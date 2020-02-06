On Feb. 6, the Scarsdale Voters’ Choice Party announced three candidates running for three open village trustee seats in the March 18 village elections.
Robert Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio will be on the Scarsdale Voters’ Choice Party ticket. Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates, as selected by the Citizens Nominating Committee, are incumbent trustees Justin Arest and Lena Crandall — both running to keep their seats on the board — and Randy Whitestone.
“The nonpartisan party, they don’t want issues, they don’t want to address the issues,” said Berg. “We want to address the issues.”
Berg, 62, has lived in Scarsdale for 18 years and has been a practicing attorney for 36 years, specializing in class action litigation. He holds a B.A. cum laude, from Amherst College, an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from the University of Chicago.
Cohen, 55, moved from South Africa to Scarsdale in 1977 and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1982. He moved back to South Africa in 1991 and returned to Scarsdale in 2000.
Cohen owns an investment grade diamond company, Rand Defined Values Inc., selling certified diamonds to high-end retailers and investors. Cohen has been a pioneer in developing sustainable conflict-free diamond operations in Africa, and is the former president of the International Association of Diamond Manufacturers.
“I think having other voices on the village board is a good idea,” said Cohen. “I think the nonpartisanship [system] is fantastic… but I think the process has created an echo chamber.”
Cohen graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and he holds a J.D. from Cardozo Law School, Yeshiva University.
Selvaggio, 62, has lived in Scarsdale for 26 years. Selvaggio is an economist and founder of Rutter Associates, an economic consulting firm. He holds a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in economics from Brown University.
According to Berg, the Voters’ Choice Party stands for open government and transparency, something he believes is lacking in the current village government.
“There has to be other voices heard on the board and right now it’s usually unanimous decisions on everything,” said Berg. “Nobody knows how [the board of trustees] reach the decisions… Everything is done secretly. That’s not a way to run a government.”
