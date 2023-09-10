Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A business owner on Homewood Court Sept. 1 reported she is the victim of fraud and is out $27,800. She said her marketing agency hosted an event on Randall’s Island July 15 promoting several beauty brands. On Aug. 30 she received an email from a familiar vendor that they’d changed their banking account and she should send her remaining balance of $27,800 to the new account. The reporting party sent the funds via wire transfer.

The next day she received an email from the individual she believed she’d been corresponding with asking when she would be paying her remaining balance. There was a slight variation in the two email addresses that the reporting party didn’t notice. Police told the complainant this is a case of Business Email Compromise. The victim said she would pursue charges. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.