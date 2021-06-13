Incumbent Paul Feiner and challenger Tasha Young, who both want the Democratic Party’s nomination for Greenburgh town supervisor, participated in an online forum sponsored by the Rivertowns League of Women Voters on June 2.
Neither Feiner, who is seeking his 16th term, nor Young received the Greenburgh Democratic Committee’s endorsement and will therefore face off in the Democratic primary on June 22. Early voting begins June 12.
Most recently Young served as chief of staff to New York City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo (35th District, Brooklyn). In the past, she worked at Abbott House in Irvington and the Theodore D. Young Community Center in Greenburgh, among others. She has a master’s degree in social work from Hunter College.
The candidates fielded questions submitted in advance by the public and also offered opening and closing statements.
Feiner focused on his experience, relationships and accomplishments, including the town’s AAA bond rating, two years without property tax increases and a list of infrastructure projects completed or planned.
Young, who has never held public office, cited her experience in social services, community organizing, nonprofit work, education and city government, emphasizing her belief that policies, practices and laws should be data driven, and that leadership should provide accountability and transparency. She wants a review of all town governmental departments,assessing strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
Alluding to Feiner’s leadership style (his lawn signs read “Paul — Always on Call,” accompanied by his phone number), Young stated, “I love helping people, but I will not spend my time on a one-to-one constituent service basis.” However, she did promise to pay attention to “minutia,” even on matters that are “sometimes boring, such as land use and really examining the budget.”
The debate was wide-ranging, touching on taxes, pedestrian safety, climate change, police reform, hate incidents, technology, senior services and the push to incorporate Edgemont as Greenburgh’s seventh village.
In view of New York State’s targets for combating climate change — by 2030, 70% of the state’s energy use must be from renewable sources, and by 2050 the state must achieve an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions — the candidates were queried about the role of local government in reaching those targets.
Young envisions partnering with Sustainable Westchester in an HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) program to train participants for jobs in the renewable energy field. She wants to “incentivize” drivers to switch from gas to electric vehicles, and establish solar energy “farming” in unused commercial spaces.
Under Feiner, Greenburgh installed its first solar array on town hall in 2006 and another in 2016, retrofitted its lights to LED, added a “green building” ordinance to its code, installed geothermal power at the library and established a food scrap recycling program. Feiner said the town plans to open a “take-it-or-leave-it” type of recycling center for furniture and other items this year.
Young and Feiner want more funding for Greenburgh; Young would make use of government stimulus money, devote some state funding to wind and solar energy initiatives, and pursue public-private partnerships, especially for the community center.
Feiner stated that because of his relationships with state and Congressional representatives, he knows how to get funding from other sources, referencing a nearly $5 million state grant for upgrading water pumping stations.
Young confronted him about two settlements for land-use lawsuits. In May, the town agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a federal housing discrimination lawsuit by S&R Development Estates, which sought to build multifamily housing on the 2.3-acre property at 1 Dromore Road since 2006. Of that total, $2.75 million will be covered by insurance; the rest will be paid by residents of unincorporated Greenburgh. In 2014, the town agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle a lawsuit by the Fortress Bible Church, a Mount Vernon-based parish that litigated successfully against the town for improperly reviewing and declining its building application.
Regarding police reform, both candidates approved the recommendations of civic associations and residents to have qualified civilians, not police, handle situations involving mental health. Feiner pointed out that Greenburgh was first in the county to mandate body cameras for its police force.
Feiner also assured Young that hate incidents would be investigated until the culprit was caught, and told of his own experience when his family received an anti-Semitic threat. He praised Greenburgh detectives, who used technology to track down the perpetrator.
Multiple questions were about Edgemont’s effort to separate from Greenburgh, which Feiner stated would be “devastating,” costing the town up to $20 million a year. “I think it’s very unfair that a couple of thousand people in the hamlet of Edgemont can vote, while the rest of unincorporated Greenburgh can’t vote,” he said. He wants the state to step in and pass legislation requiring an independent review of a five-year plan and budget, and a study of the impacts on both Greenburgh and Edgemont.
He stated, “I’m totally against incorporation and will do whatever I can to encourage the town to stay together.”
Young did not take a position on Edgemont incorporation during the debate. On June 5, however, she issued a statement that she “does not support incorporation, and she believes that the current Supervisor’s behaviors have largely created this division” between residents of Edgemont and the town government. She promised to listen to all communities and to negotiate competing interests.
“In this process of listening to and actively responding to local community needs,” her statement read, “the people of Edgemont will find themselves with greater self-determination on zoning and the cultural events they crave, all from within the Town government.”
In her closing statement, Young summed up her “insurgent” candidacy: “I have a vision for Greenburgh that builds on what is already good but also lifts up what is not, to improve it ... I can do this job.”
Before his closing statement, Feiner reeled off more activities — helping seniors get their driveways shoveled (the Snow Angels program), and helping thousands of seniors get COVID vaccination appointments (the COVID Angels program) — and gave out his phone numbers, saying, “If people have suggestions on how we can make Greenburgh better, they can always call me.” In his closing statement, he said, “The job of town supervisor is not an entry-level position.”
