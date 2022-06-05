The manager of a business on S. Central Avenue reported May 26 receiving a phone call from an unknown man who threatened to “shoot the place up.” She ended the call. The same caller contacted her three more times within minutes; the last time, the person left a message calling the recipient by a derogatory name and telling her to call the police, because “you’re going to need a lot of them.” The caller gave his first name and then disconnected. Police called the number with negative results. Police traced the number to what appeared to be a Treasure Island, Florida, resident, and contacted the local police department. The two departments are in communication.
More thefts at TJ Maxx
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue May 26 for a reported theft of $216.16 worth of handbags, towels, a duffle bag and men’s sandals. A store employee described a suspect wearing a white bucket hat. An hour later police returned to the store in response to a report of a couple who entered the store and stole 30 packages of men’s underwear. Later the same day, police returned when another theft was reported as a man allegedly stole T-shirts and men’s pants valued at $280.63 and another man stole T-shirts valued at $188.80.
The next day, May 27, police responded to another report of theft. The same loss prevention employee reported a man wearing an orange T-shirt who stole 17 items including luggage, men’s trousers, and men’s and women’s shoes valued at $592.83.
Gym membership revoked
Police responded to Planet Fitness on S. Central Avenue May 28 on a report of a person refusing to leave the premises. The manager said a gym member found property belonging to another member and took it with him. He then called the gym to say he’d found the property and gave permission for his phone number to be given to the property owner to make arrangements to return the property to its owner. The manager said he wasn’t authorized to release phone numbers to club members and told the man to bring the property back to the gym and they would give it to the rightful owner. The finder reportedly said he didn’t care for that idea and was told if he did not return the property, his gym membership would be revoked. The finder brought the property to the Greenburgh Police Department and the police returned it to the rightful owner, but because the finder did not return the item to the gym, management revoked his membership. The man went to the gym anyway and started his workout. Management said they would press trespassing charges against him if he didn’t leave. Police officers advised the finder he would have to leave. He was told if he returns, he could be arrested.
This money’s funny
Officers responded to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 29 on a report of counterfeit money. Police met with a woman who said she got cash back following a purchase at Rite Aid May 28. The woman told police she received two $20 bills, which she tried to use at a laundromat, but the machine wouldn’t accept the money. She said she thinks the two $20s she got from Rite Aid were fake and she wanted to speak with the store manager. The manager took back the questionable bills and reimbursed her.
Rite Aid’s store manager told police on May 28 two men came into the store; one man purchased a $25 gift card for a total of $29.95. The cashier rang up the purchase, which was made using two $20 bills and gave the person $10.05 in change. The second man tried to reload a form of prepaid currency in the amount of $240. The manager said cashiers are trained to check all bills for any purchase over $100. According to the manager, the second man presented fake $20s and was asked to leave the store. The manager told police the store would press charges if the suspects were apprehended. Police vouchered the fake $20s into evidence.
Trio of thieves
A theft in progress was reported at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue May 29. Police met with a loss prevention employee who provided descriptions of three women who were identified loading a shopping cart with meat and seafood. One woman reportedly was working as a lookout. Police waited in the parking lot away from the store entrance. The women left the store without stealing anything after abandoning the cart inside the store. The loss prevention employee said the same women have been stealing food from the Yonkers ShopRite and they are no longer allowed inside any ShopRite under penalty of trespass. Police told the trio they could be arrested if they returned to the store; they acknowledged the warning and continued on their way without incident.
Three arrested
Xinghua Wang, 45, was arrested May 29 on Highland Road, charged with assault in the third degree. No further information was available.
Ja’Lee Outlaw, 23 and Peter Charbonier, 25, were arrested May 31 on Lakeview Avenue, charged with menacing. Outlaw was charged with menacing, second degree. A weapon was involved. Charbonier was charged with menacing, third degree. No further information was available.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 26 to May 31, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.