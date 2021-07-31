An Alden Place resident reported July 23 a car he rented, registered in Virginia, was gone from his driveway where he had left it locked and parked overnight.
Spare keys were in the glove box, but he had the car’s primary keys and immediately notified Enterprise Rent-a-Car of the theft, as well as his insurance company. The car was located July 23, traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway at the Sparks Avenue exit. Police wrote up the missing car in the E-Justice system.
Abandoned car
A Sprain Road resident told police July 22 he arrived home from work and saw a gray BMW with temporary New Jersey license plates parked in his driveway. The car’s left rear tire was damaged. A note on the windshield said, “Made a wrong turn, I’ll be back!” Police were able to contact the car’s owner who said he was on his way back to the car with a tow truck. He explained he pulled into the driveway to turn around, but when he got to the top of the driveway, his car started rolling back, rolling on to a cement wall. When he attempted to get his car off the wall, his bumper and tire were damaged. A tow truck removed the BMW. The homeowner said he wanted to file a police report because his wall was damaged.
Repossessed
An asset recovery agent notified police July 24 that a black 2020 Honda Pilot was repossessed from an address on Maplewood Road. The car was retrieved without incident and proper paperwork was provided.
Car damaged in NYC
A N. Central Avenue resident went to police headquarters July 22 to report her car was damaged while parked on Fifth Avenue in New York City the previous night. Damage was visible on her front and rear doors. Police told her to contact the local precinct in New York City to file an accident report.
Thefts at CVS
Police responded to CVS on S. Central Avenue July 19 after an employee reported two men in masks entered the store and went to the cough medicine aisle where they took items off the shelves and concealed the items in their clothing. When the employee approached them, the two ran out of the store. She described one man wearing blue jeans and a Fedora hat; the other was wearing a white shirt, white shoes and a green baseball cap. The employee provided an itemized receipt of what was stolen, including medication valued at $1,909.67. Video surveillance of the incident was given to police.
Police returned to CVS July 20 on a report that a man entered the store with two empty shopping bags and then allegedly filled the bags with various lotions and body wash products before leaving the store without paying. He was seen walking southbound through the parking lot. A store employee said the man was between 50 and 60 years old, wore a bucket hat, dark jeans and a dark shirt with a New York Yankees logo on it.
Ball damages light
Police spoke with a Holmes Avenue resident July 19 who claimed her solar light, valued at $8, was damaged by neighbors playing soccer in the street. She said her home security system recorded the incident and she sent a letter to her neighbor about the damage but got no response. She told police she’s had issues in the past with this particular neighbor. A report was made.
Package never delivered
A Fieldstone Drive resident went to police headquarters July 19 to report seven pieces of jewelry she mailed to an appraiser in New York were sent back to her home but never delivered. The package was scheduled to arrive June 10. According to the delivery service’s website, the package was delivered that day, but the woman wasn’t at home to sign for it, so the driver didn’t leave the package at the residence. The website indicated the package went to the company’s Newark, New Jersey, hub the next day. The woman filed a missing item report with the delivery service and was told to make a police report to document the incident. Police advised her not to send jewelry or other precious valuables in the mail.
Unauthorized bank activity
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident July 20 told police she was alerted July 19 to several money transfers that she had not authorized. She said $9,800 was taken from her checking account as well as two separate withdrawals totaling $9,600 from another checking account; $1,000 was also subtracted from her savings. She said her bank told her the name of the person who had been added to her accounts. She said she has no idea who that person is, but three days earlier she had received a call, which she later realized was fraudulent, from a person who said they worked for her bank and asked for her personal information.
A Fieldstone Drive resident July 21 reported an unknown person attempted to use her identity to open loans at three separate banks. Fortunately the attempts were unsuccessful. The woman said she’s not out any money and has since frozen her accounts.
Alarmed
Police responded to a residence on Rock Hill Lane July 21 for an activated burglar alarm. The front door was unlocked and police went inside to check the premises. The homeowner’s niece arrived on scene and said she must have forgotten to lock the door. Police saw a shattered patio door that the homeowner and the niece were aware of. The niece resecured the door after resetting the alarm.
No fraud
Police said no crime was committed after they were contacted by a social worker July 23 about possible family fraud. A report had been made by a bank to the social worker about a confused bank customer who seemed unaware of activity on his account. The man filed claims in the past questioning some withdrawals, claims that were denied as video footage showed he had made withdrawals himself at an ATM. The referral to the social worker also contained claims that the customer’s daughter was taking money from his account and that she is manipulative. Police met with the man at his home and spoke to his wife. During the conversation he became flustered and agitated. His wife said he has dementia and is taking medication. She said because he gives away money, she had his savings moved to his daughter’s account. Police determined there is no fraud and nothing illegal has happened.
So, what happened?
A suspicious incident was reported on Old Army Road July 24 in the afternoon. No victims were listed and the nature of the incident is unknown.
A second suspicious incident was reported July 24 at the TD Bank on S. Central Avenue. The bank manager said a man she didn’t recognize entered the bank screaming and requesting help. She said he tried to use the ATM and then spoke to a bank employee about how much money he was able to withdraw from the machine. When advised of the withdrawal limit and told his request couldn’t be filled, the man used his phone to take pictures of the employee, and said, “Mass shootings are not as uncommon as you think,” before leaving the scene. He was described as a bald 5-foot-10 male wearing a tank top and ripped jeans. He got into a blue SUV and left the area.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 19 to July 25, was compiled from official information.
