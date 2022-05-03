1993 Edgemont High School graduate Grace Lin spent her life “checking off boxes.” She stopped doing that when she moved back to Edgemont, had her first child and went back to school for a major career change, all in 2013. A decade later she’s looking to help others avoid the mistakes she made.
Lin was nominated by the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee with another newcomer, Nareen Jabbour, and incumbent Nilesh Jain. In the uncontested election they will fill the seats being vacated by two-term board members Alec Clarke and current board president Judy Seiff. A candidates’ forum will be held May 9 (see box). The election will take place along with the budget vote on May 17.
Lin first realized she had wasted time and money and effort on taking certain classes or going into the financial field — since she didn’t want to be a doctor or a lawyer — or going to Berkeley or Wharton for her MBA, then choosing to work in investment banking and “doing all kinds of things that looked great” but weren’t.
“Then I had my first kid [in 2008] and I was like, ‘I hate everything I do,’” she said. “It was awful. I hated going to work. It’s not even specifically that I didn’t like what I did — I didn’t even know what I did. It was like when you’re doing things because you’re supposed to do them and you don’t have direction, so when I graduated with my business degree it was like OK, now go do the rest of your life. I didn’t know what to do. I check off boxes for a living. I do what people say is the next step and this was supposed to be the next step and I didn’t know how to come up with another box. It all seemed to be made up stuff like pushing papers, but on paper it looked fantastic.”
Five years later she finally found her professional calling and her new home back in Edgemont. Her kids went to/go to Greenville Elementary School just like she did, and even had/have some of the same teachers she did.
Lin said her husband, who went to a big regional high school in Massachusetts, was happy looking around the New York City schools, but she was not.
“To be honest I had always wanted to come back because it’s so familiar and Edgemont tends to get a lot of people who move back and want to raise their kids here,” she said. “There’s a lot of my best friends who are here.”
Ever the researcher, Lin’s husband looked up schools and communities throughout Westchester and his top choice was Edgemont. “He was the one with two weeks’ notice who said, ‘I think I found a place.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go,’” Lin said. “That’s why everything in that one year happened overnight.”
Lin earned a new degree in applied psychology and has been practicing for six years. She has a behavioral therapy practice in White Plains called MindSet Counseling, working with patients 5 and older on everything from anxiety to depression to OCD to trauma to relationships to ADHD.
“It took me a while,” Lin said. “I went through a phase where I just looked around for people who looked happy with their jobs and I asked them what they did.”
She was finally inspired by someone she met in a mother’s group for her oldest who is in the field and thought she’d be a perfect fit. Lin didn’t think it was the answer at the time, but she eventually realized it was.
“Maybe it’s the listening element, the asking a lot of questions element, actually being curious about people,” Lin said. “When I look back at all of my jobs, the things that always kept me going were the relationships and the friendships and the people. But then how many times had people told me I’m their therapist before I was a therapist? I was still an investment banker and doing corporate development or something like that. I’m not disparaging those professions, but when it has no interest for you, you are sort of doing what people are telling you to do. It was not something I was willing to leave my kids for anymore. That’s what it boiled down to.”
Lin had the luxury of going back to school and making the investment in something that would take years to establish, which not only made her happier, but also improved her own parenting skills.
“I learned so much about behavior,” she said.
In her practice, she uses cognitive behavioral therapy based on the notion that there is always an explanation. “If you see a kid acting out, there’s an explanation. If you see a kid not turning their work in on time, there’s an explanation. If you see two people in a relationship who can’t stop arguing, there’s an explanation,” she said.
“It’s giving families the tools and my own family the tools to raise these kids in a way that makes them feel much more understood. The most rewarding part is something I did not even expect. I did not expect it to impact how I raise my kids.”
Being back in school and working since she returned to Edgemont, Lin has been volunteering “on the fringes.” She’s been a class mom, organized fundraisers, served as the E Club treasurer. “I am one of those people on the list of volunteers that you reach out to when you need something, because if I can squeeze it in I will squeeze it in,” she said.
Her consideration of a run for the school board came back to the question Lin has been asking herself since 2008: “What do you want your time to be about?”
Like having flexibility with her family and a fulfilling career, being on the school board became one of the ways she wanted to shift her focus.
“What is the direction that the community wants to be taking? What is the direction the school is taking? It’s a deeper understanding of what we say is the most important thing in our lives, which is the kids,” Lin said. “Yet we send them off for seven hours a day and I will admit I’ve been pretty clueless in terms of the intricacies. At a high level I understand what’s going on.”
Lin said she doesn’t have “a whole lot of opinions” on issues, but she will ask questions and listen. She also brings a finance background and a mental health background, which are both priorities for school districts. Mental health is her top priority.
“I see people all over the county,” Lin said. “Name a district, I’ve worked with it before. I see that this is not just a one-off — there are persistent, chronic issues coming up as the result of a very different pressure that [kids] are under. I usually don’t let parents get away with, ‘Oh, we dealt with it when we were young.’ You didn’t have a smartphone in your hand reminding you 20,000 times a day why you’re not good enough. You might have had the smart kid in the class and felt like you weren’t enough, but you didn’t have endless amounts of images that can spin off all these negative thoughts about how you compare or don’t compare.”
Lin herself stays off social media and only hears about the drama that happens online, including when it comes to Edgemont issues. What she finds important is letting the community know the board’s role and how people can best be part of the process and work to better the district.
“Something that gave me a lot of comfort was everyone really enjoyed working with [outgoing superintendent Dr.] Victoria [Kniewel] and had a lot of respect for her,” Lin said. “What I had heard on the day they introduced the new superintendent [Dr. Kenneth Hamilton] is that it was a unanimous decision, that this is the person the board all wanted. You can’t speak more highly of somebody when you have that body of people that I have so much respect for all on the same page. That says something.”
With a combination of excitement and nerves, Lin said, “I think it will be great.”
