Burglary was reported March 30 by a Kaateskill Place resident who said he returned home that evening to find his house ransacked. He said he and his wife both left the residence early in the morning to go to their respective jobs; when he returned home, he saw an open kitchen window, which he said was closed when they left the house. Bedroom drawers and cabinets were open and money was taken as well as a credit card. Lights were on that he knew had been turned off. Detectives cleared the house and created a crime scene roster. A supplemental property report was left for the homeowners to complete and return to the police department. 

