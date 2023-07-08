With the United State defeating Canada 10-7, so ended the 30-nation 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships in San Diego on July 1. Despite being injured, 2015 Scarsdale High School graduate Brandon Bank relished in watching Team Israel take seventh place with just one loss, while another former Raider, Will Cabrera, helped lead Team Mexico’s offense to a 16th place finish despite a 1-3 start in pool play (https://bit.ly/3XHIhQc).
Cabrera led Mexico with 18 goals and along with his three assists he was second on the team in scoring.
Bank had the chance to see Cabrera, who graduated from The Lawrenceville School in 2017 and Yale in 2022, play and was impressed with his former teammate.
“I got to watch Will and he played very well,” Bank said. “One of the last games he played in he had four goals.”
In Pool E, Mexico lost 9-8 to Scotland on June 22 and 13-9 to Italy on June 23, beat Austria 15-4 on June 24 and fell 14-7 to Hong Kong on June 26. Italy was 4-0, Hong Kong 3-1, Scotland 2-2, Mexico 1-3, Austria 0-4. Cabrera had 12 goals in pool play.
On June 27, Mexico played Wales in a bracket placement game, winning 7-6 in overtime. Mexico led 6-3 after three quarters, with Carbera assisting Josh Sanchez to go up by that score. Wales scored three goals in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, where Cabrera had the game-winning assist to Charlie Frattini III with 2:27 left in OT.
Mexico then beat France 10-8 on June 29, with Cabrera scoring four goals, including the eventual game-winner with 5:24 left in the fourth.
Playing for 15th place on June 30, Mexico fell 8-6 to the Philippines. Cabrera, who declined an interview, scored four goals in the game as Mexico finished 4-4, nearly in the top half of the draw.
Bank never made it to the official playing field of the games as he broke his collarbone in a warmup game against Jamaica. Still, he was there with his teammates the rest of the way.
“They were able to call up a guy to be on the championship roster and I was put on injured reserve, but I was there with the guys,” Bank said. “It was still a great experience. It was amazing. I really enjoyed it because I got to know everyone on the team individually. Everyone has a different story and that was a cool aspect of it. There’s people from so many different walks of life and with different backgrounds. Learning that stuff just makes you closer.”
Israel won Pool C with a 4-0 record, beating Sweden 10-3, Philippines 8-4, Puerto Rico 12-6 and Czech Republic 14-4.
The team then drew Ireland and won 6-5 to advance to take on the U.S. in the quarterfinals on June 28. The U.S. dominated 19-3 after the game started out tight with a 2-2 score.
In the game for seventh place, Israel topped Jamaica 8-7 in overtime on June 30.
Though only having one loss to the U.S. put Israel in a position where the team could only place as high as seventh — the same international ranking the team came in with — didn’t sit well with Bank, he said the team’s success was “the best part.”
“To see us do the best we can was awesome and it just makes you want to play again, to stay part of Israel lacrosse and compete again, do better next time,” Bank said.
Bank still has some follow-up appointments for his collarbone, but he expects it will be months before he’s able to get back on the field.
“I just want to be 100%,” he said. “I don’t love having a governor, I don’t love being told I can’t do something. I love going 100%. It’s a tough situation because the best part of this whole thing is not only making the memories, but making the memories on the field.”
Bank is now living in a “What if?” world thinking about not getting injured, helping the team on the field and going right back to playing the game, but he’s excited for the next chapter once he’s healthy, carrying on the tradition from Scarsdale to the world stage.
Though there were half as many former Raiders in the event due to Bank’s injury, it was still a boost to the Scarsdale lacrosse community as the varsity team recently won its third straight Section 1 title and there are also several players continuing the tradition at the next level.
“Just seeing lacrosse stay consistent in the town of Scarsdale is really good,” Bank said. “It’s very similar to what Team Israel does by trying to grow the sport… We had two guys from Israel on our team and one of them discovered lacrosse in his gym class when one of the guys on our team came and tried to grow the sport. That’s how he got involved and he stuck with it and developed.”
Bank’s vision is to see that continue locally and globally and he hopes to play a part in that movement.
