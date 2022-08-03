Scarsdale Police blotter logo

On July 30 a Sheldrake Road resident reported his house had been burgled three hours earlier. Police said property valued at more than $5,000 was stolen and property damage to the residence was valued at $1,500. The burglar broke a window to enter the house and exited the same way. The incident is under investigation. 

Police are also investigating a burglary July 31 on Brewster Road. The homeowner said his house was illegally entered while his family was on vacation. Police said the burglar used the same technique as the Sheldrake Road burglary — a burglar broke a window, entered through the window and exited the same way. The Brewster Road homeowner said nothing inside the house was disturbed or appeared to be missing. 

