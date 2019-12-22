Scarsdale, Hartsdale and Fairview Fire Departments were among those responding to a structure fire at 41 Walworth Ave. in Scarsdale on Saturday, Dec. 21. The fire was reported about 10:22 p.m. and was declared under control around 11:12 p.m.. All occupants were already out of the house when fire fighters arrived on the scene. Check back for more information.
