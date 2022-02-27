When Ken Mazer volunteers, he goes all-in. He’s shown that through his efforts with a resettlement agency, as a grants committee chair for the UJA Federation and as a volunteer firefighter in Scarsdale for more than 20 years.
Mazer is hoping to bring that same energy and enthusiasm, along with the skills he’s learned in the business world, to the dais if elected as one of three Scarsdale Citizen’s Nonpartisan Party (SCNP) candidates nominated to fill three seats on the village board.
Trustee Lena Crandall and Deputy Mayor Justin Arest have both served two two-year terms and incumbent Randy Whitestone was renominated for a second term by the SCNP. The other new candidate is Jeremy Gans. (Gans was profiled in the Inquirer’s Feb. 18 edition, and Whitestone will be profiled next week. Past stories can be found at scarsdalenews.com.)
Mazer, 58, grew up in Harrison and graduated from Rye Country Day School in 1981. After attending University of Vermont, he worked on Wall Street, but he says he “really wanted to be in a manufacturing environment.” He got his MBA from New York University in 1990, but struggled to find the right job during the recession.
“I had a very difficult time finding work because people who interviewed me saw my financial experience, but wanted someone who was more experienced in a manufacturing environment,” he said. “I had trouble finding full-time employment. I had done some temporary work to pay bills, but the next year’s class was about to graduate and I was thinking, ‘Boy, I’ll never find a job.’”
Mazer wrote a tongue-in-cheek article about being an unemployed MBA during a recession and it was picked up by The Wall Street Journal. All of a sudden “companies came out of the woodwork to talk to me.” Mazer has been in the textile industry ever since.
That first opportunity company was looking to expand and diversify from apparel fabrics, which was a “very seasonal business,” to offer more products. The company hired Mazer and relied on him to figure out the products, the markets and the details.
In the late 1990s, Mazer realized his industry was shifting overseas and in the early 2000s the company was sold, but the buyer didn’t want the overseas sourcing business, so Mazer and a partner bought it and in 2005 launched Global Textile Partners. They have offices in upstate New York, Shanghai, China, and Seoul, Korea.
Mazer said he was inspired by his father, who worked in the paper manufacturing business. “Every time I went to the mill I was amazed by the scale of production,” he said. “It was like being a little boy going to the airport watching the planes take off. I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’ and it’s been a very satisfying career. I’ve got a great team, a great partner, I like our suppliers and our customers. It’s all worked out very nicely.”
Mazer moved to Scarsdale in 1996 with his first wife. In 1999, their son, Alex, was born prematurely and due to a complication, his wife did not survive. Mazer decided to stay in Scarsdale. “I felt very supported in town as a single dad and I’ve enjoyed living here,” he said.
Mazer remarried in 2009 and has two girls in fifth and seventh grades in Scarsdale Schools. His son Alex graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May and took a real estate development job in Arizona.
Tracing his volunteerism back to his college days, Mazer has the three significant organizations he has been dedicated to over the years. He was elected to chair a grant committee for the UJA Federation 30 years ago. .
With New York Association for New Americans (NYANA), Mazer worked to help resettle immigrants and refugees in the New York Metropolitan area, finding them housing, work, medical care and other supports so they could get on their feet. He ultimately become the president of NYANA and later was responsible for helping NYANA merge with another organization after losing a major government grant.
“We could have shrunk the agency down and squeaked by, but I was worried that would impact the services we were providing our clients so I tried to think creatively,” Mazer said. “Let’s merge this organization with another larger organization that does similar work and has an existing overhead so they can absorb the programs without the overhead and they can continue delivering services without interruption to our clients.”
The year Alex was born, a neighbor/friend told Mazer he was considering joining the volunteer fire department in Scarsdale and invited him to come along. Mazer though it would be a good way to get out of the house and he was “amazed.”
“First of all, only caring, giving, thoughtful people become volunteer firefighters,” he said. “It was a terrific crowd of people and the teamwork was great and the equipment that you use is so different from anything else you use in your life. It’s like being a volunteer astronaut. And as I did it, I realized here’s a way to give back to my community that’s tangible, that’s hands-on — I’m not sitting on a committee behind a desk. So it was really the first time in my life that I could do community service that was physical and the more I did it, the more I loved it. I’m so glad I’ve had a chance to be a volunteer fireman in town.”
While Mazer has been given a wide array of great responsibilities both professionally and in his volunteer work, he’s always had holding public office as one of his goals.
“Like most people who get involved in community service it’s sort of in my DNA to participate in a community organization that’s bigger than myself and make a positive impact,” he said. “That’s how I’m wired. I’ve always had an interest in serving on the [village] board.”
Over the past few years Mazer has learned about the process and the commitment for serving on the board, and this year, after speaking with his wife, the timing was finally right.
“She raised a really good point,” Mazer said. “She said, ‘Now is the time to do it. You’re as connected to Scarsdale as you’ll ever be. You’re friends with all of Alex parents from school, you’re friends with all of the girls’ parents, you’re connected to the fire department — you’ll never be as plugged in as you are now. And you have the flexibility from work, so you should definitely do it.’ I jumped at the chance and was thrilled to be selected. I am so excited.”
In making his presentation to the nominating committee Mazer discussed his history and the leadership he’s shown in many of the decisions he’s had to make with his textile business and his “creative solution” in helping NYANA’s clients thrive with the merger. His ability and style in problem-solving and working with others was a key topic.
He said, “If Ken Mazer gets on the board, how is he going to make decisions? How is he going to work with the other board members? How is he going to interact with the staff? How is he going to reach out to the community to get their thoughts on important issues? And my experience helps inform that framework, but at the end of the day that’s the most important thing and that’s what I tried to talk about during my presentation.”
Among the issues Mazer is excited to tackle if he’s elected relate to infrastructure, including the aging municipal pool complex and the aging parking facility at Freightway. Related to that is the infrastructure of the downtown as it relates to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists using it “enthusiastically.”
Mazer said he’s also interested in keeping the village’s fleet of public safety and public works vehicles up-to-date, in addition to any “technology demands” throughout the village.
Budget time will be exciting for Mazer when it comes to figuring out if more employees are needed, if they are being properly compensated and measuring their performance “so we know as a town we know we’re getting what we’re investing in.” Keeping taxes “within a reasonable range so that people feel they’re getting value” is also a priority.
“Soft issues” such as ordinances on leaf blowers, construction and historic preservation are also challenges the board will continue to tackle. “There are a lot a important issues that touch every resident,” Mazer said.
While responding to calls with the fire department during Ida in late August, Mazer saw the “heartbreaking” damage that was done to many Scarsdale houses.
“It’s a real issue,” he said. “I was there where the rubber hit the road, so I absolutely want to spend time on developing a stormwater management system that helps alleviate or prevent these kinds of flooding.”
In his 20-plus years with the fire department he’d never seen such impacts from Mother Nature.
“The flooding I saw was unbelievable,” he said. “We’d go into homes and you’d see the water lines up higher than the tops of the door jambs. It was just heartbreaking. Fortunately I’m not aware of any injuries.”
Mazer appreciated the current board’s “go slow approach” for potential cannabis dispensaries and lounges in Scarsdale.
“First and foremost Scarsdale is centered around the family, so any decision about allowing the retailing of cannabis needs to be done in that context,” he said. “I really would need to hear more from the residents because this is really a community decision. There are going to be some who say, ‘What’s the difference between having a Zachys in our town and having a cannabis retailer?’ And there are going to be others who say, ‘We need to eliminate as many temptations to young children as we can.’ So how we balance that decision will be in large part dictated to the kind of feedback from the residents and from experts who have been involved in this kind of decision-making in other municipalities. Without all that information, it’s premature for me to weigh in.”
Without any preconceived notions in terms of handling any of the issues the upcoming board will face, Mazer is excited for the potential of working with the “really fantastic” village staff, the trustees and the community if he gets elected. He said he wants to have all of their input before making up his mind.
“I’m just so excited by the whole process,” Mazer said. “I can’t wait for the election and if I’m successful, I can’t wait to serve. I feel like it’s such an honor and something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I’m just tickled.”
The village election will be held Tuesday, March 15, in the Scott Room at Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.