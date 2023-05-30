Scarsdale trustees approved the village manager’s recommendation Tuesday, May 23, to appoint Kellan D. Cantrell, AICP, as village planner starting May 30. He steps into the position vacated by previous Village Planner Greg Cutler, who joined the village staff in June 2020 and left Scarsdale for another job opportunity last month.
Cantrell has been the assistant planner for the town of New Castle, New York, since 2017. He has a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the Pratt Institute and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association, New York Metro Chapter.
While working in New Castle, Cantrell was the author, designer and outreach coordinator for the town’s parks and recreation master plan and its hazard mitigation plan. He has completed SEQRA reviews, managed capital projects across departments, managed large sets of geodata and census data, and has secured and managed grant funding, including a FEMA BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) grant for $1.5 million.
Cantrell also worked on procurement and budgetary parameters for various projects, including the plans for transportation, parks, climate adaptation and place making. In addition, Cantrell has expertise in transit-oriented developments, affordable housing near transit and the use of data in planning, as well as experience with long-range planning and public outreach.
Reading the resolution to approve hiring Cantrell, Trustee Sameer Ahuja said, “The village planner is a critical role requiring the most qualified candidate constituting a good fit for the village’s organizational needs … Village staff solicited and evaluated candidates from a certification of eligibles, one of whom was Kellan Cantrell, a planning professional with nearly seven years of experience in municipal planning and a master of science and city and regional planning… Based on his depth and breath of experience and fit for our organizational culture and needs, Mr. Cantrell was selected as the best candidate from a field of well-qualified candidates.”
Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest said to Cantrell, who attended the meeting in village hall May 23, “I will take this opportunity to say welcome. I had the privilege of speaking with you on Zoom a few weeks ago [and] what I’ve heard about you is stellar. I think the manager’s office did a great job with this search and I’m really excited for you to start next week.”
Village Manager Robert Cole echoed the mayor’s comments, and added: “We are very much looking forward to working with you. In terms of your background skills and qualifications, I am very pleased that you will be working with us.”
Another position approved by the board of trustees May 23 is deputy village clerk, which new Assistant Village Manager Charles Hessler will fill “to establish continuity of statutorily required duties” when Village Clerk Taylor Emanuel is not available. Hessler was named assistant manager at the March 28 board meeting.
— with reporting by Andrew Cavalier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.