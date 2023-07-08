Sc boys lax vs CN Cabrera.jpg
Will Cabrera played boys’ lacrosse for Scarsdale High School before going on to bigger stages at Lawrenceville, Yale and for Team Mexico.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

With the United State defeating Canada 10-7, so ended the 30-nation 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships in San Diego on July 1. Despite being injured, 2015 Scarsdale High School graduate Brandon Bank relished in watching Team Israel take seventh place with just one loss, while another former Raider, Will Cabrera, helped lead Team Mexico’s offense to a 16th place finish despite a 1-3 start in pool play (https://bit.ly/3XHIhQc).

Cabrera led Mexico with 18 goals and along with his three assists he was second on the team in scoring.

p1-brandon-bank-lacrosse-contributed-2.jpg

Brandon Bank, No. 8, and his teammates from Israel.
p1-brandon-bank-lacrosse-contributed.jpg

Brandon Bank, right, enjoyed being part of the atmosphere at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships.

