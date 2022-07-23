Westchester County Legislators Vedat Gashi (District 4), Catherine Parker (District 7) and attorney Mark Jaffe, who is CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are challenging incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary to represent the newly redrawn District 16 that includes parts of the northern Bronx and southern Westchester County, including Scarsdale and Edgemont, in Congress.
In a four-candidate Zoom forum on Monday, July 18, hosted by the Democratic committees from Scarsdale, White Plains and Mamaroneck, the three challengers took aim at Bowman’s voting record, particularly on NATO, Israel and the Abraham Accords, and President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.
Parker discussed NATO first, saying she “absolutely” supports the worldwide organization. She was “surprised” that Bowman voted against $3.9 billion to the state department for humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the refugee crisis, which is also a global food scarcity crisis.
Though there was no back and forth in the forum for candidates to respond to each other, it was Bowman’s turn to speak next. He said he “fully” supports NATO and Ukraine “in defeating” Russia. He said he voted for “multiple aid packages” directed at Ukraine — both humanitarian and military — but did not vote for “an increase in defense spending where that was coupled with support for the Ukraine which didn’t need to be coupled.” His negative vote was due to the increase in defense spending, he said.
Bowman is against the “military industrial complex” and said, “we are never going to bomb our way to peace.” He believes there were other approaches that could have been taken prior to Russia’s attack.
Gashi said Bowman was one of a “handful” of Democrats who voted against the spending Parker referred to. “It was a critical time for Ukraine, a critical time in that war and one thing we could have done was that $13.6 billion in military aid and the congressman voted against it,” Gashi said. “He voted against it for a couple of different reasons, but I don’t think I could have brought myself to do that.”
Gashi called it a “personal issue,” as he was born in Kosovo and came to the United States when he was young. He later returned to his home country and worked there. “I saw how important NATO was to bringing about peace in Kosovo and also keeping the peace” there, he said. “I think supporting it is an incredibly important thing for U.S. policy, not only for Kosovo or Ukraine. This has been the way that we help protect our allies.”
Jaffe pointed to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that he believes should not have been held “hostage” due to parts of the bill or being tied to another bill. He said the same applied to the Ukraine aid. Jaffe talked about his international work helping to add to NATO’s membership.
Answering a question about the Abraham Accords and the relationship between the United States and Israel, Bowman said he had visited Israel and met with leaders and scholars from Israel and Palestine to “learn on the ground” what was going on. He said he did not vote for the accords because “Palestinians were not at the table during the discussions,” nor were sub-Saharan Africans. He did, however, vote in support of the Iron Dome.
“It’s not on us as America to authorize Morocco having sovereignty over another nation,” Bowman said. “It also continues the proliferation of weapons to the UAE. So there are different policy solutions that we can take and because there’s a policy disagreement doesn’t mean I don’t support the state of Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. I want us to really get to a two-state solution and not just use it as a talking point.”
Gashi said he visited Israel “well before” he was involved in politics and believes a “strong and good relationship is good for Israel and U.S. foreign policy.” He’d have had “a hard time” voting against the Abraham Accords as it was imperative to “establish relations” between Israel, the lone democracy in the Middle East and one of the U.S.’s “most reliable partners period” and neighboring countries.
Jaffe called Israel a “beacon of democracy” and a “partner.” He said Israel “deserves our support all the time, no questions asked.”
Parker has been learning about Israel for decades when family friend Nita Lowey was running for office.
“One of the things I like about you, Congressman [Bowman], is when you begin meetings with ‘love and peace,’ I genuinely believe you mean it, but I don’t understand your withdrawal of support for the Abraham Accords, which I do feel is actually a wonderful peace agreement,” she said. “For Israel to be recognized within the Middle East by its neighbors and seen as a country that is going to be worthy of economic trade and stability and to keep stability in that region I think it’s a very, very important accord.”
Infrastructure was another controversial subject for the candidates. Jaffe talked about his record of “for fighting for jobs and infrastructure and development.” He called the $1.2 trillion infrastructure act “good” for New York and the country. “Without solid infrastructure we don’t have the capacity to create jobs,” Jaffe said. “People can’t live. They can’t commute. We’ve always been an advocate for shorter commutes for more productivity.”
Parker is worried about the environment and flooding, noting the Army Corps of Engineers estimated flood mitigation for Mamaroneck would cost $88 million. She said to replace or repair every pipe in the county would cost $13 billion. That’s not even getting into the failing condition of the roads and bridges. “When the Congressman [Bowman] voted against the infrastructure bill I really thought he was out of step with our municipalities, with our communities, with the people that were looking at that for jobs,” Parker said.
Bowman said the infrastructure bill passed and funds “will be flowing to our district.” He took exception to the bill was because his priorities are being “equitable and green.”
“One of my main concerns is we’re not dealing with the issue of climate as we deal with the issue of the physical infrastructure needs in our district,” he said.
Flooding is nothing new in the district, Bowman said.
“What I find interesting is that many of my opponents have worked locally for several years … and my predecessors, along with Nita Lowey, were in office a combined 60 years and we still have infrastructure needs,” he said. “Since we’ve been in office, I’ve mentioned before, we’ve gotten $88 million for Mamaroneck, we’ve gotten … $3 million for Mount Vernon sewage, we’re been bringing in additional resources for water treatment in Yonkers, we are helping to bring in additional resources for a Lake Isle dam study. These were all issues before I got into Congress, but as soon as I got into Congress I got right to work on those issues.”
Bowman has been pushing “hard” for Build Back Better.
Gashi said Bowman voted against everything he was taking credit for and that blaming previous elected officials “shows lack of understanding.” Gashi said he has experience in that area as chair of public works and transportation and chair of budget and appropriations in the county.
The moderators from the three Democratic committees also asked the candidates about housing needs, the Jan. 6 insurrection, voting rights, healthcare, the environment and the Supreme Court. (See full forum at https://bit.ly/3yRcTD2.)
About the candidates
Bowman spent 20 years in education before entering politics. He started out as an elementary school teacher before becoming a high school dean and guidance counselor. Upon realizing the school system was “not doing enough to unlock the unlimited potential of our kids,” Bowman proposed and eventually was the founding principal for the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action in the Bronx, where he worked for just over a decade.
Bowman again realized he could “only do so much in education to meet the holistic needs of our kids” and despite the “great work in our school,” he was also coming across things like housing and food insecurity, mental health challenges and poverty. That led him to build a diverse coalition to secure a “historic victory” in 2021, treating the district like a large classroom, so he could pull from “diverse constituents, needs and issues and ideas” to bring us to solutions on things like climate change, public housing, fully funding schools and the public safety crisis “through a public health approach.”
Gashi came to the United States as a refugee from Kosovo with parents who had middle school education, and through “hard work” his family helped him achieve throughout his life. He’s the county chair for budget appropriations, helping the county convert to hybrid and electric vehicles and “saving millions,” and achieve property tax cuts three years is a row without cutting services while focusing on healthcare, childcare and infrastructure like roads and bridges.
Jaffe noted he “may not be the best known” of the four, but that he has the “background” to be the best candidate despite being a “non-elected official” in his current job in commerce. A Ukrainian Jew, he works with over 70 countries and trade ambassadors and has focused in New York on energy, prescription drug prices, public safety, veteran, jobs and helping small businesses.
Parker grew up with a single mother and is in her 15th year as an elected official. Her focus is on infrastructure, energy, flood mitigation, the Green New Deal, “sensible” gun laws and codifying Roe v. Wade. She said she entered the race when she found out Mondaire Jones, whom she supported, would be running in New York City rather than Westchester after the redistricting. She said she was profoundly disappointed in Bowman.
