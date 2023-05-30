p4-village-planner-and-clerk.jpg

Scarsdale trustees approved the village manager’s recommendation Tuesday, May 23, to appoint Kellan D. Cantrell, AICP, as village planner starting May 30. He steps into the position vacated by previous Village Planner Greg Cutler, who joined the village staff in June 2020 and left Scarsdale for another job opportunity last month.

Cantrell has been the assistant planner for the town of New Castle, New York, since 2017. He has a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the Pratt Institute and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association, New York Metro Chapter.

