After spending two years at Scarsdale Village Hall, Trustee Karen Brew is eager for another go at the job.
Being a trustee is the purpose Brew said she was lacking in the years prior to her election.
The Princeton, New Jersey, native has an undergraduate degree in psychology from Cornell University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and has worked previously in financial services and marketing. But she wasn’t working at the time she first ran for trustee in 2021, she said — and the job has given her a new purpose.
“I was with kids, I was in and out of employment full time, part time, this and that, and then I wasn’t working. And I really need to use my brain,” she said. “So I [have] really enjoyed it. It’s a wonderful group of really sharp people. And we’re attacking a lot of things to make Scarsdale better. And it’s interesting. I’m using my brain and it’s collegial and fun.”
Brew, 60, is running once again on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket, along with current trustee Sameer Ahuja, former trustee Justin Arest who’s running for mayor, and newcomer Dara Gruenberg.
Brew has been quite busy during her time as a trustee so far — heading up the Personnel and Law committees, working on the Public Safety Committee and the Pool Complex Special Assignment committee, and much more.
One of the biggest tasks she has been involved with was the search for a new village manager in 2021 — a search that resulted in then-deputy village manager Robert Cole’s promotion to the top job.
“I helped develop questions, I helped develop presentation questions when we were narrowing it down,” she said.
She’s been involved in similar search efforts since.
“We did a lot of big searches, the deputy village manager, the head of HR, or personnel for the village, the new fire chief,” she said. “And so as head of personnel, I was very involved in that, as well as bringing about 25 to 30 people on boards and councils last April.”
As chair of the village board’s Legal Committee, she also worked on interviewing and hiring a new law firm to support the village.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air, because the new firm has a breadth of areas of expertise that we didn’t have access to before,” Brew said. “So nothing against the former firm, they were great. But we have more support now, which has been really helpful to us.”
The biggest challenge Brew believes the village faces in the coming years? Balancing everything.
“There are so many wants and needs,” she said.
Among those are continuing to add technology to various departments.
“We’re coming into a period with a new village manager who wants to bring our governance into the 21st century — a lot [previously] was done by paper,” Brew said.
Aging infrastructure also remains an ongoing concern in Scarsdale — something Brew said much of the community doesn’t quite realize.
“They don’t know that our sewers are falling apart, and the water delivery system needs work,” she said.
Engaging residents is another perennial issue.
“We’re getting better,” Brew said. “But we can obviously still do better at it and try to engage people as much as we can. The pool was a great example of that. We tried to find people where they were … there was a festival going on in town and we set up a booth and had people come in and say what would they love to see in a new pool. And we sent out surveys. So we’re constantly looking for ways to engage the community and to get to them where they are, as opposed to asking them to come to us.”
And of course, there are all sorts of other issues for the village to tackle — fixing roads, continuing to rectify cellular service issues throughout town, revitalizing the village center, to name a few.
“The challenge is to do all of that, while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” Brew said. “And so it’s all a balancing act of: How do you prioritize? And how do we move the most things forward?”
These are all questions Brew hopes to continue helping Scarsdale to answer.
“I work incredibly hard and put in a lot of time trying to do the best I can do,” Brew said. “I think I approach every situation, every issue with an open mind. I ask a lot of questions, try to gather as much information as I can, and make a very well-thought-out, analytical, logical approach to every issue. I think by doing that, I’ve really managed to help move the needle on a number of different things. And so I’d love to have the opportunity to continue to do that.”
After all, two years in, Brew said she’s hitting her stride as a trustee.
“My getting a second term, you know, I’m already running. So it’s not a matter of coming up to speed,” she said. “I think I can help move a lot more forward in the coming two years if given the opportunity.”
