The Greenburgh Building Department and police enforcement personnel temporarily closed the following businesses on April 13 for building code violations and issued town summonses to the employee on site at the time. The businesses will have to address the building code violations to get permission to reopen. At 205 E. Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale, a summons was issued for displaying tobacco paraphernalia and the business was closed for building department violations. At 74, 610 and 1000 S. Central Ave., summonses were issued for tobacco advertisements. Summonses were also issued for building code violations that resulted in the temporary closure of smoke/vape shops at 760 S. Central Ave. and 1088 S. Central Ave.
On April 24, according to an email from the Edgemont Community Council, “members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force along with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, White Plains Police Department Intel Unit, and the Town of Greenburgh Building Department conducted multiple inspections of smoke shops, including a premises at 455 S. Central Avenue. Approximately 676 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, which the store was not licensed to sell, along with approximately 395 packs of untaxed cigarettes and approximately 11 packages of psilocybin infused candy were seized. Additionally, the Town of Greenburgh Building Department issued approximately 84 building code violations for that location, resulting in the store being temporarily closed until further notice. Due to the serious nature of the Building Department code violations, Con Edison was contacted and all power to the business was shut off.”
A Cross Hill Road homeowner April 21 told police her vacant house was burgled in her absence. The house is for sale and not occupied although it is frequently checked on. The woman told police she noticed shades had been tampered with and a side door was pried open. Property inside the house was missing including a Yamaha electric piano and a computer printer. A washer and dryer in the basement were moved from their original placement. She said during a recent walkthrough with a buyer, who arrived with an entourage, a few odd things happened and her landscaper also had let her know someone was on the property cleaning and draining her pool, services she had never requested. Detectives are investigating.
Traffic stops lead to arrests, summonses
During a traffic stop April 19 on S. Central Avenue, the driver pulled over after police saw the car had no front license plate. A 28-year-old man was placed under arrest, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after a records check showed his license had been suspended and he had many open violations for scofflaw. The man was taken to police headquarters and his car was towed to the police impound. While at headquarters, police learned of an active warrant for the man’s arrest from New York City police who then were contacted but were not willing to extradite. The man was issued tickets and a summons to return to court May 9 and was released.
Information generated from a license plate reader April 19 led to a traffic stop on N. Central Avenue. The data showed the car’s registration had been suspended for multiple parking violations. Police made contact with, and issued multiple tickets to, a 46-year-old woman, including a summons to appear May 24 in Greenburgh Town Court. Police told the woman she couldn’t drive her car due to the violation and she would have to follow up with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Tickets for motor vehicle violations and one to appear in court May 19 were issued April 25 to a 40-year-old man after police pulled him over for making a U-turn in a marked No U-Turn area on E. Hartsdale Avenue. A records check showed the man’s license was suspended for failure to answer summonses out of New York City and Westchester County.
Identity theft leads to financial loss
On April 21, identity theft was reported by a High Point Terrace resident who said approximately $10,000 was missing from her bank account. She said the bank told her another account was opened in her name but she had never requested that. Police gave her an incident report to show to her bank. As of the reporting date, the woman didn’t get the money back and told police she has no idea who opened the second account.
Credit card accessed without permission
On April 22, an elderly E. Hartsdale Avenue woman told police her credit card was accessed without her permission and knowledge, and someone used it to make wire transfers totaling nearly $40,000. Police investigating said the suspect, unknown, forwarded her phone number to an unknown number to receive a verification number from the bank to complete the online wire transfers. A report was made for her bank.
A patron of a fitness club on S. Central Avenue April 24 reported he put his gym bag in a locker but didn’t lock the lock. His wallet was inside the bag. The bag was gone on his return. Police spoke to the gym manager who said he would ask for camera footage as well as a log of all the patrons who came in and out while the victim was at the gym. The victim was advised to cancel his credit cards in the meantime.
Police went to a tire store on S. Central Avenue April 24 after receiving a report of a scratched Tesla. They met with the car owner in a parking lot; he said he brought the car in to have a nail removed from a front tire. When he returned, he noticed scratch marks all around that area. He said they weren’t there when he dropped the car off and blamed the tire business. A manager spoke to police and said he has no idea how the scratch marks happened and doubted his employees caused the damage. Surveillance footage reportedly would be made available to the complainant at another time; meanwhile the Tesla owner contacted his insurance company and requested a police report for documentation. Pictures of the scratches were included in the report.
While patrolling closed businesses on N. Central Avenue late in the evening April 19, police observed an open rear door at a vacant commercial site; additional personnel were requested and the interior of the building was checked. Police saw no indication of criminality and all copper piping was observed intact. No keyholder was on file for the property. Police tried to secure the door but discovered the locking mechanism didn’t work. Police pushed the door shut.
Deodorant thief strikes again
On April 24, management at a drugstore on S. Central Avenue reported a suspected deodorant thief they had reported in the store a week earlier had returned, this time stealing $839 of hygiene product before heading on foot toward a Bee-Line bus stop. The suspect was described as a male wearing a facial covering and a gray hoodie. Police continue to look for him.
Bedding thief steals more bedding
On April 25, a loss prevention employee of a store on S. Central Avenue while reviewing video surveillance for activity in the store called police to report camera footage from April 7 showed a man stealing two comforters and one sheet set valued at $200. The subject is slim and wore a blue jacket and dark jeans. She said she recognized him as the same man who was subsequently arrested by Yonkers police after being caught shoplifting on April 7 at another store on Central Park Avenue. She gave police his name and Greenburgh police tried to call the suspect with a number provided by Yonkers police. He didn’t respond. The store said it would pursue charges if he were apprehended.
A man, 30, was arrested on a Greenburgh police department warrant on S. Central Avenue April 21. No further information about the circumstances was provided.
A man, 46, was arrested April 25 on S. Central Avenue, charged with grand larceny theft involving a credit card and criminal possession of stolen property. No narrative was provided regarding circumstances leading to his arrest.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 19 to April 26, was compiled from official information.
