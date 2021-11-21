Police responded Nov. 11 to Mom’s Cigar Warehouse on S. Central Avenue for a reported burglary. Police spoke with the business owner who said a customer told him that cigars were missing from the customer’s locker. The customer said he had purchased cigars Nov. 11 and wanted to store them in his locker for an event taking place at the store the following day. But when he opened his locker, he saw cigars he’d purchased were missing and the back wall of the locker damaged. The business owner told police the customer purchased the alleged missing cigars in October. They were valued at $2,052.30 after tax. The owner said he replaced the customer’s cigars from his inventory as compensation and that the lockers also function as humidors and he has to replace the damaged locker unit, valued at $3,000. The building owner was contacted and said he wanted to inspect the damage. He told police three weeks earlier he’d been contacted by a maintenance worker that an exterior door to the building appeared to have been tampered with, but he didn’t contact police at the time because he didn’t think it was suspicious.
Harassment
A woman went to police headquarters Nov. 13 to say staff at the post office on S. Central Avenue told her that she couldn’t enter without a mask. She told police she had responded that she couldn’t wear a mask due to medical issues and left. She said a man in line inside the post office made a vulgar remark to her and later came up to her in the parking lot as she was entering her car and was aggressive and yelled obscenities until she became afraid. She said he never struck or touched her. A report was made.
Possibly assaulted
Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station Nov. 13 on S. Central Avenue on a report of a possible assault in progress. On arrival, police saw a woman and a man yelling obscenities and threats at each other. Police separated the two people and interviewed each of them. The man said while getting gas he heard two women fighting; when he tried to intervene, someone threw squeegees at him. He said he threw them back. He said one of the women then hurled a cup of coffee at him that she had found in the trash bin and chased him, grabbed him and scratched his face and finger until he finally pushed her away and called the police. He said a jewelry chain on his neck was damaged during the conflict, but then he showed police he was able to reattach it.
A witness confirmed that one of the women threw the squeegees and that she ran after the man and continued to harass him. The woman had said to police that the guy hit her first, causing her hand to bleed. A minor scratch with a drop of blood was observed on her hand. She screamed at police that she wanted the man arrested and became upset with officers when they told her it appeared she was the aggressor. She left the scene prior to a full report being completed and no further action was taken.
Scammed
A woman calling from a dental office on Ledge Crest Road Nov. 15 told police her husband was the victim of a phone scam. She said he was at Lowe’s in Yonkers purchasing gift cards following a phone conversation with a person he believed was calling from Microsoft. That person allegedly told the man he had to buy gift cards to pay off a debt. He told his wife he’d purchased $1,000 in gift cards using a card from the dentistry business account. The scammer wanted the man to purchase $6,000 in gift cards. The man said he didn’t share any personal information with the fraudster. The scammed man said he would press charges if the fraudster is found. A report was made.
Thief apprehended
While parked outside CVS on N. Central Avenue Nov. 16, patrol saw two men arguing. One man, later identified as Cisco Ward, 46, dropped several cosmetic products out of a purple laundry bag before fleeing. One man, identified as a loss prevention officer for CVS, said the other man, “just stole a bunch of stuff from CVS” and indicated he wanted the thief apprehended. Police chased Ward, caught him in the H-Mart parking lot and took him to police headquarters. Inside the purple laundry bag were seven jackets from Marshalls and four electric ear pieces from Best Buy. Neither store wished to press charges as the merchandise was returned after recovery. Ward was charged with petty larceny and is due in court Dec. 17.
Truck drives on lawn, damaging it
Police responded to Lynwood Road Nov. 16 on a report of a damaged lawn. The homeowner identified herself as well as the driver of a tractor and a trailer. The driver said as he was making a turn, he drove on to this person’s lawn. They exchanged information. He said his employer would fix the homeowner’s lawn and a report was made to document the incident.
Burner accidentally left on stove
Firefighters forced entry into an apartment Nov. 16 at a location on E. Hartsdale Avenue. When the resident arrived, firefighters told him they had to get into his apartment because a burner had been left on and caused a gas leak. Other residents had been evacuated, but they were able to return to their units after the problem was resolved. The broken lock was fixed temporarily and the homeowner said he would change the lock.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, was compiled from official information.
