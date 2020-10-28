Police are investigating a burglary at a shop on Scarsdale Avenue Oct. 23. The burglars came in through an unlocked window, taking approximately $100 in cash and a few items including a Buccal swab valued at $1. A deposition was made on scene and photos were taken.
A dry cleaner on Christie Place reported a burglary on Oct. 24. Police on scene saw no signs of forced entry. Missing from the register was $150 in cash and assorted items valued at $1 each. A report was made.
Larceny
A theft was reported Oct. 20 by a Colonial Road resident who said a check for $4,800 was taken from her mailbox Oct. 13 and cashed in another person’s name. She’s in contact with her bank. A report was made.
A Spier Road woman reported Oct. 20 her Audi Q5 valued at $38,000 was missing from her driveway where she last saw it Oct. 19. She said she left the keys in her gym bag next to the unlocked car.
Truck vs. private property
A Cartensen Road caller Oct. 19 said a truck traveling on her road struck her stone post, splitting it. She said she didn’t see it happen and has no home video surveillance. Neighbors were contacted to see if any of their cameras picked up the incident. A report was made for the homeowner’s insurance.
Pool water
Police responded to Harvest Drive Oct. 19 when a caller reported a neighbor was releasing pool water into the street. The caller said it smelled like chlorine. Upon arrival, police saw water lightly flowing to the sewer without obstruction. The liquid had no odor. They went to the neighbor’s house that had a pool. There was no answer at the door but they were able to see into the yard and observed that the pool was full. No further action was taken.
Parking lot assault
Westchester County police requested assistance Oct. 19 for a report of an assault said to be taking place in the parking lot of the Saxon Woods golf course on Mamaroneck Road. On arrival, the suspects had left the scene. Scarsdale police contacted the suspects and returned them to the parking lot so county police could continue their investigation.
Lost and found
A wallet found in the area of Chase Road was turned in to police Oct. 20. The wallet was described as white and contained personal information as well as credit cards. Police attempted contacting the owner with negative results. The wallet is being held for safekeeping at the police department.
A man came to police headquarters on Tompkins Road Oct. 22 to report he lost his jewelry chain on the train platform. He said he had already notified the MTA of its loss.
A Wakefield Road resident Oct. 23 said she lost her keychain with two keys, several store coupon cards and a key fob somewhere between Chat restaurant and the post office on Chase Road. As her house key was one of the keys missing, she was advised to change her locks.
Couple fighting
Police responded to Boniface Circle and Spencer Place Oct. 20 on a report of a couple arguing. The pair told police they were ending their relationship. Police advised them there were better times and places to have that conversation.
Soliciting
A Cushman Road resident reported an aggressive door-to-door salesman working in the area Oct. 21. He described a 6-foot-tall man wearing a yellow hat. Police found the man who said he was selling magazine subscriptions. He did not have a valid permit. He said he was not from the area and was unaware he needed one to sell door to door in Scarsdale. He was given a warning and left. No further action was taken.
Suspicious activities
A Kelwynne Road resident Oct. 20 reported a man dressed as a delivery driver banging on his door. Upon arrival, police saw an Amazon delivery truck leaving the street and a large package left on the caller’s doorstep. The caller was informed.
Police responded to a business on Chase Road Oct. 21 on a report of a suspicious incident that happened the day before. An employee of the business said an unknown person came into the store asking about the value of a gold chain they brought in. The person was told another person who could give them that information had left for the day. The person exited the store and got into a gray minivan with Pennsylvania plates. Ten minutes later a second person got out of the van and tried to enter the store, which had closed by then. When denied entry, the person became agitated and called the store employee a liar, arguing about the store’s posted business hours. The person left and got back into the minivan and drove off. A report was made.
Identity theft
A Benedict Road caller Oct. 22 told police she is the victim of identity theft. She said she received a notice saying she owes $3,700 on a store credit card. She called the store to dispute the charges, and the store was able to cancel the online order before it shipped.
Eating, not sleeping
A caller reported Oct. 23 a beige Honda Odyssey parked on Fox Meadow Road. The caller believed two people were sleeping in the car and said they did not “look good.” Police found a legally parked car on the side of the road with two people inside who were awake and healthy. They said they were taking a work break and were eating their lunch. No further action was taken.
She took it! (Not)
A woman contacted police Oct. 24 to report her sister stole a painting from the family home on Colvin Road. On arrival, police spoke to the mother and the accused sister who seemed unaware of the situation. The mother said she didn’t think anything was missing. The caller was advised to develop a better system of keeping track of what’s inside the house. No further action was taken.
Coyote sighted
A Taunton Road caller Oct. 25 reported a coyote meandering through her property. The animal was gone before police arrived. Several neighbors reported seeing it in the area before chasing it away.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened Oct. 20 on Innes Road when one car traveling west hit an unoccupied parked car. Police determined the first car was a stolen Audi convertible valued at $30,000 abandoned at the scene. Police are investigating.
A two-car accident with injuries was reported Oct. 19 on Fenimore Road at Post Road. Airbags were deployed. Patients were transported to the hospital. The fire department stood by for the tow truck and Speedy-Dry was applied to fluids spilled on the road.
Fire
Police requested the assistance of the fire department to get a person out of a locked car Oct. 19 on Mamaroneck Road at Murray Hill Road. On police arrival, the occupant had unlocked the car and was in the care of ambulance personnel.
A smoke detector was activated but no fire was found Oct. 19 at a residence on Claremont Road. The homeowner declined firefighters’ entry inside due to COVID conditions. It was determined the alarm was set off by cooking and no vent was needed.
No fire was found at a house on Spier Road Oct. 19 when a smoke detector was activated. Steam from the shower set off the alarm. The resident refused to let anyone come inside due to COVID conditions.
A reported smoke scare and odor of smoke brought firefighters to a house on Rock Creek Lane Oct. 20. On arrival, firefighters smelled skunk.
A burning odor brought firefighters to a house on Richbell Road Oct. 22. The cause was an overheated phone charger that melted and tripped the breaker. The breaker was left in the “off” position and the homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
A CO malfunction tripped an alarm that brought units to a house on Magnolia Road Oct. 22. Negative readings were found and the alarm is assumed to have malfunctioned.
Wires were reported down and burning at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on Drake Road Oct. 22. Con Edison arrived on scene to assist the fire department personnel who checked the interior of the building and stabilized the scene.
Firefighters responded to a house on Fieldstone Drive Oct. 22 on a report of an oven fire. Before they arrived, the Hartsdale Fire Department advised the fire was put out.
An odor of rotten eggs was reported Oct. 24 on the first floor of a house on Heathcote Road. After investigation, police advised the homeowner to run water down the drain to make sure the trap stays wet.
A partially melted plastic drinking straw that came in contact with the dishwasher heating element instigated a fire investigation Oct. 24 at a house on Brewster Road. The homeowner was advised of the findings and no further action was taken.
A homeowner cooking dinner accidentally set off a smoke alarm Oct. 24 at a home on Richelieu Road. The alarm was reset before firefighters arrived and no action was taken.
A homeowner reported a water leak in the boiler room at a house on Cushman Road Oct. 25. A relief valve was observed to be leaking from the gas boiler. The smoke detector was set off by water vapor. Police shut off power using the emergency switch and advised the homeowner to contact their fuel service provider.
Cooking smoke set off an alarm at a home on Elm Road Oct. 25. The alarm was reset.
A rollover accident on Oct. 25 on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 23 brought police and ambulance on scene; they saw one car straddling the barricade and another was flipped over onto its roof. All occupants got out of their cars on their own. One person went to the hospital.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, was compiled from official information.
