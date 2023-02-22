Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Burglary and theft were reported on Bradley Road Feb. 13. The incident is believed to have happened the day before. The victim, a Gatehouse Road man, reported newly installed kitchen cabinets valued at $24,500 were stolen from a house under construction. He said his contractor called him to report they were missing. Police are investigating. 

An Oxford Road resident reported theft and burglary Feb. 18. Police went to the address after the resident reported possible forced entry. Primary bedroom closets were rummaged. Police are investigating. 

