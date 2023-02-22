Burglary and theft were reported on Bradley Road Feb. 13. The incident is believed to have happened the day before. The victim, a Gatehouse Road man, reported newly installed kitchen cabinets valued at $24,500 were stolen from a house under construction. He said his contractor called him to report they were missing. Police are investigating.
An Oxford Road resident reported theft and burglary Feb. 18. Police went to the address after the resident reported possible forced entry. Primary bedroom closets were rummaged. Police are investigating.
Burglary and criminal mischief were reported in the early morning hours at a residence on Rochambeau Lane Feb. 18; the victim said the home alarm system was triggered. Police arrived and saw there was an attempt to burgle the residence. Depositions were taken and paperwork was issued to the homeowner.
Home entry thwarted?
A Brewster Road resident Feb. 17 reported two unknown males wearing masks and gloves approached her front door, but then left after her dogs began barking loudly. The incident happened shortly after midnight. The homeowner checked her video surveillance, and showed it to police who saw a dark colored SUV parked in the background. The homeowner was provided with crime prevention tips.
Deactivated home alarm
A homeowner on Seneca Road Feb. 16 told police he was not at home but something set off his security system. Police advised him someone inside deactivated the alarm. He called back shortly after to say his son was in the house and all was well.
Pedestrians hit in crosswalks
A teenage pedestrian was reported injured Feb. 14 after being hit by a car while in the crosswalk at Post and Edgewood roads. Police said a driver was traveling southbound in the right lane on Post Road approaching the intersection. The pedestrian activated the crossing lights to walk eastbound across Post Road and entered the crosswalk, possibly without giving oncoming traffic enough time to slow down. Scarsdale ambulance transported the pedestrian, who was conscious and alert, for trauma.
A second pedestrian was struck by a car Feb. 16 while in the crosswalk at Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue. The pedestrian was walking east in the crosswalk when a driver was making a left hand turn from Popham Road onto Scarsdale Avenue, heading south. According to police, the driver failed to conduct a proper or safe turn or yield the right of way. Driver and pedestrian are both in their 80s.
Identity theft
An Elmsford man reported Feb. 14 identity theft after coming to police headquarters. He said he received a traffic summons Feb. 8 from the Scarsdale Village Court. He told police an unknown person has possession of his driver’s license and is getting tickets using it. A deposition was made.
A Crane Road woman reported identity theft Feb. 14 after an unknown person made a fraudulent purchase online using her identity.
A Mamaroneck Road man told police Feb. 14 an unknown individual opened a home equity line of credit for $125,000 using his identity. He told police his bank notified him about the incident. Police took a deposition and completed a report for the victim’s financial institutions.
A Harwood Court business owner Feb. 17 reported theft and identity theft from her business accounts. An unknown party attempted to remove $72,000 in three separate transactions from her business account and an additional $5,000 from her personal checking account. She reported this action to her bank, which then froze her accounts. She said money was also removed from a second personal account she has at another bank in January. She said she is not out any money at this time. A report was made for documentation.
A Heathcote Road resident Feb. 18 reported someone altered a check he wrote and deposited in the post office drop box in Scarsdale. He said his check made out to the Village of Scarsdale in the amount of $771.10 was altered and deposited into an unfamiliar account for $6,771.10. He contacted his bank and the amount was refunded. A report was made.
Landlord/tenant dispute
Police responded to a report of an argument between a tenant and landlord at a residence on Myrtledale Road Feb. 13. Police determined it was a civil matter. The tenant said the landlord assaulted her when she was trying to return her keys. Police assisted in mediating the situation and said nothing criminal took place.
Wayward pups
Two miniature poodles, one black and one brown, were reported Feb. 15 roaming in the vicinity of Brite and Huntington avenues. Police looked for them and spoke with pedestrians and dog walkers in the area but nobody saw the dogs.
A Post Road caller Feb. 17 reported a “light skinned dog” leaping on his screen door and trying to attack him. Police located the dog and the owner who said the dog briefly escaped from his yard. He said the dog is very friendly. The owner was reminded to keep his dog in his yard. The complainant was notified but not mollified and said they still wanted to make a report to document the incident.
Wildlife
A sick or injured raccoon was reported Feb. 13 in the street at Oak Lane. On arrival, police observed that the animal was mortally wounded so an officer dispatched it. The sanitation department was notified to remove the carcass.
Unpleasant interactions
A caller Feb. 15 told police a man pushing a shopping cart on Scarsdale Avenue spat on the caller’s window. Police looked for the spitter but didn’t find him.
A Chase Road resident Feb. 15 reported a man urinating in front of the post office; the man was also dragging a large bag. The alleged offender was located and identified. He denied urinating on public property and said he was on his way to the train station.
Charged with forcible touching
Charles Robert Anderson, 66, from Scarsdale, turned himself into police Feb. 16 to be charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor complaint. Since December 2021, police have been investigating the allegation reported to have occurred at a location on East Parkway. Anderson was fingerprinted, photographed and processed; he was arraigned by a judge and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim. Anderson returns to court March 29.
Wants to use bathroom
An employee at a store on East Parkway Feb. 16 said a woman was outside the store harassing her. The store employee said the woman banged on the door for 10 minutes after the store was closed, asking to use the bathroom. The request was denied. The woman was described as wearing house slippers; she was gone on police arrival. They looked for her with negative results.
Bad driving
One person was reported injured Feb. 17 in a two-car collision near Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Road. One driver was traveling south on Palmer and changing lanes when the car collided with another driver traveling through a green light. One of the cars also hit a utility pole and planter boxes. No injuries were reported.
Just hanging out
A caller on Walworth Avenue Feb. 19 reported two people sitting in a car at a late hour who appeared suspicious. Police arrived and spoke with a man and his girlfriend who said they were just hanging out. Nothing criminal appeared to be happening and the couple drove away from the area.
Fire
One person was taken to the hospital Feb. 13 following a one-car collision on the Bronx River Parkway at Fenimore Road. On arrival, firefighters saw an SUV that was up against a guardrail. There was minor damage to the car’s front end and no fluids were leaking. Police said the collision might have been caused by a medical condition. There was only one occupant in the car.
A tree came down on Penn Road Feb. 13 and was resting on the power service to two houses. One house had the service lines ripped off the house. A gas leak was reported in the street. Con Ed gas and electric responded and firefighters were released from the scene.
A water condition was reported Feb. 15 on Aspen Road when a boiler leaked water. Firefighters stopped the leak by cutting off the supply of water and advised the resident to call a plumber.
Contractors refinishing a kitchen countertop using chemicals set off an alarm in a house Feb. 15 on Heathcote Road. The contractor was advised to open doors and windows and cover the head of the detector while working in the home.
A plumber servicing pipes Feb. 15 at a residence on Vernon Road met firefighters at the door after a carbon monoxide detector was activated. The house was vented and there was no danger.
A car drove into a pole Feb. 17 on Palmer Avenue. All occupants were out of the car when firefighters arrived and were being checked by EMS. The scene was stabilized and firefighters remained there until the car was towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, was made from official reports.
