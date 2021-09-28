For the 18th time since 2003 — there was a pause last year due to COVID-19 — a little idea held by two then-Scarsdale High School sophomores, Evan Cygler and Denis O’Leary, becomes a reality to raise money for charity.
“I actually think it’s going to be giant this year,” Concours’ board member Andy Albert said. “It’s going to be very big and we should be at capacity. We’ve had a lot of car owner preregistrations, which normally people don’t preregister this far in advance. We have 160 or 180 spots and we already have more than 60 cars. Then a lot of people just show up that day.”
It’s very much become a “Shoeless Joe”/“Field of Dreams” situation: “If you build it, they will come.”
“People are excited to get back out and go to a show,” Albert said. “It’s been a long year for everybody. There are a lot of people talking about it and we have a lot of new sponsors.”
Scarsdale’s car show is not only popular with attendees of all ages who like to walk around, see the cars, take pictures and talk to the car owners, but with the car owners themselves.
“It’s a nice down-home event,” said Albert, who displays his own cars during the event. “It’s really a high quality show. It’s not just a bunch of cars in a parking lot. There are some amazing cars. We’ve had Pebble Beach winners, all kinds of others that have been entered and won some of the major Concours’ in the country and they’re local so they come to our show. There are some hidden gems in Scarsdale and the surrounding towns. They don’t put their car in a bigger show, but they like to bring it to this one.”
It costs $40 to register a car for show and a suggested donation of $20 for spectators and, after some minor overhead costs are covered, a large amount of money gets donated to charities. This year’s recipients will be the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. More than $400,000 has been raised since 2003.
Since the show was founded by students, keeping youngsters involved has been a long tradition. It’s often been father-son pairings on the board, but there have been some father-daughter duos as well. Albert’s daughter Sophia, a Scarsdale High School senior, has been attending and helping out with the show for about a decade and this year she’s in charge of social media promotion of the event on Instagram and Facebook.
“I’ve always been part of the car show,” Sophia said. “I used to pack the gift bags and I go every year since my dad has been on the board. We didn’t have a show last year, but I started helping more last year.”
She’s been hyping the event online, answering questions and directing people on how to register.
“It’s nice because I get to talk to my dad about his interest in cars and he can tell me more about the things I don’t really know as well,” Sophia said. “It’s something we can do together.”
The board, which this year consists of Alex Forschner, Kevin Higgins, Richard Hubell, Sanford Miller, Kevin and Will Reed, Mark Rossano, Lawrence Sachs, Ken and Zachary Schneider, Leif Waller and the Alberts, usually has a turnaround every three or four years for adult members as their kids graduate, but Albert and Hubell are the longest tenured at about 10 years. They are always looking for new members to get involved.
“It doesn’t run itself, which 10 years ago I was sort of hoping it would,” Albert said. “It’s a charity event and hopefully people are generous in supporting the charities.”
Having to cancel the show last year due to the pandemic was a major bummer for all involved. They tried to think of different ways to make it happen, like spreading the event out or doing it in shifts, but there was really no effective way to avoid a large gathering. “Hopefully this year it can be back to normal like it was in the past,” Sophia said.
Albert believes people are ready for a big event held outdoors with live music and food.
“There’s some pent-up demand for a social event,” Albert said.
Start your engines!
