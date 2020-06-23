The Shade Store, a purveyor of custom window treatments, including shades, blinds and draperies, is set to open a showroom June 22 at 25 Spencer Place.
Lynda Costello, who works at the Scarsdale location, said The Shade Store is family owned for 46 years, and all its custom products are handcrafted in the U.S.A. “Our motto is ‘We are custom made simple’ for window treatments, with satisfaction guaranteed service,” Costello said.
The Shade Store’s professional team provides free measurements in-home and expert consultations to help simplify the process. They work with contractors, architects and designers, and are well suited for new construction projects with high-end motorized window treatments. Orders are custom made and shipped within 10 days.
The Scarsdale store is their business’s 91st store. Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is open by appointment only — call 914-902-5104. For updates, visit theshadestore.com.
Petticoat Lane to close
After more than 20 years on Spencer Place, Petticoat Lane is closing its doors at the end of August.
The Scarsdale boutique, known for its selection of designer handbags, jewelry and lingerie, is shutting down so that its two other locations can receive more focus. While COVID-19 was not cited as the main reason for the store’s closing, an employee indicated it is a contributing factor.
During the time Petticoat Lane operated in Scarsdale, the store and its employees have developed a fond relationship with the village, according to Patti Small, who has worked at the store since its opening.
“It’s very sad. We’re going to miss this village. We’ve seen some of the same customers for years and gone through life with them,” she said.
Small was emotional about the closure, and said she believed the abrupt break of this 20-plus year relationship would sadden some of the sales staff and longtime customers.
Patrons can continue to shop at Petticoat Lane’s other locations in Chappaqua and Greenwich.
Until the Scarsdale store’s final day in August arrives, Petticoat Lane will be open Tuesday through Saturday for orders and curbside pickup. Photos of merchandise are offered to shoppers via FaceTime browsing during the ongoing period of restricted shopping. For more information email Phyllis@bagshop.com or call 914-725-5200.
— Reporting by Jim MacLean and Hank Bedingfield
