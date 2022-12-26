Pending receipt of the $200 rental room fee, it looks like actor and author Kirk Cameron will be coming to Scarsdale to host a “Brave Books Story Hour” featuring a reading of his new children’s book, “As You Grow,” Friday, Dec. 30, from 3-4 p.m., at the Scarsdale Public Library.
The former “Growing Pains” star and current Evangelical Christian made waves in the conservative media the weekend of Dec. 11 when he called out more than 50 libraries that sponsor programs like “Drag Queen Story Hour” for not offering the same equal access to him. He said his intention was to “speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT and the transgender agenda,” at two of them, the Indianapolis Public Library and the Scarsdale Public Library.
After being denied a sponsored program by the Scarsdale library on Dec. 6, the press release that the library issued on Dec. 15 said, “One week later, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Library Director Elizabeth Bermel received a letter via USPS from Mr. Cameron requesting to rent the Scott Room. She sent an email to the contact mentioned in the letter with links to the Library’s Meeting Room Policy and the online form for room reservations.”
On Friday, Dec. 16, Brave Books completed and submitted the online form for the room rental. Bermel told the Inquirer that library staff followed up to the autoreply sent for the room reservation on Dec. 16 with an email to Brave Books on Monday, Dec. 19 “and requested payment as soon as possible before the 30th” in order to complete the reservation.
The $200 fee covers four hours of time and can be paid by check or money order.
Bermel told the Inquirer Thursday morning, Dec. 22, “Staff received an email yesterday morning (12/21) that they were ‘planning to send the money order today’ and asked for the ‘best mailing address,’ which we provided yesterday morning as well.”
On Thursday, Dec. 22, Brave Books chief of staff Zach Bell told the Inquirer, “We have sent the money to Scarsdale.” He did not say when, in what form or which carrier was used.
Bermel noted the library will be closed for the holidays Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday Dec. 26, and will reopen Tuesday the 27th, so any payment that isn’t received by Friday the 23rd can’t be checked in until then.
Brave Books and the Scarsdale Public Library have been sparring over the facts. While Brave Books and Cameron have been taking their case to mostly conservative media, Bermel has been answering questions and the library put out two statements to local media to clarify its position.
On Monday morning, Dec. 19, Brave Books tweeted a graphic with a headline saying “Kirk Cameron declares ‘win’ over two public libraries that denied him story hours but have now ‘caved’.” It also included a quote that Trent Talbot, CEO of conservative religious publisher Brave Books made to Fox News Digital, in addition to information about Cameron’s upcoming book readings in Indianapolis Dec. 29 and Scarsdale Dec. 30.
The library explained its position last week in an Inquirer article, “Author calls out library for denying equal time,” (https://bit.ly/3jqRVql). On Dec. 19, the library issued a press release outlining why it wouldn’t deny anyone a rental of the Scott Room. Part of that statement reads:
“First Amendment jurisprudence requires libraries to rent facilities equitably regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of those who seek to use them. Granting permission to use a room does not constitute an approval or endorsement of any individual or group by the Library, the Library Board of Trustees, or the Village of Scarsdale.”
The Washington Times published a story Dec. 20 quoting an email from Bell that said, “After Kirk pressured Scarsdale Library and Library in Indianapolis with the letters, they both responded with an invitation for Kirk to come. We happily accepted the invitations and are scheduled to do story hours at both libraries.”
Contrary to Bell’s statement, the Scarsdale library’s “invitation” was to complete and submit an application to rent the Scott Room since the library had previously declined to add “Brave Books Story Hour” featuring Cameron’s book to its programming.
