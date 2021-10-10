Edgemont boys soccer coach Mike Cozza sees a difference in senior captain Sam Jung this year. And he thinks a lot of it has to do with Sam’s younger brother, sophomore Lenny, being on varsity this fall.
“Sam Jung is a different player than the last two years,” Cozza said. “He’s involving his teammates more. I think having Lenny here helps, because he loves to pass to Lenny, but also he’s passing to other guys. He has a smile on his face. It seems like the last two years it was his job, but now it’s a game for him. His teammates voted him as a captain, so he’s more vocal this year. I think that helped on the field.”
Sam and Lenny played on a club team many years ago, but for the most part this is their first real time being key components of a team’s success in the midfield this year. The Panthers, after having a four-game winning streak snapped this week with their second tie of the season, are 7-3-2 and they say the team chemistry has never been better.
“It’s very exciting because we didn’t play club together and last year our team didn’t have chemistry,” Sam said. “I practiced with Lenny all the time over the summer, so we have that chemistry and I wanted him playing with me. I was excited and I am still excited to have him on the team.”
Lenny feels like he is trying to live up to what his brother has achieved over the years, but Lenny is more than holding his own this year with three goals to Sam’s six. As a sophomore, Sam had two goals and an assist, and three goals and three assists last year.
“I’m in a way competing with him,” Lenny said. “I have to learn from him. His confidence when he plays, the way he looks for people — just everything he decides to do in the game. I feel like I am getting a little bit better.”
Sam has seen great strides from Lenny. “His confidence definitely went up,” Sam said. “I think in the beginning he was a little nervous, but then the results showed scoring goals. It’s just building chemistry with the rest of the team and getting used to playing with Edgemont.”
The Jungs are one of three sets of brothers on the Panthers this year — along with the Schuchat and Plattus twins — a rarity for the program. “Maybe we’ve had two sets, never three,” Cozza said. “And two of the sets are twins and I can’t tell them apart so I just guess their names. It’s fun watching siblings play. I think they’re hardest on each other. We had Benny and Sandy [Schuchat] playing together except for last year and Hudson and Noah [Plattus] are new.”
Sandy Schuchat has been the starting goalie for four years and Benny made varsity as a sophomore, but did not play last year. He returned for their senior year this fall.
“Benny comes off the bench for us so he’s another guy on the depth chart and I put him in different spots, midfield and sometimes now for Derek [Sun] on defense,” Cozza said. “They know each other. Sandy can get on Benny and Benny won’t get down on himself. He’ll pick his game up.”
Sandy likes having Benny’s “energy” and “athletic presence” back on the team, and he also brought some more toughness after playing lacrosse in the spring.
Getting back into the soccer mentality and skillset wasn’t as easy as Benny had hoped, though he did have Sandy to work with in the offseason.
“It’s definitely great being back, but it was really hard at the beginning,” Benny said. “A lot of rust, more than I thought. I shouldn’t have expected I could just come back and play like it was sophomore year. If you take that middle year out it’s like two years. A lot of rust, but definitely working into it now midseason.”
Benny, who makes some monster throw-ins, has been in several positions between midfield and defense and is pleased to contribute any way he can, but he knows when he’s on D that he’s got a special bond with Sandy. Before Sandy was a goalie the brothers were a center back duo, so their collective heart belongs in the back.
“I know him well and we have really great chemistry,” Benny said. “When I’m in the back I know where he’s going to pass it, even if he’s looking in the other direction. That helps.”
And does Sandy pass more to his brother? “No, he passes where it’s open,” Lenny said with a laugh.
As much as Sandy loved playing soccer with his brother over the years, junior year in particular was a year for him to really grow in Benny’s absence from the team.
“I think it was different and I got to focus on basically being myself,” Sandy said. “In ninth grade he wasn’t on the team and it kind of was a similar feeling to ninth grade last year. I think him not being here in 11th grade allowed me to assert my role as a captain and that carried into this year. It’s an added bonus he’s playing with us my senior year.”
Juniors Hudson and Noah Plattus are finding their way together in their first year of varsity. They didn’t always play on the same teams over the years, though they used to play basketball and lacrosse together. When they started playing modified, then junior varsity and now varsity is when they were reunited on the soccer field for good.
“It was fun to get to see him play again and get to play with him,” Hudson said. “I like watching him play. It gives me energy seeing him doing well. We play similar positions — he plays left, I play right or it rotates — but it’s nice to see that.”
Whether they’re passing the ball in the backyard or at practice, they always have some encouragements and critiques for each other.
“I feel like we really bounce off each other,” Noah said. “We can really help each other like if we see a flaw in each other’s playing we let each other know and we try to help each other as best as we can.”
The Plattus brothers have the two other sets of brothers to look to for inspiration, especially since three of the other four siblings are seniors.
“I think it’s really good,” Noah said. “We all have really good chemistry as a team and being brothers really helps that. I feel like every day it’s so awesome seeing the other brothers playing together. I saw Sam and Lenny helping each other before the game and I thought it was a really good moment.”
In addition to being a contender in Class B this season, the Panthers are having fun on and off the field.
“It’s a family here,” Cozza said. “It’s nice coaching this year’s team. [Assistant coach] Dave [Villalobos] and I are having a lot of fun. They all want to be together where in years past some teams didn’t want to bond that way. The brotherly love could be part of it. There’s six of them right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.