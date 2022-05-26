A multifaith congregation gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Scarsdale Congregational Church on Wednesday, May 25, to honor the lives of those lost to gun violence following recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.
After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in which 20 students and six teachers were killed, members of the Scarsdale Congregational Church joined forces with other houses of worship to create the Interfaith Coalition Against Gun Violence. For the past eight years, the coalition has hosted vigils to memorialize the victims and survivors of Sandy Hook, as well as of other gun-related tragedies.
“Anytime there has been a major incident we have worked with other interfaith leaders to make sure we create a strong statement and ask our government officials to ensure more gun sense legislation, [and] also to work as a community to ensure we are praying not just with our words but with our actions,” said the Rev. Dr. Kelly Hough Rogers, senior minister at Scarsdale Congregational Church.
Wednesday night’s vigil came one day after a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children. The vigil featured speakers including representatives of various local houses of worship, volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, as well as state and local officials.
Rabbi David Levy, associate rabbi and Jewish Learning Lab director at Westchester Reform Temple (WRT), began the vigil with an invocation in which he prayed for the gift of shalom, the gift of peace.
“We feel so far from that sense of peace today as once again we have seen the horror of gun violence,” he said. “We are here today in solidarity and in prayer that we might create a world we need.”
Throughout the vigil, the speakers expressed dismay and anger over the recurrence of gun violence in America. There was a stillness in the pews as all eyes were trained on the speakers. When the silence was broken by a litany of peace led by Arshad Khan of the Upper Westchester Muslim Society, the church boomed. Voices of people of different faiths overlapped into a unified resonance that could be felt as each person read from the same pamphlet.
Following the litany, Cantor Danielle Rodnizki of WRT guided the congregation in song as she strummed “Olam Chesed Yibaneh” on the guitar. The voices of the congregation softened, but maintained their strength as the Hebrew words, which roughly translate to “the world must be built with love,” echoed throughout the church.
Assembly member Amy Paulin of New York Assembly District 88 also spoke at the vigil, describing her own efforts to fight for an end to gun violence.
“This country must have a comprehensive reevaluation of its out-of-control gun culture and policies,” she said. “We all think we have great gun laws in New York, but there are still loopholes. Next week, in the final week of session, we are going to attempt to close some of them. Going forward we will close even more, but our federal government has not done the same, and they must act. This must be our last time.”
Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York’s 16th Congressional District described being shaken by the racially motivated shooting in a Buffalo grocery store on May 14.
“The person literally did research to find the community with the most Black people in it so that he could drive to that community and commit a massacre,” Bowman said. “The next day was the first day in my life I was scared to drop my kids off at school, because I didn’t know if a gunman for whatever reason would go to my kids’ school and target them because they have brown skin.”
Bowman questioned how society can proactively help young people who are at risk of committing acts of violence: “If someone needs help, where do they go? In the Michigan incident, the young man wrote in his notebook that he needed help. He said ‘please help me.’ We have a society where people are calling out for help and we’re not helping them. We have to restructure our society. All of it. From the ground up. We have to focus on care and love for everyone.”
The vigil included the lighting of 39 candles in solidarity with the 39,000 people who die from gun violence every year. Muslim, Jewish and Christian clergy members worked together to light the candles, which flickered as the sun sank behind the church windows.
The final song of the evening played on a lone organ by Dr. John T. King, minister of music at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, provided a solemn background for the congregation to sing “Amazing Grace.” The chandeliers dimmed, leaving only the light of real and artificial candles held by congregants in the pews.
The Rev. Pete Jones, senior minister at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, provided a message for the congregation, speaking of the importance of anger in creating change.
“The reality is that anger is an important emotion for us,” he said. “Righteous anger ended slavery. Righteous anger gave women the right to vote. Righteous anger led to marriage equality. Righteous anger is the byproduct of holy compassion.”
Jones emphasized that his intention for the night was not to alleviate the congregation’s anger. “The goal of this vigil, the goal of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, the goal of faith is not to make you feel better about what happened yesterday,” he said. “Rather it is to cause us to shout out. Do not hold back. Lift up your voice like a trumpet.”
The profundity of the vigil was felt by Fozia Khan, an Armonk resident and the wife of Arshad Khan, who read the litany of peace to the congregation.
“It was a beautiful vigil [but] it’s sad that we have to get together again,” she said. “I wish that this is the last time this will happen. It was very encouraging words from the message that the reverend [Pete Jones] gave.”
For Nate Breslow, a sophomore at Scarsdale High School, Jones’ message also resonated.
“[The vigil] was like a group catharsis where we are all in the process of figuring out what happened,” he said. “Like the reverend said, we weren’t there to feel better. The main thing this vigil did is inspire me to get more active. I feel like there is action, there is a group of people who are working on things and I can be a part of that. I remember feeling very defeated earlier today that nothing is going to change, nothing ever will. After this vigil I feel inspired.”
Local action
The day of the shooting in Texas, which was the most fatal shooting since Sandy Hook a decade earlier, Scarsdale Village Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone read a proclamation that Friday, June 3, will be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Scarsdale “to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare we as a country must do more to reduce gun violence.”
Whitestone, in the absence of Mayor Jane Veron, made this announcement at the May 24 village board meeting, which happened to be hours after the shooting in Texas. Whitestone said, “Protecting public safety is a mayor’s highest responsibility.”
He also noted that the first weekend in June, June 3-5, is Wear Orange Weekend, which started in 2015 on what would have been the 18th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in January 2013 at age 16, just a week after marching in the second inaugural parade of President Barack Obama. Her friends started the tradition and orange has become “the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement,” according to wearorange.org.
“I encourage all citizens to support their local communities’ efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives,” Whitestone said.
Whitestone offered some statistics on gun violence:
- · On average, more than 110 Americans are killed by gun violence each day, in addition to more than 200 others who are shot and wounded.
- · On average, there are nearly 16,000 gun homicides every year.
- · Americans are 26 times more likely to die by gun homicide than “people in other high income countries.”
- · There are 870 gun deaths in New York each year on average, which is 4.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis reminded the community about the board’s public safety pillar focus and the partnership with the Scarsdale School District to better ensure safety in schools by giving the police access to school cameras under certain circumstances to help the department better respond to a threat or emergency.
“A memorandum of understanding was signed by both boards that enhances our ability to safeguard students, employees and teachers to enhance responsiveness,” Lewis said. “This is something that this board and the board of education take quite seriously. We know that public safety is our most sacred duty.”
During public comment at the meeting, Scarsdale resident and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense volunteer Patricia Colella thanked the village for its commitment to National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend. She called for a brief moment of silence.
“Gun violence didn’t stop because of COVID-19,” Colella said. “In fact, it worsened. In 2020, the number of people killed by gun violence exceeds 40,000, the highest rate of gun deaths in two decades.”
Citing an FBI report released earlier this week, she said active shooter cases rose by 52.5% from 2020 to 2021 and from 2017 to 2021 by 96.8%. Last year there were 61 active shooter incidents in 30 states, with 103 killed and 140 wounded, not counting the gunmen.
Colella said that while mass shootings account for only 1% of all gun deaths, 110 gun deaths a day on average is “staggering.”
She pointed out the increase in “racist, hate motivated violence,” particularly by white supremacists, including the shooting in Buffalo earlier this month, saying, “Guns make hate and white supremacy deadlier.”
Colella called on the U.S. Senate to confirm nominee Steven Dettelbach as director of the nation’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “without delay” and for the government to close any loopholes where “violent domestic extremists” can get their hands on guns, including supporting the background check bill.
“We won’t accept a country where gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo or after a basketball game in Milwaukee,” Colella said. “We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need lawmakers to take action and we need it now. Lives are on the line.”
School responses
Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel sent an email to the community Wednesday morning, May 25, referring to the recent death of an Edgemont student two weeks prior and the shootings in Buffalo and Texas, calling them “devastating, overwhelming tragedies.” Kniewel wrote that “the safety and well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority” with a continual focus on “comprehensive prevention measures, secure campuses, and solid emergency plans.”
“We continually work with outside consultants and our law enforcement partners to implement best practices, identifying improvement opportunities, training our staff, and maintaining strong emergency response procedures when necessary,” she wrote. “As we learn more about what led to this latest event in Texas, we will again carefully evaluate our safety and security measures to ensure the safest possible school community.”
Edgemont’s school psychologists and counselors were available — as they always are — at all three schools for any students in need, along with the principals and assistant principals if any “concerning information” needs to be reported at any time. Kniewel also provided information for parents on how to talk to their children about violence and dealing with traumatic experiences.
Dr. Lata McGinn from Cognitive Behavioral Consultants of Westchester had done a presentation this week for the junior/senior high school parents on supporting your child following trauma and loss (https://bit.ly/3wVb1YK).
“In Edgemont, we stand committed to our district goal of understanding and appreciation of self (social emotional learning), understanding and appreciation of others (diversity, equity and inclusion) and connecting learning to life (purposeful and relevant),” Kniewel wrote. “This goal serves as our overarching mission, our ‘why,’ and these recent tragedies cause us to re-examine and recommit ourselves to the ‘how.’”
The Scarsdale Schools District did not send out a communitywide communication, but public information officer Michelle Verna told the Inquirer there were internal communications from interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick “to staff with support and information about resources” and that “some building principals have chosen to reach out to parents.”
Around New York
New York State Attorney General Letitia James touted a federal court ruling that gives her the “ability to hold gun manufacturers and sellers responsible for gun violence.” In a May 25 press release she said:
“As we mourn the deaths of 19 innocent children lost to gun violence in Uvalde and the countless more in Buffalo and across America every day, this is a moment of light and hope. New York is proud to defend the right to impose reasonable gun restrictions that protect all of us. As public officials, we were elected to solve problems and address the needs of the people. Prayers alone will no longer do, and cowardliness is not part of the job description. New York will always lead, and I urge others with a backbone to follow.”
New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer, who will be the new local senator replacing Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins as the district lines are redrawn, issued a statement after the shooting in Texas calling it “completely unacceptable.”
“How can it be that our youngest children in an elementary school, a place that we once believed was safe, can be gunned down in a few moments?” she asked. “How can it be that families will face a lifetime of unbearable loss and pain because guns are so available and so lethal that they can murder 19 people, children and adults, in a few moments?
“After each horrific incident, we are heartbroken and vow that we cannot let this continue. We are left to wonder what it will take for Republicans in Congress to stand up for our children and families. Make no mistake — after last week’s racist murders in Buffalo, carried out with a semi-automatic rifle modified to use a high-capacity magazine and now today’s carnage at an elementary school — we must call out the willful inaction. How much is enough? This is enough.”
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke to the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns on May 25.
“In light of what happened yesterday in Texas, you get to a point where you feel there are no words left,” she said. “But those people deserve our words, so we will muster up the courage to just call out what we just experienced as a nation once again. The outrage, the disgust, the sick feeling in our stomachs as Americans, as New Yorkers and as parents…
“It doesn't happen in other countries. Rarely. What happens in a nation that seems to revere the rights of gun owners and the ability to possess guns over the right of children to stay alive or to go to a school without fear of having to duck or run, that also has a long-term effect on the psyche of the children.”
Adults, she said, should be protecting children as their top priority, and background checks are among the ways to do that, like the ones in New York, which she said she would like to enhance.
Hochul said she is proud of the task force’s work and “intentional, aggressive approach” that has led to seizing more than 60% more guns monthly than in the past — 513 total seized by state police, 2,000 in New York City and 1,500 by nonstate police — noting, “It would be nice to get to a point where we don't have the guns to seize.”
The state has also seized 348 total “ghost guns” with a law that prohibits privately made firearms, which she said are “just flowing in from Pennsylvania.”
She touted the task force and its collaboration that has led to 22 states through gun tracing efforts.
Hochul said she wants to require the report of a gun recovery to a National Crime Information Center and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. She’d also like to see semi-automatic weapons microstamped, which creates a “fingerprint” on bullets to trace guns to crimes.
Raising the age limit for buying guns to 21 is also high on Hochul’s list. The common denominators of the shootings in Buffalo and Texas are semi-automatic AR-15s and their use by 18-year-old males.
“There is a strong commitment,” Hochul said. “Our legislators want to work with me as the governor of the state to say, ‘We can do more. We will do more.’ And I will not sleep at night until I know that everything has been done humanly possible to protect New Yorkers and to help them heal from what we went to witness in our own state, the slaughter of innocent neighbors, going to the grocery store, buying a birthday cake. And a lot of little kids who aren't going to have a birthday.”
