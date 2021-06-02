A two-car accident on May 25 on Weaver Street near Hutchinson Avenue happened as a result of a sideswipe. One car fled the scene. A vehicle belonging to the Scarsdale School District was involved. The driver wasn’t injured.
A hit-and-run two-car accident was reported May 26 at Herkimer and Meadow roads. One car was legally parked and unoccupied when it was struck. A “Yield” sign was also damaged.
A car backing up May 30 on Greenacres Avenue near Fountain Terrace struck a pole, a “No Parking” sign and then a tree before finally coming to a stop. The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was evaluated on scene and transported to White Plains Hospital.
A caller reported witnessing a truck backing up into a pole May 28 on Scarsdale Avenue that shook the pole and caused lights to briefly flicker at his place of business. A phone line connecting the pole to a Shell gas station was also broken. Police surveying the damage on arrival thought the impact caused the pole to shift slightly at its base. The driver of the truck had left the scene. Con Edison and Verizon were notified. The witness said he thought the truck’s rear rolling door was damaged at the time of the accident. He said the words “Raise the Bar” were written on the side of the truck, but didn’t get other markings or license plate numbers. He said the driver of the truck was headed toward Greenburgh so that police department was notified. Registration for the truck described it as black. The witness said it was white. Con Edison arrived on scene and declared the pole was still safe.
A car hit a pillar at the entrance to a building May 28 on Saxon Woods Road resulting in damages to both the car and the pillar. No injuries were reported.
A driver who poorly executed a U-Turn into his own driveway on Griffen Avenue May 28 was reported stuck and blocking the roadway. On arrival, police saw a car stuck in freshly dumped gravel used as a driveway base. While police directed traffic, Duty Tow arrived and pulled the car back onto pavement. The car was drivable and appeared to have no damage.
Identity theft
A Claremont Road resident May 24 reported that recently her identity was stolen and her credit card was used to make two purchases totaling $705. She said the person also gained access to her Apple ID and all accounts and applications on her iPhone and $10 was stolen from her Venmo account. She’s been in contact with her bank to reverse the charges.
A Thies Court resident May 24 went to the police station to report she was an identity theft victim but left before the report could be completed.
A Brookline Road resident May 24 told police he received a debit card in the mail he never requested. He said he contacted the bank that issued the card and was working with them to close the account and correct the situation. He said he’s not out any money.
A Carman Road resident May 28 became an identity theft victim after someone fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using her identity. She said benefits were filed beginning in March 2021. She’s made all the proper notifications and is not out any money.
Wildlife
A coyote was reported in the area of Brite Avenue May 24. Police looked for the animal with negative results.
A mangy-looking fox was reported May 25 in the vicinity of Ogden and Kent roads. Police were unable to locate any such animal.
A dead animal, species unspecified, was reported on Lyons Road May 25. The highway department was notified to pick up the body.
Police responded to a Fairview Road residence May 28 on a report of an animal stuck in a windowsill. Workers at the house directed police to what appeared to be a large cat stuck in a window basin. After it was determined the cat is a house cat and not wild at all, the workers placed a ladder in the basin and the cat climbed out by itself.
Manicure thieves
Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Popham Road May 25 to speak to the store manager about a theft. He described two females, ages unknown, in the store who were seen putting four boxes of “Kiss Gel Nails” in a purse. The two then left the store. The value of the stolen merchandise is about $40.
Creeping about the house?
A Harwood Court resident told police May 25 the door handle to his residence was loose and he recently found trash and soiled toilet paper by the front door. Police advised him to install a motion detector light near the door to deter whoever might be lurking. Extra patrols to the area were scheduled.
Gun gone missing
A Springdale Road man told police May 26 his gun, gun case, gun safe and keys to the safe were taken from his house by an unknown party. The man said he’s not been inside the house since September 2020 and just returned to find these items missing. He said the firearm, a semi-automatic pistol, is valued at $600. A report was made.
Purse found and returned
A man contacted police to report a purse he saw on a bench on Corell Road May 26. He described it as maroon in color and said it appeared to have been abandoned. Police located the purse and its owner and gave it back.
Don’t knock after hours
A Claremont Road caller May 26 told police about a solicitor who knocked on a door after the time to which solicitors are allowed to go door to door. The caller said the person was headed toward Berkley Avenue. Police looked for the rule-breaker with negative results.
A Tunstall Road resident May 29 reported that quite late in the evening someone in a work van pulled into her driveway, got out, knocked on her door and, when she didn’t answer, pulled out a flashlight and walked around her house. He came back to the front door and knocked again and when asked what he was doing, he replied he was there for an electrical emergency. She told him he was at the wrong house and he should leave. He left. She asked a report be made regarding the suspicious behavior.
Missing watches
A caller May 28 reported two watches were missing from her mother’s house on Elmdorf Drive. The watches were described as Longines, each valued at about $1,000. The caller said she couldn’t remember when she last saw them and said they might have been gone for years. She asked that they be documented as lost property. A report was made.
Neighbor’s tree falls on house
A Fenimore Road resident May 29 reported a neighbor’s tree fell on his house and car. He didn’t know if any wires were affected. Police arrived and looked at the tree. No utilities appeared compromised. The caller’s car parked in the driveway was slightly damaged as was the exterior of his house. Nobody was injured. The caller was advised the damages were a civil matter and gave him paperwork.
Fire
Firefighters went to the Bronx River Parkway and Fenimore Road May 24 for a report of a motorcycle on fire, blocking a ramp. There was no traffic on the ramp and the rider was located not far away, lying in the grass. EMS was notified. Firefighters stretched two lengths of hose and used 250 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The rider was transported to the hospital by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps to be treated for burns and the remains of the motorcycle were towed.
A smoke condition in the kitchen brought firefighters to a Fox Meadow Road residence on May 24; on arrival, there was a slight haze on the first floor of the two-story house. A nearby hydrant was secured and Greenville and Hartsdale firefighters arrived on scene and, after an investigation, said a seized-up motor of an air conditioning unit in the attic was the likely source of the smoke. Power was shut off to the unit; the house was ventilated, and the homeowner was advised to call a repair service.
An outside odor of gas and a propane leak created a hazardous condition as reported May 24 at a residence on Continental Road. On arrival, firefighters heard a loud hissing sound coming from a regulator mounted on the side of a house. The resident was advised to stay out of the house and was asked where the propane tank was located. They didn’t know the location of the tank, but firefighters located a 500-gallon underground tank cap in bushes in the front yard. After the main and a secondary valve were shut down, the hissing stopped. The mailbox slot was metered but registered no readings. The homeowner entered the house through the garage and firefighters metered the basement and found levels near a window close to the leak origin. Mechanical ventilation was started, and once the situation was under control, the homeowner was advised to call his propane company to repair the system.
A two-car accident with injuries was reported May 25 on the Bronx River Parkway southbound at Claremont Road. An SUV and a sedan were blocking the roadway. The driver of the SUV got up and walked. The driver of the sedan could not get out of the car and the airbag was deployed. All southbound traffic was closed and one lane traveling northbound. Firefighters used a spreader to open the sedan driver’s door and stabilized the driver who had been using a cervical collar until an ambulance arrived. The driver was removed to a stretcher and then to the ambulance. County services removed the cars from the roadway and a crew was dispatched to unbolt the damaged guardrail from the northbound left lane.
A rollover accident May 28 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge left the driver uninjured.
A car on fire was reported May 29 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound. On arrival, the firefighters saw a car on the shoulder with its engine engulfed in flames extending to the inside of the car. The fire was knocked down with about 250 gallons of water. The driver, who was not hurt and was outside of the car, said he pulled over when the car had a sudden loss of acceleration. The burned car was removed by tow.
A person who needed help getting back into a wheelchair was assisted by fire personnel on May 30 at a residence on Post Road. The person was not injured.
An unoccupied house on Paddington Road was entered by firefighters May 30 after a CO2 alarm was activated. The oil burner was the culprit; power was shut down and the house was ventilated. The homeowner was advised there was a malfunction and he should have the unit serviced.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department from May 24 to May 30, was compiled from official information.
