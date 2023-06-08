Bc Forest Fire And Smoke Over The Mountain Near Hope During A Hot Sunny Summer Day. British Columbia

Wildfires in British Columbia aren't all that uncommon over the years.

With Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality throughout New York State — the haze and smell have crept in all week, with fine particulate matter lingering in the air — residents were urged to stay indoors and conduct as little outdoor physical activity as possible Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and 8.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health issued advisories, including another DEC warning Thursday for Friday, June 9 for “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

