Troublesome Brook before and after photos

A before-and-after look at Troublesome Brook.

 Contributed Photo, left, Todd Sliss Photo

Area residents, local businesses, the Greenville Fire Department and the town of Greenburgh hope that Edgemont’s Troublesome Brook is a bit less troublesome going forward. The brook was dredged, deepened, widened and lined with stone to prevent erosion, all in an effort to cut down on flooding and the backing up of aquifers that feed into the brook.

While most of the water is channeled through 36- and 48-inch underground pipes that eventually lead to Yonkers and into the Bronx River, the 1,300 linear feet portion of the miles-long brook that is exposed and runs parallel to Central Park Avenue in Edgemont wreaks havoc for neighbors.

Troublesome Brook photo

A view of the newly dredged and widened Troublesome Brook.
Troublesome Brook piping photo

The old piping at Troublesome Brook remains.

