A business owner on Homewood Court Sept. 1 reported she is the victim of fraud and is out $27,800. She said her marketing agency hosted an event on Randall’s Island July 15 promoting several beauty brands. On Aug. 30 she received an email from a familiar vendor that they’d changed their banking account and she should send her remaining balance of $27,800 to the new account. The reporting party sent the funds via wire transfer.
The next day she received an email from the individual she believed she’d been corresponding with asking when she would be paying her remaining balance. There was a slight variation in the two email addresses that the reporting party didn’t notice. Police told the complainant this is a case of Business Email Compromise. The victim said she would pursue charges.
Stolen envelopes?
A carnival company representative contacted police Sept. 5 to report that an employee working the carnival on N. Central Avenue stole six envelopes containing cash before fleeing northbound on Central Avenue and away from the venue. The cash amount reported stolen was $4,460. The reporting party said while he was working, he saw the man leaving the main trailer and fleeing on foot. He tried to stop the man on the run, with negative results. He named another employee who might have been assisting as a lookout. That person was located at a bus stop on N. Central Avenue and Harvard Drive. He said he had no involvement with the alleged larceny but saw the other man leaving. When police contacted the suspect by telephone, he denied taking the envelopes. The reporting party and other employees on scene declined to provide statements. The complainants were advised if no witness depositions were completed, police would not take further action in the case.
The responding officer said he would follow up with the reporting party at a later date.
Shoplifter
A shoplifter was reported fighting with store security at a grocery store on S. Central Avenue Aug. 30. Upon arrival, police spoke with a loss prevention employee of the store who identified a 62-year-old man as the shoplifter, then detained the man in handcuffs. The employee said the man hid items in a grocery bag and when stopped by the loss prevention officer begged the employee not to call the police because it would destroy the suspect’s life and pension. The store manager was called to assist and the man physically pushed the manager away from him, resulting in a physical scuffle that ultimately led to the man being put in handcuffs. Police arrested the suspect and took him to police headquarters for processing. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 20.
Shoplifter 2.0
Police went to a department store on N. Central Avenue Sept. 1 where a man was reported taking a green luggage bag and a blue duffel bag for sale inside the store and proceeding to fill the duffel bag with shoes valued at $344.92. He was pursued by a loss prevention officer but fled on foot on Central Avenue after abandoning the stolen goods. Not long after, police were summoned to a different department store on N. Central Avenue for a reported theft in progress.
At the store, an employee said he followed the thief and saw him get on a Bee-Line bus. The number of the bus was relayed to the officer. The bus was spotted on Central and Lawton avenues. The store employee followed the bus and the police in his own vehicle and positively identified the man, 19, who was sitting at the back of the bus with a bag, which contained 13 pairs of stolen shoes valued at $422.92. He was arrested and taken to headquarters for processing and given a summons to appear in court Sept. 22. Police said he is the same man who stole shoes at the other department store.
Shoplifter 3.0
Police were back at the grocery store on S. Central Avenue Sept. 4 after a man put a case of White Claw Hard Seltzers into his backpack and left the store. He was stopped by a loss prevention officer who called the police. The stolen goods were recovered. The suspect told police he didn’t have any form of identification; police reminded the man he’d been stopped many times before for stealing things from this store and has been told not to trespass at other locations of this merchant. The suspect was brought to headquarters for processing. The value of the stolen items is $17.99. He was given a summons to appear in court Sept. 25.
Shoplifter 4.0
Police were at a department store on S. Central Avenue Sept. 5 when a store employee reported two people — a woman in tan pants accompanied by a man in dark pants — were stealing items worth $257.93. Photos of the suspects were attached to the report.
Shoplifter 5.0
A clothing store on S. Central Avenue Sept. 5 reported a skinny man in a black T-shirt and black sweatpants stole $624.23 in garments and left through a back door left open by staff. The manager of the store said the thief had asked for assistance finding Polo and Nautica brands and then asked for help finding a particular size, which the store doesn’t carry. The manager saw the suspect getting into a light-colored mini van; police said the van’s registration number was linked to an Albany address and to a different vehicle — a black Toyota Rav4. Police are investigating.
Shoplifter 6.0
Police were back at the grocery store Sept. 5 on S. Central Avenue for a report of a shoplifter in custody. The loss prevention officer said a man, 24, took five items valued at $45 and then tried to leave without paying. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court Oct. 2.
Missing wallet
An elderly woman Aug. 31 reported her wallet missing while she was shopping at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. She said the wallet was in a cross-body bag inside another bag in her cart. Her hat was on top of the bag. She said she was in the produce aisle picking out fresh corn when another woman accidentally placed her own corn in the reporting party’s cart and then realizing her mistake removed her corn. The complainant said that moment was the only time she didn’t have her hands on her cart and she said didn’t recall any other noteworthy interactions with other customers inside the store. Police said security video shows the corn mix-up but not the other woman touching the complainant’s bag. The missing wallet contained various bank and medical cards, a New York State identity card and $100 cash.
Unlicensed operation
A man, 57, was charged Aug. 31 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle on S. Central Avenue after police saw him traveling northbound near the intersection of Underhill Road with a defective tail light. When police stopped him on Central Avenue, a records search showed his license was suspended pending a court prosecution and his license was revoked for a traffic offense during a conditional/restricted license program.
His wife, who was a passenger in the car, is the registered owner of the car, which police released to her. The man was arrested and taken to headquarters for processing and issued summonses and a return date of Sept. 22.
Wildlife
While patrolling the area of W. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 3, an officer saw a small deer unable to move at the intersection of Secor Road. The officer discharged his firearm three times to euthanize the deer before moving it out of the roadway. The highway department was notified to remove the carcass.
Don’t park here
A civil matter was reported on Rockledge Road Sept. 4; a resident said she returned home to find her car blocked by a car with Tennessee tags. She said she thought it might be a rental car and had no idea who was driving it. The building superintendent was contacted and tow was arranged but while waiting for the tow truck, the person who rented the car showed up. They explained they parked in haste and were visiting relatives. They were advised not to park on private property. A report was made for documentation.
Also arrested
A woman, 24, was arrested on S. Central Avenue Aug. 30, charged with petty larceny.
A man, 23, was arrested on S. Central Avenue Aug. 30, charged with petty larceny.
A man, 48, was arrested Sept. 4 on S. Central Avenue, charged with petty larceny.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, was compiled from official information.
