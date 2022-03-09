A woman went to police headquarters Feb. 28 to report her dog was bitten by another dog about a week earlier. She said she took her dog for medical care and was compensated by the other dog’s owner. She said she wanted to follow up by filing paperwork with the animal control officer to ensure nothing like that would happen again. Police say neither dog was licensed. Both owners indicated they were unaware they needed to license their dogs. Police are following up.
A caller March 2 said her dog came back inside the house smelling badly; she said she thought the smell might have been caused by a chemical or maybe from a gas leak in the area. Patrol went to her house and sniffed the dog and told the woman it smelled like a skunk had sprayed the dog. They checked the area for any sign of a gas leak or something else that could have produced an unpleasant smell, but nothing was found.
A highway department foreman March 3 reported a dog ran into his vehicle. He said the dog didn’t seem to be injured, and the owner took it home. Police found the owner and spoke to her; she said she was using a too-long leash, which is why the dog was able to run into the roadway. She said her dog was fine and no further action was taken.
Police went to Greenacres Avenue March 3 after a caller reported a loose Golden Retriever. They found the dog’s owner who had the dog on his property; he said he let it out for a minute and it had “casually walked onto the street.” He was warned about loose dogs and no further action was taken.
Another loose dog was reported March 4 on Kingston Road. The owner had retrieved the dog by the time police arrived.
Barking dogs were reported March 5 on Jefferson Road. Patrol saw two medium- to large-sized dogs in a driveway and heard them barking. They were loud and disturbing the neighbors. The dogs appeared to be contained safely behind an “Invisible Fence” barrier. Police tried knocking on the door of the house but no one answered. A summons issued for the noise violation was left in the resident’s mailbox.
A German shepherd mistaken for a coyote was reported March 6 on Cooper Road. A caller said her housekeeper was out walking her dog late in the evening when she saw what she described as either a “very large dog” or a coyote lurking in the area. Police went to the location and saw a loose medium-sized German shepherd. The dog appeared friendly but eluded the officer who tried catching it to look at identifying information on the dog’s collar. The dog took off. Twenty minutes later, a caller on Cooper Road said she had the dog. Police picked it up, brought it back to the police station and contacted the dog’s owner, who immediately retrieved the dog. The owner was given a summons for the dog being loose and was charged an impound charge.
Sleepy coyote
A Wayside Lane caller March 4 reported a coyote sleeping on her property. Police saw it sleeping in the sun on her property but at a distance from the house. They explained to the caller it was normal for a coyote to sunbathe and said the homeowner could easily scare it off by making a loud sound such as clapping or making a noise that would make the coyote uncomfortable so it probably wouldn’t return. While they were talking, the coyote left the yard where a panel of fence had fallen off. The homeowner was advised to fix the fence so fewer wildlife would enter the yard.
Car entered, change stolen
A caller Feb. 28 said he left his car parked but unlocked on Madison Road. When he returned to his car, he discovered a stash of quarters had been taken.
Mother concerned
A woman called police March 2 to report she saw a black van with dark-tinted windows driving slowly in the area while she was dropping her child off at school on Sage Terrace. She said seeing the van was concerning. Police found the van and talked to the driver who was installing carpet at a home in the neighborhood. He said he’d been driving slowly because he was unfamiliar with the area and was reading house numbers.
Fraud
A Fox Meadow Road resident March 1 said his credit card company notified him a new card was opened in his name. He never authorized or requested a new card. He said a $3,000 transaction had been placed on this new card but the transaction was stopped and he’s not out any money. He has closed the new account and has been in contact with the Social Security Administration to document the identity theft.
A Shawnee Road caller March 5 went to police headquarters to report a T-Mobile account had been opened in his son’s name by an unknown person. He said his son received a statement for $2,872.36 for two phones fraudulently purchased using his son’s personal information. T-Mobile requested a police report before proceeding with the investigation.
A Fox Meadow Road resident March 5 reported a check she wrote was altered and cashed without her authorization. She wrote a check out to a medical group for $298.64; when she got her statement, the check was altered to $18,365 and the date, recipient and signature were altered as well. Her bank is investigating.
Unauthorized charges
A Springdale Road caller March 4 said someone tried to run up a charge of more than $1,400 at GameStop on his Visa card; he said he found out about it when he received a confirmation email of the transaction. Visa canceled the charge and the man isn’t out any money.
Grouch report
A caller Feb. 28 reported women making noise and playing loud music in a grassy area on Lyons Road. On arrival police saw a group of women with toddlers participating in a small playgroup, singing songs and playing games. As the music was at an acceptable level, no action was taken.
Locked out
A Colvin Road resident reported being locked out of her house Feb. 28. She said her key didn’t work and that her sister knew she was coming and was supposed to let her in. Police advised her to contact her attorney regarding the key not working as there are known issues between the sisters. The caller was offered a courtesy ride to the train station to return to her primary residence.
Welfare check requested
On March 1 a resident reported getting motion detector notifications from the alarm system at his house on Valley Road. He said his wife wasn’t responding to texts and calls so he asked police to go to his house. On arrival police said the house appeared vacant and no one was answering the door. All appeared secure. When police contacted the resident to let him know what they had found, he didn’t respond, and they left a voicemail.
Complained about being ticketed
On March 1 a person who received a ticket while parked on E. Parkway called police to complain about the ticket, which the caller thought was for an expired meter. Police told the caller the ticket was for an expired car registration. The complaint was withdrawn.
Tenant demands bigger apartment
A Popham Road landlord called police March 1 to document a conversation he had with an intoxicated tenant. The landlord said the tenant approached him demanding a larger apartment. He said the tenant became irate when he told the tenant no larger apartments were available. Police were unable to contact the tenant and no further action was taken.
Doors left unlocked
Patrol discovered four businesses with unlocked doors while patrolling around Boniface Circle March 2. There was no sign of forced entry. All the businesses were closed and unoccupied. Police secured all the doors. A message was left for the key holder.
No one in the bushes
A Brook Lane caller March 3 called 911 to report someone was in the bushes behind her house. Police searched the property but found nothing.
Walking to Yonkers
In the early morning hours of March 3, a caller reported a person walking in the middle of the roadway on Post Road near Carman Road. Police contacted the individual who said he was walking to Yonkers. Police called a local taxi company but while they were waiting for the cab, the man became impatient and said he preferred to walk.
Police noted that he was not in need of medical attention so they canceled the ride. The man was advised to stay on sidewalks and out of the roadway. A half hour later he showed up at the police station where he asked if someone could get him a ride to Yonkers. Police once again called the cab company but the taxi dispatcher was reluctant to send a cab because of the previous canceled call. They said payment for the ride had to be made up front. The man refused to supply a valid form of payment at which point police pointed him in the right direction and he started walking to his destination.
Driving while intoxicated
Angel Gabriel Lopez, 34, from Eastchester, was arrested March 3 while driving southbound on Post Road. Patrol stopped his car when they saw veering out of the right side lane and drifting over the white dashed line into the left lane, and then being aggressively corrected. During the traffic stop, the driver exhibited signs of inebriation. A field test was performed and the driver was confirmed intoxicated and arrested on scene and brought to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unsafe lane changes. After processing he was released. He is due to appear in court March 23. An adult licensed male passenger traveling with Lopez was able to drive the car away from the scene of the arrest.
Sideswiped
No one was injured in a sideswipe collision March 5 on Spencer Place. A Scarsdale man said he was parked on the south side of the street for about 45 minutes; when he returned to his car he saw damage to the front passenger door consistent with a sideswipe. The swiper was gone and there were no witnesses. A report was made.
Fire
Fire and ambulance personnel went to the scene of a rollover on Post Road near Heathcote Feb. 28. On arrival, they saw two cars involved; one was resting on its passenger side against a utility pole, the driver trapped inside. Firefighters removed the windshield and the person was extricated and cared for by an ambulance crew who took the injured person to the hospital. A person in the other car was also taken to the hospital by ambulance. R&D Towing removed both cars.
A Woods Lane caller March 1 reported a problem with a gas stove. Firefighters checked the stove and found no leak; the igniter, however, was making a clicking sound. The homeowner asked firefighters to shut off power to the stove; firefighters advised the resident to call a repair service.
Firefighters shut down a boiler March 2 at a house on Wildwood Road after responding to a report of an odor of burning oil at the residence. Carbon monoxide levels were detected and Con Edison gas was dispatched. Firefighters ventilated the house until readings went down to zero. The resident was advised to have the boiler serviced before turning it back on.
A carbon monoxide alarm was activated March 3 at a house on Richbell Close. Dispatch advised firefighters en route that the alarm was set off by workers in the home when a contractor tried to move the location of one detector. Negative readings were found.
An oil burner that failed to light brought firefighters March 4 to a house on Sprague Road. The homeowner reported smelling something burning. Firefighters reported that the oil tank was empty, which caused an odor of oil to permeate the house. The homeowner was advised to call for service and to get a fuel delivery.
Smoke was reported in a basement March 6 on Jefferson Road. On arrival, high carbon monoxide readings were detected as well as an odor associated with a boiler malfunction. Firefighters shut down the boiler and the hot water heater, and while investigating they saw the exhaust vent pipe to both units had become unattached and was filling the house with exhaust. The house was ventilated to safe levels and the resident was told to call for service before turning the system back on.
Firefighters assisted Con Edison gas March 6 on Aspen Road by entering a house in an area where natural gas readings were detected in the sewer. The resident was told what was going on and no harmful readings were detected.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Feb. 28 to March 6, was made from official reports.
