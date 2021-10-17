To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, clothing store I Am More Scarsdale collaborated with White Plains Hospital for their third annual breast cancer awareness event. The program, hosted in Scarsdale’s Dine the ’Dale tent in the village center Oct. 6, was organized to give women in their late 30s to 60s the support and information they need to be proactive about their breast health.
“This breast cancer event started out as an intimate gathering of 15 women inside I Am More four years ago, with the group discussion led by Dr. Pamela Weber,” said Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-founder of I Am More Scarsdale.
Berman-Goldstein is a board certified radiologist with fellowship training in breast imaging. She practiced at Mount Sinai Hospital and trained with Weber, who is currently the director of imaging at the White Plains Hospital Imaging Center in New Rochelle, as well as one of the guest panelists for the evening.
The topic of breast health is not only of professional interest, but holds personal importance for Berman-Goldstein. In 2018 she underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery due to suspicious pathology. “Given my medical background, personal experience and strong family history, I feel knowledge is the most important power we can all have to help ourselves and others,” she said.
In addition to Weber, the panel of medical experts that included Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, director of Breast Surgery at White Plains Hospital and Dr. Sara Sadan, section chief for the Department of Medical Oncology and the director for Breast and Women’s Cancers at White Plains Hospital. The discussion was moderated by Dara Gruenberg, a vice chair of the White Plains Hospital Foundation Board.
“I think it’s not just so important to be doing this during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but to always be aware more generally, because breast cancer cuts through all ages and all walks of life” and “affects everyone,” said Ananthakrishnan about the event.
Scarsdale residents and friends Lauren Cherny and Melissa Berman were two among the 50 or so people in attendance. They said they went to the panel discussion to learn more about staying healthy. “I’ve never had a mammogram and I think it may be time,” said Cherny. “I just want to learn more,” she continued. Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron was also in attendance.
The event kicked off with an introduction by Berman-Goldstein and Frances Bordoni, senior vice president for Ambulatory and Physician Services at White Plains Hospital, before Gruenberg took the stage and posed a question related to the anatomy of the breast.
“Two main risk factors for breast cancer are being born female and getting older,” she said. “Why over time do your risk factors increase? What happens to the breast tissue?”
Ananthakrishnan took the question and explained that the breast is a glandular structure made up of fatty tissue and a system of lobules (small, round milk-producing sacs) and ducts (canals that carry milk from the lobules to the nipple). “Cancer forms when something goes wrong inside the lining of the ducts. Now what makes something go wrong? That’s the million dollar question that we don’t know the answer to. But what breast cancer is is abnormal cell growth in the lining of the ducts. The cells grow without any check.”
Ananthakrishnan continued that risk factors increase with age because the mechanism of how cells replicate changes as one gets older. However, she added, imaging tests also get better as one gets older, because the breast loses its density with age and becomes more fatty. It is easier to detect abnormalities with mammograms and ultrasounds in fattier versus denser tissue.
Gruenberg then guided the conversation to the topic of risk factors. Sadan explained that an early onset of menstruation and late menopause puts one at risk for breast cancer and breast-related disorders due to the increased exposure to estrogen. Cancer risk rises the longer a woman’s breast tissue is exposed to the hormones released during her menstrual cycle, so estrogen remains longer over time in a woman’s system if she had an earlier period and then menopause later in life.
Family history of cancer also puts one at higher risk for breast cancer. However, Ananthakrishnan clarified, family history is only one factor. “Patients think that their family history is the biggest factor in us recommending what to do, but it’s one factor. It’s not the only thing.”
Still, she explained that as far as family history is concerned, medical professionals will look at who in the family has had cancer and the type of cancer, because there are connections between the development of certain other cancers and breast cancer. So, based on the family history, a doctor may recommend a patient undergo genetic testing to see if her genetics put her at a higher risk of developing cancer, which will then impact the frequency and the types of screenings that the patient receives.
Sadan further explained the connection between family history and breast cancer, describing how genetic predisposition only accounts for 10% of breast cancers, and an additional 20% is accounted for by familial predisposition. What this means is that 10% of breast cancers are caused by genetic factors that an individual has inherited and cannot control, while 20% of breast cancer cases seen in families without the genetic component are due to lifestyle factors of the family such as poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity and alcoholism.
Gruenberg read a list of factors that one can control to minimize the risk of breast cancer and asked the panelists to comment. The list included exercise, diet, alcohol, birth control, hormone replacement therapy, stress, dairy, hair dye and smoking.
Sadan emphasized the importance of minimizing risk factors, saying 1 in 8 women develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetimes. She then discussed the nutritional component and the importance of making healthy choices that don’t include processed foods. Even for those with a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), which measures a person’s body fat based on height and weight, she said the choices one makes foodwise is important because what one puts in their body can have carcinogens in it, and/or can increase inflammation in the body. “Even if you are thin and don’t have a lot of fat on you, this increases your risk,” she said of certain foods that create an inflammatory response, which in turn weakens the immune system and creates an environment conducive for cancer cells to grow. Smoking also leads to inflammation and should be avoided, Sadan added.
She further clarified by explaining the importance of maintaining a BMI under 25, as obesity “increases the risk of hormone production in the fat tissue. It increases the rate of insulin resistance. It increases the risk of forming cytokines in the body that increase inflammation. And all these are increasing the risk of cancer and promoting cell growth of cancer, but also suppressing the immune system’s ability to fight.”
Sadan then took what some members of the audience considered a controversial stance when she emphatically stated that “alcohol today is how we used to talk about tobacco 30 years ago. This is how strong the correlation is between alcohol and cancer.” She went on to explain that alcohol promotes 30 types of cancer, and yet only 1 out of every 4 women are aware of the connection between alcohol and cancer.
One member of the audience asked why then she has been hearing that her daily glass of wine was a good habit, and Sadan explained that as more information comes out, doctor recommendations pivot. “I used to say one glass a day, now I’m saying two a week,” she said, and that refers to all types of alcohol.
“Even among doctors we have varying levels of strictness, but the idea is the same. We really want you to be aware of what you’re doing. Some people are drinking a glass of wine every night and aren’t even aware they’re doing it until you bring it up,” added Ananthakrishnan, who concluded that a good way to minimize one’s risk of cancer is to eat less processed foods and have less than four drinks a week. “There is no perfect diet,” she said, but “eating food in its natural form” is a good rule of thumb. “The less processed the better.” Avoiding products with hormones in them, such as certain milk and meat products, is also important.
At the end of the day though, said Sadan, a doctor’s job is to bring to the attention of their patients their risk factors and what they can do to live a healthy life. “We don’t tell the patients what to do,” she said. “We just impart the knowledge to them.”
