Kirk Cameron Brave Twitter image

Brave Books claimed victory over libraries with this Tweet on Monday, morning, Dec. 19.

 Twitter Screenshot

Pending receipt of the $200 rental room fee, it looks like actor and author Kirk Cameron will be coming to Scarsdale to host a “Brave Books Story Hour” featuring a reading of his new children’s book, “As You Grow,” Friday, Dec. 30, from 3-4 p.m., at the Scarsdale Public Library.

The former “Growing Pains” star and current Evangelical Christian made waves in the conservative media the weekend of Dec. 11 when he called out more than 50 libraries that sponsor programs like “Drag Queen Story Hour” for not offering the same equal access to him. He said his intention was to “speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT and the transgender agenda,” at two of them, the Indianapolis Public Library and the Scarsdale Public Library.

