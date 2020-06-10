Police responded to a Madison Road residence on a 911 report of a burglary and two men fleeing the area on the afternoon of June 3. Upon arrival, police saw an open rear window and open patio sliding door, but no signs of force. The perimeter was secured and the inside of the house checked. Additional patrols searched the area for suspects. It appeared the house was illegally entered and ransacked. The homeowner was contacted and later advised police that items taken included a man’s watch, a fireproof safe containing personal papers, white latex gloves, a Martha Stewart kitchen knife, a DNA swab kit and two pairs of slip-on sneakers.
Bear in the ’hood
A black bear was seen in the vicinity of Richbell and Burgess roads Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Police say the bear was not aggressive and while police would observe and track the bear, it was allowed to roam freely. If a bear is seen, police ask to be called at 914-722-1200.
Porch pirates strike
A Carthage Lane woman called police June 2 to report three packages containing Cole Haan shoes valued at $50 and assorted clothing valued at $200 were taken from her front door area on June 2. She said she heard a noise at the door and when she went to check, the packages were gone. She said she had seen the packages near her front door, but hadn’t retrieved them.
A Greenacres Avenue man on June 2 reported one of four bicycles left unsecured on his porch was stolen. The missing bike is a 24” blue and white ZED. He said he last saw it around 5 p.m., and noticed it missing at midnight.
Car rummaged
A Johnson Road resident called police June 6 to report someone entered her unlocked Lexus while it was parked in her driveway and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.
Stolen property recovered
Two shipping boxes addressed to a Baraud Road resident were recovered June 3 on Madison Road when a caller said the boxes had been on her porch but were taken. One box was empty and the other contained a hat. The Baraud Road resident was notified of the incident.
Baby locked in car
A mother who accidentally locked her 8-week-old baby in her SUV on Gatehouse Road called for help June 1. On police arrival, the child was showing no signs of distress. Fire department personnel opened the car door using a vehicle entry kit, retrieved the keys, and mother and child were reunited.
Conflict resolved
A Post Road man reported June 7 squabbling with his housemate over a bathroom door being slammed. Both parties were calm when they spoke with the police. It was suggested one of them take a walk. No further action was taken.
Math books found
A caller reported a package in the road at the intersection of Walworth Avenue and Fenimore Road on June 1. Upon arrival, police saw a pallet with 754 math books addressed to a home on Walworth Avenue. The homeowner was contacted and advised to move the books as soon as possible. A short while later, patrol saw the pallet was picked up.
Police to the rescue
An elderly man was assisted back into his car on June 1 at the intersection of Post and Fenimore roads. His wife asked for assistance after her husband, who has Alzheimer’s, got out of the car to look at rocks.
A woman walking in the roadway at Weaver Street and Heathcote Bypass June 2 was assisted out of the road and safely to the side so she could continue to her destination.
On June 4 police responded to Colvin Road on a report of a severe water condition and an elderly woman upset about a leak from her faucet. Upon arrival, police saw the condition wasn’t severe, shut off the water to the sink and advised calling a plumber.
Police assisted a disabled motorist June 6 on Fenimore Road. The front passenger tire was damaged and the car was inoperable. Police arranged for a tow.
Suspicious behavior
A caller reported on June 2 two masked men traveling northbound on bikes carrying spray paint in the vicinity of Fox Meadow and Ogden roads. Police patrolled the area looking for the masked men and signs of vandalism, but found nothing.
Police responded to Harvest Drive and Rural Road June 2 on a report of a man sitting in a gray Jeep alternating napping and smoking cigarettes. The caller said the man’s behavior was suspicious. The man told police he was waiting for a visiting nurse working at a nearby location. Police reported nothing was out of order.
A suspicious-looking man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black fingerless gloves was reported walking on Walworth Avenue on June 3. Police searched the length of Walworth Avenue and Fox Meadow Road, as well as in the vicinity of the Hitchcock Church and Greenacres School, with negative results.
A man was reported June 3 asking for money in the parking lot behind Metro Diner on Scarsdale Avenue. He was described as being slim, in his 20s. The caller told police the man said he lost his debit card, but then appeared to be panhandling. He had left the scene by the time police arrived.
A caller reported a woman in a gold four-door sedan was parked for 30 minutes June 4 on Colonial Road. Upon police arrival, the driver told police she was having car trouble and was waiting for a tow.
A Carman Road caller on June 4 said a blond woman rang his doorbell and then ran off, getting into a gray SUV, which hastily left the area.
Identity theft
A 49-year-old Hampton Road woman told police June 2 forged checks totaling $4,476 deposited to several of her accounts were returned unpaid. Her bank said the amount was deducted from her account. The checks bore a forged copy of her signature and an out-of-state address. A police report was filed.
An 84-year-old Taunton Road man was the victim of identity theft as reported by his son June 4. The son said his father received several letters in the mail from financial institutions indicating multiple accounts were opened using his father’s personal information. His father’s bank account was also compromised with fraudulent deposits and withdrawals. All accounts have been closed.
A 55-year-old Orchard Lane man called police June 6 to report he received mail from the Department of Labor indicating an unemployment claim was made in his name. The man did not file for unemployment. The letters included the caller’s Social Security number and his salary and tax information for 2018 and 2019. The man said he had no idea who might have filed the claim.
Found property
A Kent Road man reported he found a credit card on the road outside his house on June 2. The bank that issued the card said it belonged to a person in Ardsley who canceled it.
A Ridgecrest West man turned in a black key fob he found at the intersection of Drake and Post roads on June 2. Police put the key fob in a temporary evidence locker for safekeeping.
Earth shaking?
A Bell Road resident called 911 on June 3 to report the ground beneath his house was shaking. The fire department came on scene and conducted necessary checks. It was determined the ground wasn’t shaking.
A mess by the door
An Old Orchard Lane man called police June 4 to report a large quantity of human feces and dirty wipes were left by his front door. The man said he didn’t think he was being targeted but wanted the incident documented.
Stinky odor
A Heathcote Road woman flagged down a police officer on patrol June 7 to complain about smoke from a barbecue coming from the backyard of a neighbor. She said it didn’t smell like barbecue to her, but she didn’t want to personally investigate. Police went into the yard and talked to a man who said he was smoking fish.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a Berkeley Road residence June 2 to assist Con Edison when an alarm indicated unsafe levels of gas in the basement. No residents were home at the time, but responders were able to access the house without damaging it. Con Ed found no gas emissions, and the house was re-secured.
A large fallen branch brought down wires June 3 on Circle Road. Fire department personnel taped the area off and Con Edison was notified.
Smoke was reported in the basement of a Dickel Road house on June 4. All residents were out of the house when the fire department arrived. There was no fire.
A stovetop being used without a hood fan activated a carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Brite Road June 5. Firefighters discovered an upside down burner was not properly burning. The house was vented and firefighters stood by until Con Edison personnel arrived.
Firefighters returned to Brite Avenue June 6 on a report of fire. On arrival, they found smoke in the basement of a two and a half story wood frame house. The residents were outside on the lawn. An overheated central vacuum motor was the cause of the smoke and bad odor. The basement was vented and the faulty central vacuum motor was removed to the yard.
A barbecue caught fire on the deck of a Rock Creek Lane home June 6. Excessive grease in the grill was the cause. The fire department extinguished the fire. Dinner was ruined.
A cat stuck in the soffit of a house on Gilmore Court was brought to safety June 7 by fire department personnel who removed the wooden soffits and freed the cat. The boards were temporarily secured to prevent other creatures from entering the house.
Traffic accidents
Two drivers traveling southbound on Post Road June 2 sideswiped each other near Olmsted Road. Nobody was hurt and information was exchanged.
A Peekskill man backing into a driveway on Magnolia Road on June 3 struck a fire hydrant. The fire department and the water department were on scene. No injuries were reported.
A truck turning left on June 4 from Mamaroneck Avenue on to Palmer Avenue did not see a bicyclist stopped in the northbound lane on Palmer Avenue for a red light. The cyclist, a Larchmont man, said his leg was injured. Police assisted in an information exchange.
A Scarsdale man in a 2018 Ford pickup on June 7 traveling eastbound on Mamaroneck Road attempted to bear right to travel south on to Crossway when he encountered a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle traveling in the same direction. The boy lost control of his bike and ran off the sidewalk at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Crossway. Information was exchanged regarding property damage. The Trek bike, valued at $500, was held by police for safekeeping.
A woman parking on Richfield Road on June 4 struck the curb, damaging and deflating two of her tires. There was no damage to the curb. A tow company arrived to take away her car.
This report was made using official reports from the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period of June 1 through June 8.
