting their trust in me to lead this extraordinary school community. It is truly a privilege and a professional dream come true. To my mind, what makes leading this District so special is the combination of an exceptionally engaged student body and an extraordinary faculty and staff situated in a community deeply committed to ensuring a world-class education for its youth. The collective contribution of goodwill, energy, innovation, and resources cultivates an environment of possibility in our schools. I have been energized by our work over the past nine months, and am excited for the future we will create together.”
The board said it is “very excited to unanimously congratulate Dr. Patrick on his new role as Superintendent of Schools and looks forward to continuing Scarsdale’s strong tradition of excellence and innovation under his stewardship.”
A comprehensive timeline and catalog of all actions, communications, documents and videos related to the search are posted at http://bit.ly/3OOj7em.
