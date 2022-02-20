Jeremy Gans was told not to bother speaking up, that the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees had its mind made up on defining gravel as an impervious surface and therefore limiting private property usage in the mid-2010s. Not only that, but some thought that by voicing an opinion contrary to what the board was planning “essentially you were putting yourself in the firing line.”
Gans spoke up anyway and had the exact opposite experience.
“Clearly they listened,” he said. “It’s not a give and take, but there were a number of meetings, it was clear they were listening to the community and ultimately decided not to enact this regulation. To me that’s the way things should work — if you’re representing the community, listen to what the community has to say.”
That’s what Gans hopes to do if he’s elected to the village board on Tuesday, March 15. Gans is one of three Scarsdale Citizen’s Nonpartisan Party candidates nominated to fill three seats on the village board. Trustee Lena Crandall and Deputy Mayor Justin Arest have both served two two-year terms and incumbent Randy Whitestone was renominated for a second term by SCNP. The other new candidate is Ken Mazer. (Profiles of Mazer and Whitestone will run in the Inquirer in coming weeks.)
While Gans knows “you’re not going to make everybody happy,” he said he believes an environment where ideas can flow freely is essential.
Gans, 47, grew up in Rockville, Maryland, and graduated from Cornell University, where he was recruited to play tennis, in 1996. After majoring in government, he went to George Washington University Law School and practiced corporate law for eight years. In 2007, he switched to private equity work with his father-in-law and longtime partners.
That same year he and his wife moved from Manhattan to Scarsdale with their oldest son, Jason, who is now a high school senior. They have since added eighth grader Aaron and Quaker Ridge fifth grader Evan to their family.
Like many parents, Gans began volunteering in Scarsdale through youth sports as a coach. He later became president of Scarsdale Youth Soccer Club, the village’s largest independent sports organization, where he met a lot of families. After he spoke at several village meetings, he was urged to get more involved in village life and decided to join the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was an alternate before being selected to serve a five-year term, which is about to end.
Gans also works with the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund to review applications for grants that help SHS seniors with expenses for their first year of college, and until he was nominated for trustee, he was on the board of the Scarsdale Forum. As a diabetic, Gans also supports the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“I think the thing I enjoyed about being a lawyer is I get satisfaction with helping other people,” Gans said. “There are downsides with being a lawyer at a big New York City firm as far as lifestyle goes, but your clients will call you asking for help with something they can’t do and you help them. My job now [mostly] is working for ourselves, a very small group of people, but personally the way I’m wired, I enjoy being able to help out other people in the community, so I think I took on more volunteer roles in the community over the years to try to fill that place.”
Joining the Zoning Board appealed to Gans because it is a decision-making body and he thought the work would be interesting and educational.
“It’s been very interesting and I think there’s tension, not just in Scarsdale, but I think this is everywhere, between the homeowners and the neighbors where homeowners do have rights to improve their property, but it can’t be to the detriment of their neighbors or the neighborhood as a whole,” Gans said. “There’s always a tension there and … being able to see those things and knowing what the rules are to guide what we do is helpful.”
He has kept an eye on what’s been going on with the Board of Architectural Review and the Committee for Historic Preservation as the village looks to keep the character of the village intact.
“I think it is a real challenge to try to draft and tweak the code to cover every situation,” Gans said. “I listened to the meeting when they were discussing the potential revisions and I’m not entirely sure where I come out on that. I think … you need to have a code that works and try to fill any gaps in the approval procedure or make sure … the bodies aren’t issuing conflicting opinions.
“It’s hard for the village to control this, but you hope to have developers [who] are respectful of the community where they are building, and if there are any kinds of violations, [those] can get identified and shut down before any damage is done.”
Gans said he has been asked to consider running for trustee in prior years and the time was finally right this year, between work and family and being more informed about the role of the trustee. He’s done some legwork and had conversations with past and present trustees to make sure he was right for the job.
“Scarsdale has a professional staff in the village, but every trustee, all the boards [are] volunteers, so people have to step up,” Gans said. “If you know what’s going on in the community, if you have opinions on things, I think it’s very important that the village has a wide variety of people to choose from. It shouldn’t be the same people sort of shuffling roles. We have a very diverse and highly educated community, and the more people who are willing to volunteer their time to help out, the better a place Scarsdale will be.”
Being part of the Scarsdale Forum was an important experience for Gans, who said he was “exposed to opinions that in a million years I never would have been exposed to.” That’s something he spoke to the nominating committee about in his Zoom presentation.
“I mentioned that and [said] the job of the trustee is to represent the community, and I know from just being around and seeing opinions … there are a lot more thoughts on things than the small number of people [who] speak or may email the village during meetings,” Gans said. “It’s important to try to seek out those opinions.”
Gans said he knows the village has “some important decisions upcoming,” including the options to consider once the report on the Scarsdale Municipal Pool complex is released, and balancing pedestrian and bicycle safety with having enough parking for shoppers and commuters in the village center. Concerning the pool he said, “It’s a great site and I think it will take a lot of community engagement to determine the path forward there.”
When asked about the board likely revisiting the issue of cannabis dispensaries and/or lounges in the future after the current board voted in December to opt out, with the understanding Scarsdale could opt back in at any time in the future, Gans said he believes that was the right move with the New York State regulations still yet to be released. Opting out will also give the village a chance to see if dispensaries or lounges elsewhere resemble head shops, Apple stores or something else, as reports vary on the outward appearance of the shops. Extra time could also offer a sense of the amount of tax revenue the village stands to collect, given the 3% portion that would go to the local municipality.
Storms, flooding and downed wires were brought back into full view over the summer when Ida ripped through Scarsdale and surrounding areas, doing damage to houses and properties like residents had never before seen.
“I do think that at the extreme, Mother Nature is always going to win,” Gans said. “If there is any kind of major redevelopment that’s being proposed in Scarsdale I think looking at the environmental impact should be first and foremost. With respect to the existing conditions, especially water, I think it’s a continued discussion with village staff and maybe the Army Corps of Engineers or people from the county to try to evaluate the specifics of Scarsdale and if there are any areas for improvement.”
If elected — no independent or other party candidates had filed with the village clerk’s office by the Feb. 8 deadline — Gans said he looks forward to working with new and returning board members and the “great village staff” to “continue to improve Scarsdale” and maintain and improve key institutions like the pool and the library, which Gans called “a community jewel,” also noting it was a source of “debate within the community.”
“There are other opportunities to improve areas in the village to bring even a stronger sense of community,” Gans said, adding, “Scarsdale is very different from where I grew up. There’s a real sense of being part of something here and I think it’s nice to have places within our community that bring things together.”
The village election will be held Tuesday, March 15, in the Scott Room at Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
