The Greenburgh Building Department and police enforcement personnel temporarily closed the following businesses on April 13 for building code violations and issued town summonses to the employee on site at the time. The businesses will have to address the building code violations to get permission to reopen. At 205 E. Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale, a summons was issued for displaying tobacco paraphernalia and the business was closed for building department violations. At 74, 610 and 1000 S. Central Ave., summonses were issued for tobacco advertisements. Summonses were also issued for building code violations that resulted in the temporary closure of smoke/vape shops at 760 S. Central Ave. and 1088 S. Central Ave.

On April 24, according to an email from the Edgemont Community Council, “members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force along with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, White Plains Police Department Intel Unit, and the Town of Greenburgh Building Department conducted multiple inspections of smoke shops, including a premises at 455 S. Central Avenue. Approximately 676 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, which the store was not licensed to sell, along with approximately 395 packs of untaxed cigarettes and approximately 11 packages of psilocybin infused candy were seized. Additionally, the Town of Greenburgh Building Department issued approximately 84 building code violations for that location, resulting in the store being temporarily closed until further notice. Due to the serious nature of the Building Department code violations, Con Edison was contacted and all power to the business was shut off.”

