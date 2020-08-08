Police responded July 27 to Enrico’s Pastry Shop on E. Hartsdale Avenue on a report from the owner that he saw a glass rear back door shattered and broken and the door was unlocked when he went to the bakery that morning. Police noticed most of the broken glass was outside the store, not inside. The owner said he didn’t think anything was taken.
The owners of Fujinoya restaurant on S. Central Avenue told police July 28 they received a report from their fishmonger making an early morning delivery that glass was removed from the front entry doors. The owner arrived and put the fish in the refrigerator before calling police. The interior was searched; it appears about $160 in change was taken, but nothing else.
Lost wallet
A man who remembered pulling out his wallet to pay for dinner July 26 at TGI Friday’s on S. Central Avenue in Scarsdale realized as he was driving his mother-in-law home to Ossining that he no longer had the wallet. He returned to the restaurant to see if anyone found his wallet or turned it in. Nobody knew what happened to the wallet. The staff was notified and the man called his bank to freeze his accounts.
Fender bender
A woman reported someone in a green truck struck her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue on July 27. She said a witness told her about the incident. The witness gave the woman the license plate number of the offending truck that had left the area. Police contacted the truck driver who said he had connected with the reporting party and the incident wasn’t a hit-and-run because he left his business card on her windshield, but she had not seen it right away.
Purse stolen
On July 27, an employee of TGI Friday on S. Central Avenue reported placing her black Tory Burch handbag on a table as she was preparing to leave for the night. Shortly thereafter, she noticed the bag was missing and returned to the restaurant quickly, but the bag was gone. She and her manager looked at security cameras and saw a Door Dash employee who went into the restaurant to get a delivery walk out with her bag. Inside the bag were slippers, car keys, credit and debit cards and cash. Police looked at the tape and saw a woman enter the store without a bag and then leave through the same door with a delivery bag over a black bag. The victim confirmed that is her bag. Police are investigating and the victim will pursue charges when the thief is located.
Scammed
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident July 28 told police she was contacted by a woman who promised her “a lot of cash.” She described an elaborate scheme where she was preapproved to receive $170,000 in cash from the “Global Grant Foundation/Program” if she would first purchase gift cards valued at $1,000 total. The victim went to CVS and bought the cards. She was instructed by a person named “Sherry Allen” to photograph the receipts and also buy more cards. She only stopped following directions when her daughter said she was scammed. Her bank informed her shortly afterward that someone attempted to use her debit card number at CVS to spend $1,000. She tried to redeem the gift cards and was able to get back about $525 of the $1,000 spent. Her accounts have since been closed as she worked through the incident with her bank.
A Beverly Road resident told police July 29 she was contacted by a phone caller who said he was from Con Edison. He threatened her power would be turned off unless she agreed to pay him $519 in cash and meet him on a street corner in Scarsdale that day. The woman called a cab and went to the meeting spot. She didn’t bring cash. She told police she just wanted to see if the man was real. She and the cabbie waited, but nobody showed up.
The owner of an auto body repair shop on W. Hartsdale Avenue reported to police July 28 that weeks before, on July 3, he completed $2,000 worth of work on a 2004 Nissan, but at the end of the day when the owner came to pick the car up, the man said because the bank was closed he didn’t have the money. He was told to come back at a later time to pay the bill and pick up his car. The owner went back inside the shop, thinking the man left. He went outside later and saw the Nissan was gone from the lot. He called the owner who didn’t call or come back. No one saw the driver take the car from the lot. On July 24 the auto body shop owner was in White Plains and saw the man and the car. He notified police but could not provide a bill for the work or proof the other man owed him money. Police left a voicemail for the Nissan owner. A report was also made to the White Plains police.
Missing handbag?
Police responded to H-Mart on N. Central Avenue July 28 on a report of a stolen handbag. A woman said she’d been inside the store buying shellfish; she returned to her car and placed her handbag, which contained her keyless car fob, and groceries inside. When she started her car, it told her she had a flat tire. She dialed emergency roadside service and a short while later a man wearing a blue shirt knocked on her car window, told her she had a flat tire, and she should take a look. While she was outside the car, its technology told her the keyfob was no longer inside the car. She told police she believes the man took her bag while she was looking at the flat tire. She was unable to give a good description to police and never saw him with her bag or inside her car. Her husband arrived with another key fob. The tow service told her she did have a flat tire and changed it. No attempt was made at the time of the report to use her cards. The contents of her bag, including $2,100 in cash, was not recovered. The couple was advised to change the locks on their Scarsdale residence, and Scarsdale police were notified.
Crab leg thief nabbed
While on surveillance in the H-Mart parking lot on N. Central Avenue, the Street Crime Unit on July 29 saw a man acting suspiciously. The man fit the description of a man previously reported stealing food items from the store. Police watched him enter the store with an empty purple bag and leave with the bag full after bypassing all points of payment. The man saw police and dropped the bag and fled. He was stopped and admitted to stealing crab legs. Carlos Williamson was charged with petty larceny and released on scene. Police advised him to stay off the property or risk being arrested for trespass.
Dead cat in the road
Police responded to Alexander Avenue July 29 on a report of a dead cat in the road. A medium sized black cat was placed in a garbage bag and put in the freezer where it will remain for two weeks in case someone claims it.
Police moved an injured raccoon reported July 31 on Caterson Terrace to a safe location and dispatched it with one round.
Don’t count your chickens
A Moorland Drive resident told police July 29 that his neighbor had been raising chickens. Police went to the house and saw eight chickens, which violated a city ordinance. The chicken owner was given two weeks to get rid of the chickens; he was cooperative and said the chickens would soon be gone.
Catering conflict
Police responded Aug. 2 to a church on E. Hartsdale Avenue on a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police found three men, one of whom was bleeding from a cut to his forehead. The injured man said they were working a catered event at the church when he was confronted by one of the other men. The man was angry about a tip the other man had received. He said it should be split between all the caterers hired for the event. The confrontation turned physical. There was a shoving match. Police were unable to determine who was the aggressor due to conflicting statements. A photograph was taken of the injured man’s forehead. No further action was taken.
Petty thieves at ShopRite
A larceny in progress was reported Aug. 2 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. Two loss prevention officers had a man named Perez (no first name given) in custody after he was seen taking items from shelves and leaving the store without paying. All the stolen items were recovered. The value of the items was $192.79. The store opted to pursue charges, and Perez was placed under arrest and charged with petty larceny. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and received a summons to appear in court Sept. 25.
Later that day police returned to ShopRite for another larceny in progress. The loss prevention officer had Paul Marchak in custody for putting items in his cart and leaving the store without paying. Marchak was charged with petty larceny and taken to headquarters for processing. His court appearance was set for Sept. 25.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 25 to Aug. 3, was compiled from official information.
