An Innes Road resident Oct. 8 reported her house had been burgled and things were missing. She said she and her partner were out for the evening and when they returned they saw a rear sliding glass door was broken. At the time they were unsure what was taken. Police arrived and saw evidence of a burglary. The homeowner later reported a large amount of diamond and gold jewelry had been stolen. Personal documents were also taken. The broken door was valued at $330. Police are investigating.
A Brookfield Lane couple Oct. 8 told police they were out for the evening and when they returned home they saw a window in their master bedroom was broken and drawers appeared rummaged through. Police advised them to leave the house and stand by until patrol arrived to check if anyone was inside. Once the area was declared safe, the homeowners inventoried what was missing and told police a substantial amount of jewelry was stolen. The value of the broken balcony window is $1,000. Video footage was secured by patrol. An unknown male wearing a hooded jacket and a homemade mask was observed inside the house on security footage. The incident is under investigation.
Very expensive car stolen
Police reponded to Archer Lane Oct. 5 on a report of a stolen car. Police spoke with the car’s registered owner who said he went to a friend’s house for dinner and when he left about an hour and a half later, his 2018 black Porsche Targa valued at $150,000 was gone from where he had parked it by the curb. Also reported stolen were $3,300 in cash, various credit cards, an E-ZPass and golf clubs valued at $4,200. Police said the car was recovered in New Jersey and was returned to the owner.
Car theft
A Forest Lane resident Oct. 10 said her car, a 2020 Tesla valued at $54,000, was stolen from her driveway. A report was made. Police said the car was recovered in Connecticut and the owner was notified.
Items stolen from cars
An Edgewood Road resident Oct. 10 said his MacBook Air valued at $1,200 was stolen from a car parked in his driveway. He said the laptop was on the back seat. He said he didn’t think he had left the car unlocked but police saw no signs of damage or forced entry to the car.
A Sycamore Road caller Oct. 10 reported valuables had been stolen from her car. She said the car was parked in her driveway when she noticed the passenger side door was slightly open. She saw the car had been rummaged through and she thought a pair of silver and blue cufflinks were stolen but nothing else. The car was not damaged. A report was made.
Identity theft and fraud
A Heathcote Road resident told police Oct. 4 that a man went to her house and left a note asking her to call him. She said he told her he worked for FEMA and was responding to a disaster claim he said she had made. She said she never made any claim. Police advised her to check her accounts for fraudulent activity. She said she’s not out any money.
A Lyons Road resident told police Oct. 5 his identity was stolen. He said he was checking his credit score and saw it had gone down significantly. He soon learned a $1,600 line of credit was opened in his name last March and there were several late payments in the past, although the current status was good. He said he never opened a line of credit and has been in touch with his bank. He said he’s not out any money.
A Huntington Avenue resident told police Oct. 6 he received an email the day before about a request to change the password on his coinbase.com account and the change had been made. He said he hadn’t changed it or requested that it be changed. He said $98 was transferred from his account to an unknown account. He also received notification from his phone service provider about changes to his account, but he had not authorized any changes and he was unable to use his phone. He was notified fraudulent changes had been made to his phone account. He was in contact with his bank and the FTC. He asked for a police report to document the incidents.
A Springdale Road woman told police Oct. 8 she wired $14,500 to a contractor she thought she knew who said she owed payment. When she contacted the contractor, she was told that vendor’s account had been hacked and the person who had sent the email to the woman was a fraud. Police said the incident is under investigation.
Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!
A woman went to police headquarters Oct. 4 with a dog she said she had seen jump out of a car. Police took the dog and placed it in an outdoor pen. As the dog wasn’t wearing a collar and no one tried to claim it, police contacted the New Rochelle Humane Society. Just as someone from the shelter arrived to collect the dog, police received a call from its owner. The owner reclaimed the dog and was charged an impound fee and given a summons for the dog being unlicensed.
Another dog was reported at large Oct. 5 on Nelson and Sprague roads. A man working at a residence in the area called police after the dog ran out of the house, and ran off in an unknown direction. The worker called police again and said the dog had come back on its own and no further action was required.
A dog reported running loose Oct. 7 on Post and Burgess roads was caught by police and brought to the station where it was given water. The King Charles Cavalier had a tag saying his name was Charlie. Police contacted the owner who went to retrieve the dog. The owner was given a summons for letting the dog roam at large.
A small, beige mixed breed dog was brought to police headquarters Oct. 7 by a person who found it in the area of Chesterfield Road. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar. It was placed in an outside pen and given water. Police notified the owner who then went to the station to pick up the dog. The owner was given a summons for the dog wandering at large and unleashed.
Hit and run
A man called police Oct. 1 to report that his unoccupied car, parked on Scarsdale Avenue at Popham Road, must have been struck by a car whose driver left the area. Police saw scrapes and a dent on the man’s car; there were no witnesses. A report was made.
Go your own way
A woman called police Oct. 5 to report someone was following her in a car. Police went to Richbell and Post roads where they came upon two people screaming at each other about an incident they both said happened on Wayside Lane. Both parties gave conflicting reports of what happened, each calling the other one the aggressor. Police waited until they both calmed down and went their separate ways.
He flipped her the bird
A woman Oct. 6 reported an aggressive driver on Mamaroneck Road sped past her car while she was driving in a 15 mph zone and gestured at her using his middle finger. She said he was driving a white Acura. Police drove around looking for him but didn’t find him.
Unknown man in the yard
A Saxon Woods Road resident Oct. 6 reported a man wearing a black track suit and a black ski mask trespassing in her backyard. When he saw the homeowner, he got into a white Porsche SUV being driven by another man. The car fled the area, taking off toward Boulder Brook Road. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
Rock cracks car window
A Brewster Road resident called police Oct. 6 to report the rear window of her Ford Escalade parked in her driveway was smashed. Police arrived and found the car window was intact but cracked. The woman told police she was awakened by her car alarm going off and that landscapers were working in the area. Police suggested the damage was done by a rock from a lawnmower. A police report was made for insurance purposes.
Bush sleeper
Police responded to Secor Road and Marjory Lane Oct. 6 on a report of a person possibly sleeping in the bushes. Police spoke to a man there, who declined to give any information regarding his identity or where he lived. Police said the man was generally uncooperative and since sleeping is not a crime, he was offered medical assistance, which he declined. He got up and walked west on Mamaroneck Road.
Accused of shoplifting
Police went to the 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue Oct. 6 in response to a call from a woman who said she and her boyfriend had been accused of shoplifting by a clerk who wouldn’t let them leave the store. She told police she thought the incident was escalating and wanted help. The woman told police the clerk said she stole a phone charger. Police spoke with the clerk who said he was certain she was stealing but he made no attempt to keep her in the store. The store manager reviewed surveillance video and ascertained no theft had happened and no crime was committed. The caller and her boyfriend left the store.
Homeless man assisted
A homeless man who flagged down an officer on patrol Oct. 6 on Post and Fenimore roads said he had walked an unknown number of miles and could walk no further. He asked for a ride or assistance getting to a shelter. Police gave the man food and water and tried to contact a shelter. The man was told he could go to Open Arms in White Plains, but he needed to get a COVID test first. Police drove him to White Plains Hospital, and gave him directions to Open Arms shelter.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Spier Road Oct. 5 on a report of an odor of gas. On arrival the firefighters smelled gas and called Con Edison Gas. Adjacent sewer and storm drains were metered with negative results. The basement of a house was metered and those readings were also negative. Con Edison released firefighters from the scene.
A rollover collision was reported on Oct. 7 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at the 13B exit ramp. Harrison firefighters were on scene. On arrival, firefighters saw a sedan flipped on its side. The driver was out of the car which was removed by tow. Harrison EMS evaluated the driver and took the person to the hospital.
Firefighters went to Greenacres Avenue Oct. 8 for an odor of gas outdoors. On arrival, the interior of a house was checked and cleared. Con Edison Gas detected a small leak outside the house.
A small gas leak was detected Oct. 9 outside a residence on Ridgecrest Road East. Firefighters said the lead came from a pressure reducer on the outside of the house. Con Edison Gas was on scene to fix the leak.
A Jeep Cherokee caught on fire Oct. 10 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound at milemarker 13.8. On arrival, firefighters saw the car, just south of the Mamaroneck Avenue on-ramp, with a fire smoldering in its front wheel well caused by some electrical components. Firefighters used a water can to wet down the affected area to cool down the components. The car was towed from the scene.
A collision with injuries was reported Oct. 11 on Garden Road at Oxford Road. Two cars were involved and three people were taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance. Firefighters applied absorbent to a small spill on the road surface. One car was towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, was compiled from official information.
