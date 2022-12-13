The past decade has been a journey for Carolina Figueiredo. All the different starts, stops and speed bumps along the way led Figueiredo to where she is today, living in Scarsdale and owning a Brazilian-based bakery in Mamaroneck.
Figueiredo is the face of Boleria Brazilian Bakery, spending time out front, where there are small tables in a cozy atmosphere — there are also tables in the back for larger groups and youth cooking classes — while also managing the business behind the scenes and working with the chefs.
“It’s very dynamic and I have to do many things and then if someone doesn’t come to work, which is often, I go into the kitchen and I stay back there,” she said. “If I do that I have to work at home to get everything done, but I like it.”
Boleria, which initially catered more to the local Brazilian crowd, which typically is used to much sweeter treats, is now 70% adapted more to American tastes, but still features Brazilian coffee beans, popular brigadeiros, which are rich, creamy Brazilian chocolate truffles that come in 11 flavors, and gluten-free cheese bread balls, which are light, fluffy and flaky thanks to Yuka flower, which adds flavor and texture. The cheese bread can also be purchased frozen to bake at home.
Though salads are being eliminated from the menu, more soups are being added and the toasts (grilled cheese, avocado, peanut butter and jelly) are popular. As far as baked goods, brigadeiros are integrated into cakes and chocolate chip cookies and decorated seasonally. Tarts, brownies, cupcakes, pound cakes, cheesecakes, mini cakes and quiches draw customers, and refrigerated mason jars with flan, dulce de leche mousse, chocolate, lemon and s’mores are on the rise. The vegan banana bread is another bestseller.
Everything is made fresh from scratch in the kitchen except for the croissants, which are baked there.
Boleria was slated to open in February 2020, but was delayed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then further delayed by the pandemic itself and the phased business reopenings. Figueiredo was finally able to open July 1, 2020.
“The learning curve was very tense, but I really enjoy that,” she said. “It was a challenge because of the pandemic, all the adjustments I had to do with 6 feet apart, the screening, the masks.”
After gaining traction Boleria had to close down just after Thanksgiving of that year due to the store’s first COVID-19 case, which meant a 14-day quarantine at the time. Figueiredo opted to stay closed until the vaccine was released and severe cases began dropping so she didn’t have to constantly stop and start and lose money. She got back to business for good in February 2021 and soon added catering and holiday gift boxes, including an eight-treat Hanukkah box, to the mix.
When Figueiredo’s husband was transferred to New York while working for Budweiser in 2012, they made the decision to make the big move from Brazil with their two kids. They landed in Fox Meadow, where they rented a house they eventually bought.
Figueiredo’s daughter is now a high school freshman and her son, who was a month old when they moved to Scarsdale, is a fifth grader at Fox Meadow.
“We love Scarsdale,” Figueiredo said. “We like the schools, we like the neighborhood. We have many friends and we’re happy here.”
Figueiredo was a risk manager at Citibank, but the move got her thinking about doing “something different” — she just didn’t know what. Instead of pivoting, she wound up back at Citibank, but the seeds were planted that some day she might shift gears.
In 2015, Figueiredo was diagnosed with breast cancer and after just under a year of surgeries and treatments while she was still working, the notion of switching things up resurfaced.
“That’s when I really thought, ‘I don’t want to go to the bank anymore,’” she said. “I feel like the way people work here is very different from Brazil. Here you have your space and you do your things and you get it done and then you leave. I wanted to do something different.”
With a clean bill of health in May 2016, celebrating her 40th birthday and a chance to move to London — Budweiser’s doing — the Figueiredos said, “Let’s go,” once again.
“I needed a new start,” Figueiredo said. “That’s when I quit my job. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I just needed time off. During treatment I was working because I decided to work. I didn’t want to just stay at home and think about everything. I wanted to keep my mind busy. I wanted to enjoy the new place a little bit. I was taking care of the kids, but I wanted to see a new place in London every week. It’s a great city and I wanted to have fun.”
The move was supposed to be for two years, so the Figueiredos rented out their house, planning to return to Scarsdale. Figueiredo was walking around London one day and saw Le Cordon Bleu London Culinary Arts Institute, and as she had always liked baking — with her native Brazilian flair — she found out more information, applied and completed the first of three three-month, full-time phases of study in pastry chef training.
“The beginning was very tough because this really French chef was kind of naughty in that [he] really yells at you … I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ [but] I really loved it,” she said.
Her husband was transferred back to the U.S. a year early, so Figueiredo had to cut her studies short. Returning to New York in 2017, she enrolled at the Institute of Culinary Education in the city to complete her degree in 2018.
She also completed an internship at Financier Pâtisserie in the city, where she worked under another “very strict” French chef. There she learned how to work in a big kitchen with a staff of 40 in a mass production of goods setting.
After much back and forth, Figueiredo decided she wanted to open a storefront featuring Brazilian baked goods and coffee. Though she wanted to rent space in Scarsdale, it didn’t work out as she had trouble getting calls back and those she spoke to didn’t want more bakeries selling coffee and competing with existing businesses. It turned out a spot at 362 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck in the main strip of businesses would be her landing spot, even though the space was initially bigger than she had wanted.
“This place was one that I liked,” she said. “This street is really good for business. It was completely empty. There was nothing here and we built this from scratch. I hired a Scarsdale mom who is also an architect, so she helped me with making everything the way it is. The idea was to have a Brazilian vibe and today we’re listening to Christmas music, but usually it’s Brazilian songs. I let them play this in December because I like the holiday songs, but usually it’s not in English at all. You’ll normally hear the nice Brazilian music.”
Perfect taste to go with perfect tastes.
