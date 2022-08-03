On July 30 a Sheldrake Road resident reported his house had been burgled three hours earlier. Police said property valued at more than $5,000 was stolen and property damage to the residence was valued at $1,500. The burglar broke a window to enter the house and exited the same way. The incident is under investigation.
Police are also investigating a burglary July 31 on Brewster Road. The homeowner said his house was illegally entered while his family was on vacation. Police said the burglar used the same technique as the Sheldrake Road burglary — a burglar broke a window, entered through the window and exited the same way. The Brewster Road homeowner said nothing inside the house was disturbed or appeared to be missing.
Fraud, ID theft
On July 28, a Montrose Road resident reported $9,800 was removed from her bank account without permission. A check was cashed she didn’t write and a scanned image of the check didn’t resemble her current checks. She asked for a police report to give to her bank. She said she has recouped the money.
A Scarsdale resident went to police headquarters July 30 to report money was withdrawn from his checking account by an unknown individual who altered one of his checks two months earlier and made numerous attempts to cash it. The forger eventually succeeded, causing the resident to lose $3,000. He said he didn’t want to pursue criminal charges but wanted a report made so his bank would reimburse him.
A Richbell Road resident July 25 called police to report someone had applied for unemployment using his name and information. He said the New York Department of Labor alerted him about the application. He’s not out any money and requested the incident be documented.
On July 25, a Richelieu Road resident told police someone fraudulently filed a change of address notice through the post office to reroute her mail. She said she became aware of the problem when a check she had written failed to clear and she never received a canceled check in the mail. The post office advised her that her address was changed to Passaic, New Jersey, but she has no connection there. She updated her address at the post office and is in contact with her financial institutions.
On July 26, a Tompkins Road resident reported a credit card account she never authorized or requested was opened in her name. She said she received statements in the mail for credit accounts she never opened. She requested a police report so she could give to the bank. She said she’s not out any money.
A Herkimer Road resident told police July 26 she received a fraud alert from her bank regarding an account someone tried to open in her name, but the bank had flagged it as fraudulent.
A Barry Road resident July 27 reported identity theft after an unknown person went to two different banks and tried to open fraudulent accounts. The resident said he’s not out any money.
Order violated
Sophie Gemel Sassoon, 50, of New York City, was arrested July 27 for disregarding a court order to stay away from a Fox Meadow Road juvenile resident. The incident happened on Chase Road and was reported July 14. Sassoon came to police headquarters to discuss the matter with a detective and was advised she was being placed under arrest for criminal contempt and violating an order of protection. She was uncooperative and refused to answer questions. After being photographed and fingerprinted, Sassoon was transported to the village court for arraignment. She was released on her own recognizance and given an undisclosed court date. She was issued a temporary order of protection for the listed victim and given a courtesy ride to police headquarters so she could retrieve her car and leave the area.
Persistent violator
A 39-year-old White Plains man was issued three tickets July 26 for motor vehicle infractions after patrol observed him traveling on Post Road making an abrupt lane change; changing lanes without signaling; and, after being pulled over, driving with a suspended license nearly a year ago after being designated a “persistent violator.” He was issued tickets and his passenger, who had a valid license, drove the car away.
Wants his property back
A man on Garth Road called police July 25 asking for assistance getting his belongings from his girlfriend’s residence. He said she has a court order against him, which was issued the night before after an arrest in the Bronx. He said he was outside her residence in a Hyundai. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman who said she wasn’t home but she would call police that evening to schedule a time when an officer could escort the man while he retrieved his belongings.
Damaged shrubs
A Barker Lane caller said her shrubs were damaged July 26 by a neighbor who is cutting trees. When police went to her house, she showed them her damaged shrubs. She said she’s been in contact with her neighbor and didn’t need any help.
Wrong address
A Lawrence Road resident July 26 called police because someone was parked outside the house in a white truck. The caller said the man in the truck said he worked for Allstate Insurance and was there to pick up a check for work previously done. The caller said he does not have an Allstate account and that the person wasn’t leaving. On police arrival, it was determined the driver was at the wrong address and had meant to visit the house next door. No further action was taken.
Abandoned car
Police received a call about an abandoned car on the Hutchinson River Parkway and Mamaroneck Road July 27. On arrival, police saw a car parked on the side of the road, and noted it was not impeding traffic. The owner couldn’t be contacted. A summons was issued for prohibited parking, but police said the car wasn’t abandoned because it had been there less than 48 hours. Not long after, the owner contacted the police to say they were arranging for tow.
Why park there?
A Boulder Brook Road resident July 28 asked police to check on a Jeep parked in front of her house for a few days that made her suspicious. Police spoke to the owner of the Jeep who said they were parking on the street because they were having their driveway repaved. The caller was advised.
Dog poop
A Sycamore Road resident reported July 27 a neighbor’s adult children walk their parent’s dog and let it defecate on his property and he would like police to speak to the parent. Police were unable to do so.
Lost dogs found
A dog reported lost July 29 in the neighborhood of Larch Lane was found and reunited with its owner.
A small, beige, possibly Shih-Tzu type dog was reported found July 31 near Franklin Road. Police arranged to have the dog picked up at headquarters by the New Rochelle Humane Society. The dog’s owner later contacted police who told the owner the dog was at the shelter.
Barking dogs
A caller July 28 reported a dog incessantly barking for hours at a location on Palmer Avenue. Police went to the location and the situation was corrected.
A caller on Rectory Lane July 31 reported dogs barking at a residence whenever the caller walked by with his/her own dog. Police visited the described location and said the dogs were quiet. The caller was advised to not walk the dog near the other dogs in order to avoid an interaction. The complainant left the area and the officer remained behind to observe the two dogs; they were quiet and relaxed and not causing any problem. Attempts to contact the homeowner were unsuccessful.
Wildlife
A sick raccoon was humanely dispatched July 26 in a safe area in the vicinity of Brewster and Olmsted roads. The highway department was notified and said they would remove the carcass.
A dead skunk was reported July 28 in front of a house on Oak Lane. The highway department was notified.
Wallets, lost and found
A caller reported July 29 he lost his wallet, possibly in the vicinity of Chase Road; the wallet contained his driver’s license, two credit cards and $50 cash. He was given paperwork to obtain a new license and advised he would be notified if his wallet turned up.
A green wallet was found near Woodland and Autenrieth roads July 30. Police vouchered it for safekeeping.
What’s in the paper bags?
A person called police July 30 to report a man in a gray SUV with Connecticut plates was handing sealed paper bags out to people parking their cars on Mamaroneck Road. Police spoke with the man who was delivering food. The delivery was confirmed by a patron at the pool. Everything seemed in good order and the police left after all the deliveries were made.
Too much fun at parties
A Harvest Drive resident called police July 30 to complain about a noisy pool party in the neighborhood. Police went to the address and didn’t think the party was particularly loud. The homeowner was advised of the complaint and said they would lower the music.
A loud party was reported July 30 at the intersection of Cushman and Garden roads. Patrol advised the host of the complaint and they said they would turn down the music.
Fire
A multivehicle collision with injuries was reported July 27 on the Hutchinson River Parkway by Exit 13B. Scarsdale Ambulance and county police were on scene when firefighters arrived. EMS personnel were evaluating two people from one of the cars and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) took two people to the hospital. Another person refused medical attention and one person fled the scene on foot, running into the woods, immediately following the collision. Three cars involved had to be towed. Firefighters assisted with patient evaluations, spread absorbent on spilled fluids and stayed on scene until all the cars were towed.
A 78-year-old woman, who fell July 29 in the village on Spencer Place, was conscious and alert when help arrived. She was taken to the hospital by SVAC.
Firefighters responded to Brookby Lane July 25 when an alarm went off in an empty house undergoing construction. The resident, through their Ring security system, provided access. Firefighters found a smoke alarm was going off in a second floor bedroom that was apparently malfunctioning, as they found no cause for the alarm. The house was secured and no damage was done.
Branches burning in a fire pit brought firefighters to Lee Road July 25 after they received a call about an open burn. The fire pit was observed in close proximity to the residence and nearby houses. Firefighters extinguished the burn; there was a language barrier between police, firefighters and the resident. Police attempted to contact another family member to explain the situation and why it shouldn’t happen again.
A car fire was reported July 25 on Crane and Chase roads. On arrival, firefighters saw a disabled car but no fire. Smoke was coming from the car’s exhaust while the car engine was still running. The scene was turned over to police who stood by for a tow truck.
Plumbers soldering pipes activated a carbon monoxide alarm July 25 on Tunstall Road. The house was ventilated. No injuries were reported and no dangerous CO levels were found.
Soldering equipment set off an alarm July 27 at Quaker Ridge Elementary School on Weaver Street. The system was reset and the custodian said he would contact the alarm company to place the system on “test” mode for the duration of the scheduled work.
On July 29 an excavator ripped through and ruptured a gas line at a private house on Richbell Road. Firefighters found a positive water source and stretched a hose line for protection. Neighboring houses were checked with a Con Edison Gas representative for metering. Gas was shut down to the broken line. No harmful gas levels were detected.
A fallen tree limb brought a power line down on Post Road on July 30. Police received multiple calls regarding power outages and potential transformer explosions. No traffic control devices were working on Fenimore, Heathcote or a portion of Post roads. All streetlights were out. Con Edison Electric requested Post Road be shut down from Burgess to Richbell roads and one patrol car was set to block off two intersections. Firefighters met with Con Edison to discuss blocking only the northbound lanes since Scarsdale police resources were limited. A cone pattern was set up to divert all traffic to the two southbound lanes; one lane for traffic traveling north and the other for traveling south. Con Edison made repairs and lanes were reopened.
A Walworth Avenue resident reported water gushing out from under a neighbor's rear deck on July 31. Firefighters discovered a broken, leaking garden hose. Water was shut off at a spigot under the deck. It was unclear if anyone was home.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from July 25 through July 31, was made from official reports.
