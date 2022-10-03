Area residents, local businesses, the Greenville Fire Department and the town of Greenburgh hope that Edgemont’s Troublesome Brook is a bit less troublesome going forward. The brook was dredged, deepened, widened and lined with stone to prevent erosion, all in an effort to cut down on flooding and the backing up of aquifers that feed into the brook.
While most of the water is channeled through 36- and 48-inch underground pipes that eventually lead to Yonkers and into the Bronx River, the 1,300 linear feet portion of the miles-long brook that is exposed and runs parallel to Central Park Avenue in Edgemont wreaks havoc for neighbors.
A September 2020 report by the town of Greenburgh includes a 2002 story from the Inquirer, which references problems going back to the late 1970s, in addition to area flooding photos.
“This has been going on probably [for] 60 years,” Greenburgh Commissioner of Public Works Richard Fon said of the flooding.
Clarendon Place resident Robert Dilorenzo, whose street, backyard and inside of his house are impacted by the overflow and backup of Troublesome Brook, has spent the last three years trying to get the town to do something on behalf of himself and his neighbors, who have spent countless dollars trying to protect their property. Dilorenzo said Hurricane Ida in late August 2021 and local media getting involved around that time — search “Troublesome Brook” at scarsdalenews.com — were pivotal in making progress with the town.
“It backs up with heavy rain — not even a hurricane,” Dilorenzo said of the brook and its surrounding area, which has caused his yard to become a pond and his home to get several inches of water during storms. “A normal heavy rain and she floods. Prior to this it would overflow a lot more. This has helped. No question about it.”
That said, Dilorenzo noted the town board had discussed a three-phase plan. The first phase was completed around Sept. 16 with the aforementioned work on the brook. Next up he hopes the town will deal with the underground pipes and diverting water from the brook.
“This helped by, I would say, 35% and that was just a regular heavy rain,” Dilorenzo said. “Imagine if we get a hurricane here. What we would like to do is the second and third phases.”
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the town worked with Westchester County government to get a grant to conduct a study of flooding throughout Greenburgh. Though the town is still waiting to see that report, two of the biggest flooding areas in the area, aside from the Saw Mill River, are Troublesome Brook and Manhattan Brook, so the town opted to dedicate $2 million this year, with work being done this past summer and concluding this month, to get a head start on mitigating flooding in the areas that received the most complaints of bad flooding.
“The work we did [happened] even before the study is completed, so there’s more work that will probably be done, but we think this is going to substantially help,” Feiner said. “We’re going to be doing more work once we get the results of the study.”
Public Works Commissioner Fon said milling and resurfacing work was also done on Longview Drive and Fort Hill Road to divert additional water away from the brook.
“They tried to redirect it to another basin system,” he said. “The contractor is out now on a paper road [a street or road that appears on maps but has not been built] trying to do some storm water mitigation where it would slow the water as it heads toward that area. There are a lot of different little projects going on that will hopefully help the situation. But on top of all that, most importantly, is the engineering firm doing the study.”
The old corroding pipes that run from the brook south under the Men’s Wearhouse property were also given an initial assessment.
“We thought there might be some obstruction or some other issues with [those pipes],” Fon said. “We found some problems, but we’re hopeful that the bigger engineering study is going to tell us how to fix that … We’re at a point now where we need some surveying services. We’re about to go out with an RFP … Hopefully this consultant will give us different options on how to alleviate some of the flowing in the area.”
Just like Greenburgh is working each year on adding new sidewalks throughout town, Feiner sees a similar approach with flooding areas.
“Every year we put in $2 million or whatever and then [we] apply for grants; and over say 10 or 20 years, we’ll really have made a big dent in addressing flooding problems around the town,” he said. “I think this has to be an annual commitment. We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that have to be spent. East Hartsdale Avenue would probably be $50 million. Central Avenue near the Four Corners could be another $50 million.”
