Burglary was reported March 30 by a Kaateskill Place resident who said he returned home that evening to find his house ransacked. He said he and his wife both left the residence early in the morning to go to their respective jobs; when he returned home, he saw an open kitchen window, which he said was closed when they left the house. Bedroom drawers and cabinets were open and money was taken as well as a credit card. Lights were on that he knew had been turned off. Detectives cleared the house and created a crime scene roster. A supplemental property report was left for the homeowners to complete and return to the police department.
Robbery
A Columbia Avenue resident called police April 2 to report a man had left the lobby area of his apartment complex carrying a large package the reporting party recognized as his. The caller said he followed the man out to the parking lot, and the package thief became angry because the man was taking his picture on a phone. The thief grabbed the man’s phone from his hand and the two struggled. The reporting party eventually broke free and held on to his phone. The other man left the area with the package. The reporting party then called the police and relayed the details of the incident, saying he wasn’t injured. According to the police report, there is a video camera in the lobby and police will review the footage. Items in the package are valued at $430, the victim said.
Stolen catalytic converter
On March 31, police responded to a S. Central Avenue parking garage on a report of a catalytic converter removed from a car that was parked on the third level. The owner of the car said he parked there in the morning and when he returned in the afternoon, the car made a terrible sound. He estimated the cost of the repair to be around $800. He said an electrical crew was working in the garage when he parked and one of their vans was parked next to his. He said he didn’t remember the name of the company that owns the vans. A report was made for documentation.
Quartet of thieves
On March 29, the loss prevention officer at a retail store on S. Central Avenue called police to report a theft that occurred at the store two days earlier. She said she was not at work, but the theft was caught on video. Police viewed security camera footage, which showed two women — one in her 30s or mid-40s, the other in her early 20s or late teens — entered the store, went to the bedding aisle and walked out with stolen sheets and other bedding. Fifteen minutes later, two men — one in his 30s or 40s, the other in his 20s or late teens — entered the store, approached the customer service desk, and tried to return the same bedding and sheets. The older man created a little scene when the cashier objected to processing his return without a receipt; she acquiesced to calm him down, later telling the police she said she had a feeling the items were stolen, but felt there was nothing much she could do about it. She told the men in order to process returns without a receipt, she needed to see identification and the younger man provided his. They walked out of the store with a $1,256.19 store credit. Depositions were taken and the store said it would press charges should the quartet be caught.
Accidentally gave thief a bye
The same loss prevention officer contacted police again March 29 to report more theft caught on video. A nicely dressed woman in her 60s wearing a black face mask was seen on surveillance video, which was recorded March 26, placing two comforters, a toaster oven and a garden pot in her shopping cart. She left without paying for $504.62 worth of merchandise. Alarm sensors went off as she passed through the exit.
Also on the video, an employee can be seen running after the woman and then returning with the two stolen comforters. Police spoke to the employee who said she didn’t realize at the time of the incident that the subject had not paid for the items. The employee said she thought the cashier mistakenly forgot to take the sensors off, so she apologized to the suspect about the sensors and offered to correct that. But, she told police, she realized there was a possibility of theft when the woman didn’t follow her back into the store. A report was made and photos of the stolen and recovered comforters were added to the file.
Overall-clad thief
A pharmacy on N. Central Avenue reported a man wearing tan overalls and a face covering left the store April 2 without paying for a dozen items valued at $63. Police searched the area looking for the suspect but didn’t find him. A report was made and the store said it would press charges.
Stolen wallet handed back
On April 2, police went to the parking lot of a health club on S. Central Avenue to take a report from a man who said his wallet was stolen from his car. He said he parked at 4:40 p.m. and, when he returned 90 minutes later, he drove to a gas station in Yonkers, where he realized he didn’t have his wallet. His bank sent him a text about a $418.14 transaction at a store that he declined. He immediately drove to that store where staff pointed out the man who attempted the transaction, now at a bus stop. The reporting party approached the suspect and saw his wallet in the man’s hand. He said the man was trying to place cards into the wallet so he spoke to the man who then handed the wallet back and walked away. The reporting party said when he returned to his car, he saw pry marks on the driver’s door. He told police the subject was a man in his 40s with a short beard, wearing a gray beanie.
Wildlife
A sick raccoon reported lying in a parking lot on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 29 was moved to a safe location and dispatched by two rounds. The officer disposed of the body.
Damage was minimal
An Amazon driver accidentally drove onto someone’s lawn April 1 on Berkeley Lane, uprooting the grass and causing minimal damage. The homeowner called the police because the driver refused to identify himself. Police arrived and assisted with an information exchange between the two parties, and contacted the driver’s supervisor. As the incident is a matter of property both parties agreed it could be handled privately and no official police report was requested.
Shouldn’t be behind the wheel
On April 2, police stopped a white, four-door BMW with an expired registration near W. Hartsdale Avenue and Dobbs Ferry Road. A records search revealed the driver, 23, had a suspended license and five open scofflaws. She was arrested on scene and brought to headquarters charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. She was issued multiple citations, released and given a ticket to appear in court April 28. Her car was towed to the police impound. Photos were taken of the car and it was entered into the eJustice records system.
Suspicious behavior
A Washington Avenue resident told police a man she doesn’t know came to her door April 3 inquiring about her gas account. She said she uses oil to heat her home and declined his request to come inside. She said he left in a Lexus. Police looked for him without result.
Can’t ignore bad behavior
A woman told police April 3 she was at a grocery store earlier that day on S. Central Avenue, recycling bottles and cans, when she had an unpleasant interaction with another patron who was cursing and yelling. The woman told police she was first annoyed by, then alarmed at and finally fearful of the other person’s behavior. She reported her concern to a store employee who told her to ignore it. Police took her report for documentation.
Approached by a stranger
A woman went to police headquarters April 3 to report she was approached by a suspicious man with a foreign accent parked in a van outside her house on W. Hartsdale Avenue. She said he whispered to her to take a piece of paper he offered. She yelled at him to get lost and he drove away. She was unable to provide a description of the van other than to say it was white, with no windows, and very clean.
Arrested
A 45-year-old woman was arrested April 1 on S. Central Avenue, charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
A 47-year-old man was also arrested April 1 on S. Central Avenue, charged with criminal possession of stolen property, third degree, a misdemeanor.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 28 to April 4, was compiled from official information.
