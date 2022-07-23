16th Congressional district debate image

The Democratic committees from Scarsdale, Mamaroneck and White Plains held a forum with candidates for the 16th Congressional District.

 Zoom Screenshot

Westchester County Legislators Vedat Gashi (District 4), Catherine Parker (District 7) and attorney Mark Jaffe, who is CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are challenging incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary to represent the newly redrawn District 16 that includes parts of the northern Bronx and southern Westchester County, including Scarsdale and Edgemont, in Congress.

In a four-candidate Zoom forum on Monday, July 18, hosted by the Democratic committees from Scarsdale, White Plains and Mamaroneck, the three challengers took aim at Bowman’s voting record, particularly on NATO, Israel and the Abraham Accords, and President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

Tags

