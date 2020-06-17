Gabriel Vasquez, 26, of the Bronx, was arrested after taking multiple police units on a chase through the Quaker Ridge neighborhood on June 14. Vasquez, alleged to have spray-painted graffiti on a wooden fence adjacent to the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway, north of Weaver Street, fled when approached by police, running across all lanes of traffic on the parkway and into a wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes. In the process, he lost his sneakers. Passing motorists said a man without shoes ran across the parkway to the southbound shoulder, a short distance away. Officers from Westchester County Police and Scarsdale police searched the area. A helicopter from the Aviation Unit also responded to the search. County officers found Vasquez hiding in the trunk of a car parked on Stratton Road. He was charged with misdemeanors — Making Graffiti and Possession of Graffiti Instruments. Five cans of spray paint were recovered at the scene of the graffiti and 13 similar cans were found in the trunk of Vasquez’s Dodge Challenger, which was impounded. He was booked at county police headquarters in Hawthorne and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court Aug. 12.
Road rage incident ends in knife attack
A 19-year-old White Plains man bleeding from a severe cut to his hand told police June 11 he was attacked by a man with a knife during a road rage incident. Police on patrol encountered the man at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Crossway. He said while driving westbound on Mamaroneck Road he and another driver were involved in an altercation that ended at this intersection when the other driver used his car to block the victim's car, got out of his car, approached the other man’s car, and began kicking it and screaming expletives. The victim got out of his car and was immediately attacked by the man who pulled out a hunting knife and cut him before getting back in his car and fleeing the scene.
The injured man was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. A witness took down the other driver’s license plate and police broadcast the information. Police located the car in the parking area of Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco. John C. Zoppo, 30, of South Salem, was arrested as he was exiting the emergency room, charged with assault in the second degree. The hunting knife and the 2015 black BMW he was driving were taken into evidence. The BMW was towed to Scarsdale police headquarters for impound.
Suspicious behaviors
A young woman described as wearing a white tank top with a bandana tied around her neck was reported running through the yard of a Springdale Road house on June 9. The woman was last sighted running north on Bansom Road. The caller said nothing was taken.
A Sherbrooke Road resident called police June 9 to report that a man, riding a bike and wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, took pictures of the caller’s house and the house next door. The man rode off, heading east on Heathcote Road.
A Fox Meadow Road resident reported his Ring doorbell security camera alerted him June 10 that someone came to his door and then walked away. The caller was unable to give a description.
Porch pirating
Packages left outside after they’d been disinfected at a Murray Hill Road residence June 9 were reported stolen by a woman who came on to the caller’s property, grabbed the packages, and then hopped into a dark colored Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and rain guards. A witness said he saw the woman with the packages before she got into the car and took off, heading north on Cooper Road. The homeowner said the packages contained a children’s book, a children’s camera, toddler clothing and a box of hair color.
A Foxhall Road resident reported June 12 several packages were stolen from her front porch where she left them three days earlier. She doesn’t have video surveillance.
Identity thefts
A 73-year-old Hampton Road woman June 8 reported having received an email from Bank of America requesting she replenish funds in her checking account. The woman told police she doesn’t have an account with that bank. She said she attempted to answer the email but her emails bounced back, and she learned from three different credit agencies that accounts were opened in her name.
A 61-year-old Gaylor Road woman received a letter June 8 from a cell service provider that said her request for credit was denied. She told police she never requested services through this particular company.
A Crest Lane man reported on June 12 credit cards were opened in his wife’s name without her permission or knowledge. Wells Fargo Bank told him four separate charges were made to the cards for approximately $700. He said his wife doesn’t have a Wells Fargo account.
A Lawrence Road man on June 13 told police someone filed for unemployment using his name. He said he received a letter from the Department of Labor attempting to validate his claim. He never requested unemployment.
Stolen bicycle
A Boulder Brook Road woman on June 11 contacted police to report her black Cannondale bicycle valued at $700 was stolen from her unlocked garage. She said an old bike was left on her lawn; she suspects the thief left the old bike behind after stealing her bicycle.
Bike vs. car
A cyclist traveling west on Popham Road was struck by a car making a left turn on to Autenrieth Road June 14. The cyclist was knocked off his bike but declined offers of medical assistance.
Found wallet
A black wallet containing numerous credit cards and personal identification was found on the property of Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road on June 11. The wallet was taken to the police station for safekeeping.
Harassment
A Harcourt Road woman on June 12 reported being a victim of harassment. She said a contractor she hired to install a garage door became frustrated with questions asked by her and her father. She said the contractor yelled and threatened them and they asked him to leave.
No work permit
Driveway construction was underway at a site on Kensington Road on June 8 where no permit had been issued. The contractor was advised to stop work until he has a permit and to remove a pile of gravel from the roadway. Enforcement action was taken against the contractor by the building department.
Wildlife
Police responded to a report of a raccoon “acting lost” on June 8 on Eton Road. While searching for the raccoon, police received a report of two raccoons fighting in a tree and one falling to the ground.
A Hampton Road caller on June 10 said a bear was in someone’s yard. Police went to the home in question and spoke with the homeowner who said there was no bear there.
A Burgess Road man on June 10 reported a bear in his driveway. Police did not see the bear but advised all food sources be removed or well covered.
A Heathcote Road caller on June 12 said a bear walked through her yard and was now in the neighbor’s yard. Police looked for the bear but didn’t see it.
A Corell Road woman said she heard a bear growling on her property on June 12. Police responded, but did not see any bear nor hear any unusual wildlife noises.
Rocky road
Multiple bags of rocks were reported June 8 in the area of Lee and Ewart roads. The caller thought the piles were suspicious. Police traced the rocks to a homeowner who completed a major property clean up; the homeowner placed the rocks, along with other debris, in brown paper bags at curbside for removal. Some of the rocks fell out.
Woman trips on grate
The manager of Moscato Restaurant reported a woman fell June 12 next to the restaurant after she tripped on a sewer grate cover and twisted her ankle. The restaurant manager offered to call an ambulance but the woman declined and left. The manager told police he wanted the incident documented.
Assistance rendered
A 95-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing by her granddaughter June 9. The woman was gone for 20 minutes. Police found her at the intersection of Secor Road and Hazelton Drive. Police called the granddaughter who arrived on scene and helped police get grandma into her car.
A welfare check request was made on June 10 for an elderly woman who volunteers for an organization; no one had heard from the woman for a while and there was concern. Police contacted the woman who said she was fine and was in the process of setting up her new phone.
Big tree down
A large tree that fell and obstructed the roadway at Madison and Richelieu roads on June 10 also took down primary wires. Con Edison arrived to shut off power and the highway department removed the tree and debris while police directed traffic.
Noisy kids
A Walworth Avenue resident told police June 10 her neighbor keeps complaining to her about her kids. She said when the kids play outside, he says they’re too noisy. Police spoke with the neighbor and told him if he has a problem with the kids, leave the mother alone and let the police handle it. Both parties were advised to not interact with one another.
It’s their pool
An Obry Drive resident told police June 12 that teens were using a pool at a property that backs on to his property. The caller said the property is vacant. Police contacted the listed homeowner who said his family owns the property but they hadn’t yet moved in.
Car accidents and traffic issues
A two-car accident happened June 8 on Mamaroneck Road when a Scarsdale man traveling northbound in the Crossway parking lot was struck by a Baldwin Place man traveling south. The second driver said he took his eyes off the road just before the crash. There was extensive property damage, but no injuries were reported.
An 80-year-old Scarsdale woman driving a Nissan in the parking lot of Scarsdale High School on Brewster Road on June 9 struck a curb, drove over the curb, and continued to strike a tree head on. No injuries were reported, although Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on scene as a precaution.
A man attempting to turn into his own driveway on Mamaroneck Road near Sheldrake Road on June 9 was struck by the car behind him after that car was struck by a third car. A passenger in the first car who complained of injury was transported to the hospital. Two cars were towed from the scene.
A two-car accident happened June 9 on Ramsey Road when a town dump truck hit the open driver’s side door of a parked unoccupied truck also belonging to the town. The dump truck driver said he didn’t notice the door to the other truck was open. No injuries were reported.
A no-injury two-car accident happened on June 9 at Rock Creek Lane and Sycamore Road. Police assisted with an information exchange.
A minor accident with no injuries happened June 9 at Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue when two cars collided in the intersection. A witness assisted police documenting what happened.
A loose manhole cover was reported June 12 in the northbound lane at 1200 Post Road. Police responding said no cover in the area was loose.
Two little dogs running in the street on Griffen Avenue June 12 were reported causing a traffic hazard. They kept going.
Fire
A carbon monoxide alarm went off June 10 in a pool house adjacent to a one and a half story wood frame home on Park Road with a full basement. It was determined the problem stemmed from workers at the site installing a new pool heater. The workers attempted to start the heater in the basement when it misfired. Con Edison arrived and red-tagged the heater and the basement was vented.
Lint was the cause of a burning odor coming from a dryer at a Meadow Road home on June 11. Firefighters advised the homeowner to clean the lint from the vent and rear of the dryer.
Burning paper was the culprit for an odor of smoke coming from the basement of a home on Taunton Road June 13. Firefighters found the burnt paper in the basement window well. There was no fire.
Carbon monoxide was detected in the basement utility room of a home on Myrtledale Road June 13. Con Edison arrived and noticed the hot water heater was not properly venting. The unit was shut down.
Sparks were jumping from the breaker panel in the basement of a Dobbs Terrace Home June 14. Firefighters isolated power to that breaker and the homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
This report was made from official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire departments for the period of June 8 through June 14.
