Emiljan Drekaj, 26 from the Bronx, was arrested April 15, charged with trespass and criminal possession of a forged instrument. His arrest was the result of follow-up investigations of two incidents in the past of trespass and suspicious activity, one at a residence on Gatehouse Road, and a second a suspicious incident on the property of police headquarters and the fire station on Herkimer Road. The Maserati Quattroport Fiat Drekaj was driving with fraudulent Alabama plates was impounded at the time of his arrest, but released after proof of ownership was produced. Drekaj returns to court June 3. His associate, Joland Gjeka, 22, from the Bronx, was arrested and charged with trespass for his presence on the Gatehouse Road property April 9.
Car accidents
A two-car accident occurred April 16 on Scarsdale Avenue and Popham Road when a BMW made a right turn into the parking lot on Scarsdale Avenue and was struck by a Ford pulling out of a space. The Ford driver said he was parked and the other driver struck his car. There was significant property damage, but no injuries were reported.
A Toyota traveling eastbound on Mamaroneck Avenue hit a Cadillac traveling westbound resulting in a two-car accident April 17 on Mamaroneck and Stratton roads. The driver of the Cadillac was making a left turn onto Stratton Road when the two cars collided. One of the cars knocked down a street sign, and fire department personnel arrived on scene to mitigate fluids on the highway. Upon arrival on the scene, police reported the car in the left lane struck the center median. Airbags were deployed and the driver of the Toyota reported back pain.
A hit-and-run sideswipe accident was reported April 19 by the owner of a BMW who said the driver’s side mirror on her car parked in front of her house on Fox Meadow Lane was damaged.
Land Rover stolen from driveway
A Catherine Road man reported April 15 his Land Rover, valued at $70,000, was stolen from his driveway. The complainant said he does not have security cameras at his home, nor did he notice any suspicious behavior in the neighborhood. Police reported that the car was likely left unlocked with the keys left inside; there was no sign of broken glass or forced entry in the driveway.
Blackmail scam
A 26-year-old Murray Hill Road woman reported April 15 that she received threatening text messages. She told police she was contacted three weeks prior by an associate of someone she once did business with. She said the person demanded she pay $300 a week and, if she refused, he would harm her or destroy her marriage. Out of fear, the woman said she sent $300 via Western Union to a woman in Cali, Colombia. Police determined the couple were victims of a scam and there is no threat to public safety. Meanwhile the victims changed their phone number and have not heard from the caller since.
Unauthorized accounts
A Tory Lane woman reported April 14 two store credit cards — from Lord & Taylor and Victoria’s Secret — were opened in her name without her permission. She told police she became aware of the accounts after receiving statements for items she had never purchased. Both companies were notified of the fraud. She wanted the incidents documented.
A Penn Road man reported April 16 someone used his Social Security number to open a credit card account. He closed the account before the card was used.
A Highland Way man reported April 17 someone opened an account in his name without permission. He said he was notified the account had been opened in December and sent to a collection agency in March. He said he hadn’t lost any money. Police are investigating.
Stolen passports
A Quaker Square man told police April 18 numerous items including three passports, an iPhone, several debit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from an envelope at his home two weeks earlier. He said two of the passports belong to his relatives. Police are investigating but have no suspects.
Trees, branches down
A large tree branch that took down power lines was reported on April 13 on Boulevard. The utility pole appeared intact and Con Edison was notified. The fire department responded and traffic was stopped between Potter Road and Ewart Street using caution tape. Residents were advised to stay in their houses until the area was declared safe.
Falling branches were reported April 13 on Brite Avenue. A large branch was partially blocking the roadway.
A Hamilton Road resident reported low hanging wires on April 13; police responded and saw a Verizon fiber optic line down across the road. Caution tape was put around the wires to secure the area. One lane was opened for traffic to pass.
A Carthage Lane resident reported a large tree took down power lines and struck a car April 13. Police responded and found two cars with power lines sitting on them.
A large tree was reported down April 13 near the intersection of Bell Road and Boulevard. The tree had pulled down primary and secondary wires. Numerous residents of the area reported power outages.
A Palmer Avenue woman called police April 13 to report a tree at the Heathcote School had fallen on her house and had pulled down power lines. Upon arrival, police found the tree was not on her house, but power lines were on the sidewalk and in the roadway.
A branch that broke off from a tree pulled a wire down on Butler Road on April 13. The power stayed on and police were able to secure the lines to a nearby tree with police tape until an Optimum repair crew arrived on scene.
Low-hanging wires were reported April 14 at Franklin Road and Penn Boulevard. Verizon was notified.
Police temporarily secured a low hanging cable wire connected to a pole on Mamaroneck Road April 15. Police also noticed a loose wire hanging from a transformer. Con Edison and Cablevision were notified.
A large, uprooted tree was reported on Corell Road April 19. The caller feared the tree, which was leaning, was about to fall on her house. Police determined the tree was not an immediate hazard and reported it to the highway department.
Hit a restroom, buddy
A caller in the vicinity of Colonial and Mayflower roads told police on April 13 that a man driving a food delivery truck got out of his truck to urinate in her front yard. When police located the man on Continental Road, he said he was making deliveries but denied peeing on anyone’s property. He was advised to seek out a restroom when nature calls.
Hanging out, smoking cigs
A caller reported two men on Post Road on April 13 in front of a property, smoking cigarettes. When police responded, the men refused to produce ID and said they were waiting for a cab. They left shortly after.
Dead deer in driveway
A Richbell Close resident reported April 14 a deer lying in his neighbor’s yard all day. When he approached the animal, it staggered to its feet and hobbled away. Police found the animal in the woods soon after and, after determining it was injured, police attempted to dispatch it. The deer took off into the woods. Two hours later, patrol responded to a Ross Road residence on a report of a dead deer in the driveway. The carcass was moved to the side of the road and the highway department was notified to remove it.
Just picking up my girlfriend
Police responded April 14 to a Franklin Road residence on a report a Honda with New Jersey plates parked for hours in front of the house. The driver told police he was waiting to pick up his girlfriend who works at a nearby house as a nanny.
Out for a walk?
A bearded man described in his late 50s to early 60s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and “looking homeless” was reported April 15 wandering in the area of Crossway and Hillview Drive. Police spoke with the man who said he was taking a walk and was heading home. He did not need medical or police assistance.
Police responded to Fox Meadow Road April 14 on a report of a man sitting on a wall for an hour. He was reported as wearing a yellow jacket and a blue hoodie and carrying shopping bags. Upon police arrival, the man said he was taking a rest while walking. Nothing criminal was observed.
Corgis on the loose
Two Welsh corgis turned up on a property on Reimer Road April 15. While police attempted to corral them, they ran inside the caller’s house. Patrol put on personal protective equipment and went inside to get the dogs and moved them out of the house into the caller’s fenced yard. The New Rochelle Humane Society was contacted to pick up the dogs.
Stolen or eaten?
A Boulevard caller reported on April 16 someone cut or took his flowers. He told police the day before his red and yellow tulips were intact, but most of the flowers had been removed, although the stems remained intact. Police said the damage was likely caused by an animal.
Coffee or mask?
A caller contacted police April 16 to report landscapers working on Tompkins Road weren’t wearing masks. The landscapers who were sitting 6 feet apart told police they lowered their masks for a coffee break. While police were on scene, the workers pulled up their masks and returned to work.
Workers told to stop
A caller reported several men working at a site on Cushman Road on April 16. The building department advised the only work allowed was on the boiler. The contractor was told the work would have to cease. The contractor agreed and told his crew the workday was over.
A caller reported trees being removed on Greenacres Avenue without a permit on April 16. The homeowner said multiple attempts were made to contact village hall regarding the removal of low-hanging limbs over his property. The caller said the foreman advised the job was finished and the crew was cleaning up debris. The village engineer told police his office issued a “stop work” order for the tree removal company that afternoon.
Ongoing, loud construction was reported at 6:48 a.m. at the library on Olmsted Road April 20. Workers at the site said they hadn’t started working and officers observed no work being done. The crew was reminded of the village code prohibiting work before 8 a.m.
Criminal mischief?
A Palmer Avenue homeowner reported April 16 damage to her garage door that she thought was caused by criminal mischief. Police said the damage was weather-related and advised the woman to contact her insurance agent.
Noises heard
A Weaver Street caller reported April 17 a roaring sound coming from the Quaker Ridge School. Police responded and determined a sudden temperature drop had activated two heating systems outside the building.
A booming sound was reported April 18 in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road and Griffen Avenue. At the same time, a caller on Brittany Close reported a boom and said her lights went out. She was advised an emergency Con Edison crew was working in the area of Mamaroneck and Griffen.
Don’t use that cleaner
A caller on Post Road wished to report a problem with a tenant on April 19. Police spoke with the landlord who said she and the tenant exchanged hot words over the tenant’s use of cleaning products. The landlord said she initiated the eviction process. She was advised to avoid talking to the tenant and, if the situation escalated, to contact police.
Fire
A pedestrian reported April 14 a smoking electrical wire at Harcourt Road and Church Lane. Police responded and determined the plastic covering on a primary line had shifted and the wire was touching a tree. Con Edison was notified.
Firefighters responded to an activated smoke alarm on Chase Road April 15. It was determined the problem was water leaking from a terrace. A maintenance worker for the property was contacted to deactivate the alarm.
A Carthage Road resident reported a water condition on April 15. Fire personnel found water leaking from a water meter. The water department was notified.
A two-car accident occurred April 17 at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Stratton roads. Prior to police arrival, the occupants had self-extricated. Firefighters stayed on scene until the cars were towed.
A dirty gas grill was the source of a fire that broke out on April 19 at a residence on Corell Road. Grease from the drip tray caught fire and ignited adjacent brush and grass. The homeowner shut off the gas valve and a home fire extinguisher was used by firefighters to fully extinguish the flames. The homeowner was advised to thoroughly clean the grill after it cooled and to keep the drip pan clean.
This report was made using official reports from the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period of April 14 through April 20.
