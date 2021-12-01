Scarsdale Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence on Brite Avenue. A caller reported the burglary Nov. 28 and said it occurred between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28. The caller said they’d been away and came home to find the rear door open and the bedrooms disturbed. Reported stolen are various gold bracelets and necklaces valued at $15,000; two Montblanc pens valued at $2,000; a Cartier pen valued at $1,000; two watches valued at $10,000, and $700 in cash. Also taken was a debit card. Cost to replace the broken lock at the back door is estimated at $500.
$23K taken from checking account
A Colvin Road resident Nov. 26 told police someone removed $23,000 from his bank account. He said he was checking his account and saw a check for that amount had been processed. He called the bank and was told the signature on the check matched his. The bank is investigating.
More money removed
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 22 said an unknown, unauthorized person withdrew funds from her line of credit without her knowledge or authorization on two separate dates. The amount taken is not known. The woman said she is working with her bank to resolve the situation.
What happened here?
Grand larceny was reported Nov. 24 by a caller on Stratton Road. The reporting party told police a theft happened between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22. Identity theft and forgery were also reported by the victim who said an unknown person wrote a forged check for $9,560. He said he wrote a check to Con Edison for $582.32 and put it in an envelope along with the bill in a mailbox located at Weaver Street and Stratton Road. A short time later he saw the check was cashed but with a new amount made payable to a name he doesn’t know. He said he is following up with his bank.
Diamond bracelet lost, found
An Eton Road resident Nov. 26 told police her diamond bracelet valued at $16,500 was missing from her jewelry box. She said she noticed it was missing before her company arrived for Thanksgiving and that she last saw it on Nov. 23 in her jewelry box. She said she doesn’t believe the bracelet was stolen and just wanted to report it lost. Police helped her search the home for her bracelet without result and advised her to contact her insurance company. She called police later and said she found the bracelet.
ATV tears up field
Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 26 at George Field Park on Greendale Road after an ATV was reported driving in the park. On police arrival, the ATV was gone but damage from its tires was seen. The tire marks gave no indication of where the ATV entered or left the area. Police searched the neighborhood for an ATV, but none was found. Estimated cost to repair the damage to the field is about $1,000.
Loose dogs
Loose dogs were reported running Nov. 22 on the high school field near Brewster Road. Police spoke with a teacher trying to corral one of the dogs. The owner showed up and took charge, but was given a ticket for letting the dog run loose.
A loose dog was reported Nov. 25 on Hyatt Field. Multiple police units tried to catch the dog but it continued to elude them. The dog took off in an unknown direction and couldn’t be located.
A caller reported Nov. 25 a dog walking in the roadway on Post and Lee roads. Police saw the dog but couldn’t catch it.
Pickup, drop-off traffic
A caller reported heavy traffic Nov. 22 on Fox Meadow Road. Police saw cars waiting in line within the parking area of a temple building. A few cars were parked along the main road causing some children to have to cross the street in the dark. Police stayed on scene and assisted with traffic control until the cars safely cleared the area.
Speeding car
A caller walking with her mother on Church Lane Nov. 22 called police to report someone sped past in a car and almost hit them. The caller said the driver was going “60 miles per hour.” Police went to the location and spoke with the caller who said a white Mercedes made a left-hand turn from eastbound Crane Road onto northbound Church Lane at a high rate of speed. She said the driver accelerated and crossed the double yellow line to pass slower traffic on Church Road. Police couldn’t locate the Mercedes.
Driver of stolen car flees
While on a traffic enforcement detail Nov. 23 at Weaver Street and Crossway, police saw a Mercedes four-door sedan with malfunctioning equipment. Police said the occupants were behaving suspiciously and a license plate check showed the Mercedes was listed as stolen. Police turned on the patrol car’s emergency lights and signaled the Mercedes to pull over, but the driver kept going.
Prior to the attempted stop, someone got out of another car on Weaver Street and into the Mercedes. Police discontinued the chase for safety reasons. At the place where the person got into the Mercedes, police saw a car had been entered and they notified New Rochelle police.
Truck parked overnight
A caller Nov. 23 reported a moving truck was parked overnight on Penn Boulevard; the caller said the truck was obstructing buses trying to travel on the street. On arrival, police saw the unoccupied truck was legally parked and not blocking driveways or interfering with traffic. Police contacted the moving company and spoke with a representative who said the truck was disabled and a mechanic was on the way.
Parked on wrong side
Police responded to Stonehouse Road Nov. 22 on a report of a black truck parked on the wrong side of the street and in a “no parking” zone. Upon arrival, police spoke with Con Edison workers who said they were working in the area and would be leaving shortly.
Concerned about tree trimming
A Horseguard Lane resident Nov. 23 reported an issue with her neighbor over branches he hired someone to trim that hang over his property. She said the tree is hers, and she objected to the trimming. She was told the branches pose a hazard to the neighbor’s house. The woman appeared to accept this information as legitimate and no further action was taken.
Leaf issues
A homeowner who lives near the Fenway Golf Club on Seneca Road called police Nov. 23 to report workers at the club were blowing leaves onto his property. He told police he did not confront the workers who had finished their work and left. This was the first time this had happened, he said, and he wanted to make a report.
A Herkimer Road resident Nov. 24 called police to report landscapers working on her neighbor’s property were blowing leaves onto her property. Police spoke with the landscapers who denied doing that. Police suggested they be more careful.
A caller Nov. 24 said landscapers working in the vicinity of Fox Meadow and Chesterfield roads were blowing leaves into the street. Police drove by but didn’t see leaves in the street.
A Vernon Road caller Nov. 24 said his neighbor’s landscapers were blowing leaves onto his property. Police had a conversation with the landscaper who said they would be more careful.
I got your plate number
A two-car collision was reported Nov. 24 on Garth Road. The driver of one car said she was parked in a legal parking space on Garth Road when another car attempting to parallel park behind her struck her car and then drove off. She gave police the car’s license plate number and said the car was an older Suburban driven by a man. Her car sustained considerable damage.
Music keeping her guests awake
A Post Road caller Nov. 24 complained about music being played by a neighbor that was keeping her guests awake. Police spoke to the neighbor who then agreed to turn the volume down.
Check my door, would you?
A Wayside Lane resident Nov. 24 said she left her house the afternoon before and, when she returned the next morning, the door was open. Police went to the residence and checked the interior. Everything seemed to be in good order.
Was it road rage?
A woman called police Nov. 24 to report she was the victim of road rage on Post Road. She said someone cut her off, causing the two cars’ tires to make contact. She told police she intended to pull over but the other party didn’t; police located the other party in a parking lot nearby. She admitted cutting off the other driver, but didn’t think either of the cars were damaged. Police saw no damage. The person who cut off the other driver was given a ticket.
It’s time to go
Police responded to Black Birch Lane Nov. 24 and spoke to a woman who said her mother wants her to leave the residence. The mother wasn’t at home when police arrived. The woman told police she would call her sister to get a ride and said her sister would be there in an hour and meanwhile she was going to rest. No further action was taken.
Identity theft
A woman went to police headquarters Nov. 24 to report she received a debt collection notice in the mail from a bank saying an account was opened in her name. She said she’s since contacted the bank and confirmed the account is a fraud. She said she’s not out any money.
A Sylvan Lane caller Nov. 25 reported a fraudulent wire transfer was made from her bank account. The bank flagged and froze the account and the incident is under investigation.
Dispute with Lyft driver
A person calling from Carthage Road Nov. 24 said she was having a problem with a Lyft driver and wanted help. On police arrival, the woman said she no longer needed assistance and that the Lyft driver had left. She said the operator became aggressive when she opened a window or tried to speak on her phone. When he arrived at her destination on Carthage Road, he refused to open the trunk of the car so she could retrieve her belongings. Her brother came out of the house and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile the driver gave himself a $20 tip and left the area. The caller did not want to tip him. She was told how to file a credit card dispute with her bank and police recommended she file a complaint with Lyft.
Make those kids be quiet
A Garth Road caller Nov. 25 said she lives in an apartment and that kids on the sidewalk nearby were making too much noise. Police spoke to the kids who said they would quiet down.
Car larceny
A Meadow Road caller Nov. 25 said someone entered their car, probably on Nov. 21, and took miscellaneous personal items. It was not noted if the car was locked.
A Paddington Road resident called police Nov. 28 and said two males wearing hoodies and masks attempted to enter cars that were parked and locked in the driveway. Nothing was taken.
A Brown Road resident told police an unknown person attempted to enter a car parked in the driveway in the early morning hours of Nov. 28. The caller said his car was locked and the person left, but he wanted police to be aware of what had happened.
Where’s my car?
Police spoke with an individual Nov. 25 who said he’d dropped his car off for service Nov. 23 at a dealership in Greenburgh. He said he has not been able to get his car back. Based on a location app on his cell phone, he believes the car is at a private residence in Rockland County. The caller was advised to contact the Greenburgh police to file a report.
Don’t go to bed while arguing
A woman calling from Colvin Road Nov. 26 told police she and her sister disagreed over the care of their mother. One sister said she didn’t care to continue the argument and was going to bed. That response upset the caller. Police advised the caller her sister is an adult and can choose her own bedtime. The sisters agreed to separate for the evening and no further action was taken.
Kids ringing doorbells
A Fox Meadow Road caller Nov. 27 said youths were running in the neighborhood, going on people’s property and ringing doorbells late at night. The caller said a large group was heading north toward Walworth Avenue. Police located the group who dispersed without incident.
Followed by a dog
A caller Nov. 28 said a dog followed her while she was walking her dog on Paddington Road. She leashed the loose dog, a yellow Labrador, and contacted police. Meanwhile, the Lab’s owner was driving around looking for the dog. Dog and owner were reunited.
He took my keys
An Edgewood Road resident Nov. 28 told police her husband took the keys to her rental car and wouldn’t give them back. Police spoke to both parties and the keys were returned. Husband and wife agreed to stay in separate rooms for the rest of the evening. The woman called police again, 10 minutes later, to say she wasn’t sure where the keys were. She was advised to look in her room and no further action was taken. A little while later she called again and said she would like an officer to come to her location. Police got her husband on the phone and he said he would help her find her keys. The keys were found and he said he was leaving the house to get some food. No further action was taken.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Vanderbilt Road Nov. 23 when fireplace ashes placed in a garbage can ignited paper in the can and set off an alarm in the garage; embers were discovered smoldering in a bag. Children and a housekeeper were on the premises. The can had been dumped out on the front steps by the time firefighters arrived. Fire personnel checked inside the house and found no smoke or harmful carbon dioxide levels. A watering can was used to fully extinguish the burning materials and the burnt paper was placed in a metal bin a distance from the house. No further action was taken.
A two-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound Nov. 24 happened when a pickup truck rear-ended a van. The van’s driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Two men not wearing seatbelts in the truck were injured but refused medical attention. County police were on scene and Safeway Towing removed both cars from the scene on a flatbed. Firefighters stayed on scene to direct traffic.
A smoke detector went off in a house on Madison Road Nov. 24. On arrival, firefighters found the resident using a fireplace; the draft damper had failed and some smoke had entered the room, which activated the detector. No ventilation was needed and there was no carbon monoxide reading. The resident reset the alarm.
Firefighters responded to Fenimore and Ridgecrest roads Nov. 25 on a report of a leaf pile on fire. They found a small pile of leaves smoldering and extinguished the fire with a hose. The pile was further investigated, but no cause was found.
Electrical components inside a stove creating a bad odor brought firefighters to a residence on Ferris Avenue Nov. 27. The unit was shut down and the resident was told to call for service.
A Leatherstocking Lane resident Nov. 28 accidently turned on an unlit stove top burner, left the house for a few hours and came home to a strong gas smell.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, was compiled from official reports.
