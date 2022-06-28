Scarsdale resident Harry Wilson was all smiles as he cast his ballot Tuesday morning, June 28, in the Republican Party primary for New York State governor at Fox Meadow Elementary School. Wilson is one of four candidates on the GOP ballot along with Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Lee Zeldin.
Businessman Wilson, well regarded as a turnaround expert for failing companies, put his hat in the ring late February pledging to “Turnaround New York,” most specifically when it comes to slashing the state budget, improving the economy and tackling crime. Wilson got a late start in the race as the other candidates had been campaigning since 2021, but he believes he has been “surging” late in the game.
After voting with his wife Eva and accompanied by their 13-year-old youngest daughter, Madeline, Wilson told the Inquirer and members of several major local news networks, “I couldn’t be more excited. I think we’re peaking at the right time. Our message of being an outsider and a turnaround expert to actually fix this broken state, not just another politician, I think has resonated across the state … We just did another statewide tour last week just to encourage people to turn out and vote. I think it’s going to be a low turnout election, so every vote really counts, especially in a four-way race, and I hope we’ll be on to victory today and, more importantly, be in a position to fix New York for the 20 million New Yorkers who have been suffering from bad policies out of Albany.”
Wilson reiterated his plan to focus on crime, cut taxes and lower the cost of living, noting on primary day it was about continuing to get “the message out and let everybody know that what we offer is fundamentally different from anyone else running.”
Acknowledging the late start, Wilson said his message really “resonated” throughout the state and that he feels “really good about the progress we made,” adding, “We’ll find out tonight.”
Wilson said voting was “fun,” noting how important and powerful that short action is for citizens.
“The challenge with primaries is it’s very little turnout in general. A lot of people are disenchanted with politics … and you have to break through and explain how different what we’re doing is, not just the same politician doing the same thing with predictably bad results,” Wilson told the Inquirer. “We think we’ve gotten that message out broadly. We’ve got to make sure we get the turnout we need.”
While Wilson hopes to find out the results this evening, he knows that might not happen. It’s also unpredictable how the votes will fall in a four-man race.
“It’s hard to know how that cuts,” Wilson said. “It cuts differently in different parts of the state with different types of voters, but all we can do is what we can control, which is getting our message out as broadly as we can.”
Wilson plans to have an election night party at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square where he’ll be able to thank all of those who supported him in his second-ever political campaign. Many of those supporters were from Scarsdale (https://bit.ly/3QUyhiN).
“I’m very thankful to our family, friends, our campaign team, our supporters,” Wilson told the Inquirer. “It’s just been terrific, terrific outpouring of support. One of the best things about this process is you see the best of humanity. People are giving up their time or their money or both to help. And why? Because they want to make a difference, too. It’s incredibly humbling and I greatly appreciate it.”
