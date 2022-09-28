Police are investigating the theft of a BMW valued at $75,000. A Brite Avenue resident called police Sept. 21 to report his car had been stolen from his driveway. He said his wife had left the keys in the car. A report was taken.
Parked car disappeared?
A caller Sept. 19 told dispatch he parked his 2020 Infinity at Chase and Popham roads and when he returned it wasn’t there. An officer in the area drove around looking for the car without success. Further attempts to contact the caller were also unsuccessful. Police left a message to call back if the person wanted to file a report. Not long after, patrol saw the car legally parked on Autenrieth Road near the intersection of Popham Road.
Limbs shook the house
A caller on Autenrieth Road Sept. 19 said tree cutters working in her neighbor’s yard caused her lights to flicker after a cut limb fell on her house, shaking it. Police spoke with the tree workers who said they were finishing up for the day. There was no further mention of lights flickering.
Put a leash on it
A loose dog was reported Sept. 19 running in the play area of Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road. Police saw the dog’s owner playing catch with the dog on the school field. The owner was advised of the village’s leash law and left the area.
Waiting for a friend
A caller Sept. 19 reported a suspicious car in the area of Secor and Ramsey roads. On arrival, police spoke with two men in a parked car who said they were waiting for a friend to finish her babysitting assignment. They declined to identify themselves to the police. A female appeared and confirmed the men’s statement and no further action was taken.
Brown water
A Richbell Road resident called police Sept. 19 to report brown water was coming from the tap in the house. Police arrived and saw the water was brown but found no other water condition. They notified the water department.
Rock hits windshield
A driver Sept. 20 said he was traveling east on Mamaroneck Road, approaching the intersection of Crossway, when his windshield was hit by a rock. He said the rock came from a landscaper’s weed trimmer in use at the intersection. Police spoke with the landscaper and the crew foreman. Photos were taken and police assisted in an information exchange. The incident was declared an accident and no one was injured.
Found wallet
A restaurant employee handed over to police a wallet found inside a restaurant on Popham Road on Sept. 20. Police said it belongs to a Bronx woman and took it into safekeeping.
Car service snafu
On Sept. 20, a person called police and said an Uber driver stole his property and drove away. Police found the driver on Highland Way. There was a misunderstanding due to a language barrier: the driver told police he thought he was supposed to drop the calling party’s property off at a specified destination. The Uber driver immediately returned to pick up the caller and complete the trip.
Trucks impede school pickup
A caller reported trucks parked on Chesterfield Road and Brite Avenue on Sept. 20 were causing a traffic hazard during school dismissal. A school crossing guard told police upon arrival that the parked trucks were making things difficult. Police noted that no trucks were in violation but told the workers not to park at that location between the posted signage. They agreed and moved the trucks.
Fraud and identity theft
A Boulevard woman told police Sept. 20 she is a fraud victim. She said she received a letter from the tax department telling her she owed taxes on unemployment benefits, but she never filed a claim. She said she wanted documentation of the matter. Police advised her to check in with various credit monitoring agencies.
A Secor Road woman went to police headquarters on Sept. 23 to report she’d received a letter from the department of labor regarding unemployment benefits. Someone had fraudulently tried to collect benefits using her identity. She wasn’t out any money and a report was made.
He’s taking pictures
On Sept. 20, a Hamilton Road resident reported a man in a blue Honda outside a neighbor’s house taking pictures of the neighbor’s house. Police spoke to that resident who was unaware anyone was taking pictures. The caller next suggested perhaps it wasn’t the house the person was taking pictures of; perhaps it was a tree. She said the person never stepped on to the property. Police looked around for the described car but didn’t find it.
On Sept. 22, a caller reported a man was taking pictures of the Chase Bank from the alleyway between Popham Road and Harwood Court. Police looked for the picture taker but didn’t find anyone.
Arrested
While on a traffic enforcement patrol Sept. 21, police saw a car traveling westbound on Mamaroneck Road; the driver was speeding in a school zone. A traffic stop was initiated at Mamaroneck Road and Leatherstocking Lane. Upon checking the driver’s identification, police arrested Roberto C. Caceda, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, and charged him with various driving infractions, including driving without a valid license, speeding and having no insurance. Caceda was issued tickets and released on his own recognizance. He received a summons to appear in Scarsdale court on Sept. 21.
Scavenger?
A Carthage Lane resident told police Sept. 21 he saw a woman going through his recycling. The caller described the car he thought the woman was driving. Police looked for her without success.
Coyote
A Murray Hill Road woman called police Sept. 21 to report that she frequently sees a large coyote on a hill behind her house. She said it passes through but doesn’t linger. She was advised to notify police if it goes too close to the house or otherwise poses a problem.
Truck belching fumes
A caller reported a gray pickup truck spewing fumes Sept. 21 while traveling near Claremont and Berkeley roads. Police located the truck and spoke with the driver who said there was something wrong with the truck but it was drivable. He said he would call his boss to update him on the problem, which was smoke coming from under the hood. No police action was needed at the time.
Sorry about that
A parking enforcement officer told dispatch Sept. 21 a worker was hit by a car in a parking lot on Mamaroneck Road but said no ambulance was needed. Police spoke with a man who said he was hit by a driver making a turn from a straight-only lane. He said only his watch made contact with the car when he moved out of the way. The driver said he turned in that lane following a miscommunication with his employer. He apologized to the man for hitting him and no further action was taken.
Small crash
Two cars pulling into the library Sept. 21 at Olmsted Road and Post Road at the same time collided; no one was injured. Police facilitated an information exchange.
Foreclosure woes
A Fox Meadow Road resident told police Sept. 21 an unknown man was on his property. He said the man was between 40 and 50 years of age and when he tried to talk to him, the man got in a car and drove away. The caller, who rents the house, said his landlord is having foreclosure issues and appraisers and brokers sometimes come around to take a look. Police checked the license plate number of the alleged trespasser and learned he’s a real estate developer from New York City. The caller said he would talk to his landlord about remedying the foreclosure.
Move it
A caller reported illegally parked vans on Chesterfield Road between Brite Avenue and Brewster Road on Sept. 22. Police found the vans’ drivers working at a location on Chesterfield Road and told them to move their cars.
While patrolling Palmer Avenue Sept. 22, police saw that a car parked in front of a house was slightly in the street. A house cleaner who had parked the car was located and was asked to park more appropriately.
In the nick of time
A scofflaw parked Sept. 22 on Scarsdale Avenue in a lot across from a convenience store was issued a summons and a tow truck was called. While waiting for the tow, the owner of the car showed up and the tow was canceled after the person said they would go to village hall to resolve the problem.
Wind blew it open?
On Sept. 22, police noticed the front door of a house on Sycamore Road was open; both sliding doors in the back of the house were also open. Police checked inside the house, but found no signs of criminality. They contacted the homeowner who said wind might have blown the front door open.
What ticked him off?
A Brookfield Lane woman Sept. 22 reported a roofer working at her house was upset about something and tossed a load of nails. Police drove over to the woman’s house and she said the workman had come by to retrieve his tools, which were on a table at the end of the driveway. She said he threw a lot of long nails toward her garage doors before leaving. She asked for a police report but nothing more.
Big event
An afternoon event with 300 guests expected on Sept. 23 at an address on Murray Hill Road created a traffic hazard and generated noise complaints. On arrival, police didn’t think the music was too loud but advised party staff about complaints and suggested they might turn the music down. Cars that were causing parking issues were moved to safer locations.
Stuck on a cement wall
A caller Sept. 23 told police her car was disabled in a Greenacres Avenue driveway with half the car sticking out into the street, causing a hazard. On arrival, police saw her car stuck on a cement wall at the bottom of a driveway. The woman called AAA service, which arrived to get the car off the wall.
Seems fishy
A Carthage Road caller Sept. 23 told police about a man in a white van who claimed to be resident animal control; he said he was searching for a raccoon. She said he knocked on her door, looked under her car and peered inside the windows to her garage. Her neighbor told her the same man was also at her house. He told her he was from a pest company. She told police she is on a regular schedule with a pest company but didn’t think she was due for an appointment. She said the man sprayed her yard with what she believed was a pesticide but he wasn’t wearing a uniform and his car wasn’t marked with the company’s usual insignia. Police asked that she contact her pest control company and find out if the man is their employee. They said they would monitor the area for any unusual behavior.
Have fun but more quietly
A Richbell Road caller Sept. 23 reported children screaming. Police saw kids playing on a trampoline. The children’s caregiver was advised of the complaint.
A homeowner on Fenimore Road was advised Sept. 23 that a neighbor complained about loud music at a party. The homeowner said they would turn down the music.
Police received a report of a loud party on Secor Road Sept. 24. They went to the location and the host said the party was ending and any noise would soon be over.
Code violation
A construction worker at a site on Murray Hill Road was advised by police on Sept. 24 that someone had called to complain that they were using construction tools before the hours allowed on weekends. The worker was given a summons for creating a noise disturbance and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on Oct. 19.
Dog bite
A person went into the police station Sept. 24 to report he’d been bitten by a large white dog on White Road. The dog was on a leash but had pulled away from its owner. He said he drove himself to Westchester Medical Center where his laceration was bandaged and he was given a rabies shot as a precaution. He said he only wanted to make a report, not press charges, and didn’t want police to contact the dog’s owner.
20-something bothers teen
A Dickel Road resident Sept. 24 reported a suspicious incident involving her young teen son. The boy said about three hours earlier he’d been playing basketball on the playground at the Greenacres field when he was approached by a male in his 20s wearing a green vest. When he left the playground, he thought the man followed him. Police advised the mother and son to not wait three hours to contact them if this happened again.
Employees argue
Police responded to a report of two employees arguing Sept. 25 on Harwood Court. On arrival they spoke with both parties who said the disagreement was about compensation. They agreed to go their separate ways, and no further action was taken.
Fire
An automatic alarm went off Sept. 19 at a house on Crossway; the resident said it was set off by a steam shower. Firefighters entered the house and confirmed this was the cause. The alarm was reset and no further action was taken.
Steam from the shower set off an alarm Sept. 23 at a house on Johnson Road.
A malfunctioning smoke detector set off an alarm Sept. 19 in a residence on Secor Road. Firefighters responded to the alarm but said there was no smoke or fire.
On Sept. 24, firefighters responded to an alarm at a house on Wheelock Road. A smoke alarm outside a bathroom had activated when a person who’d just showered opened the bathroom door and steam set off the alarm.
A two-car accident with injuries was reported Sept. 19 on Fenimore Road at Brewster Road. According to the reporting party, there might be a need for extrication; they said one car door was pushed in and airbags were deployed. On arrival, firefighters saw extrication was necessary. The car was stabilized and the person prepped as spreaders were used to remove the driver’s side door in order to get the trapped individual out of the car. The car was towed and the person taken care of by an ambulance crew and medics.
Windows were reported falling off a building Sept. 19 on Harwood Court. Firefighters saw two storm windows that fell from the second floor. Building maintenance personnel were already attending to the issue and firefighters helped by establishing a safe area with tape and advising store owners below to stay clear of the area.
A downed power line was reported Sept. 19 on Post Road. Con Edison was notified that service to a house was down. On arrival, firefighters saw no wires arcing but wires had fallen from a pole feeding a single family home.
A homeowner on Dickel Road Sept. 19 reported to firefighters an alarm went off at his house caused by leaking water. They called back to say it wasn’t an emergency and they’d corrected the condition.
A smoke alarm went off at the Westchester Reform Temple Sept. 20 on Mamaroneck Road. The reporting party said there was a problem with the system and that there was no smoke or fire. Firefighters assisted in resetting the alarm.
Smoke from cooking set off an alarm at a residence on Tompkins Road Sept. 20. Firefighters said there was excessive heat and some scorch marks, but no fire condition.
Smoke was reported coming from the kitchen vent on the roof of the Sapori restaurant Sept. 20 on Chase Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a grease fire on a stovetop that was extinguished with a CO2 extinguisher. The kitchen crew said the fire started when they tried to burn off grease on the stovetop by covering the grates with aluminum foil. The fire was contained to the stovetop and no further action was taken.
A malfunctioning smoke detector in the basement of a house on Farley Road Sept. 21 activated an alarm. No smoke or fire was found.
Firefighters went to Crawford Lane Sept. 21 after a resident said an alarm went off. The house was checked but no cause was found for the alarm.
A Lincoln Road resident Sept. 22 reported an odor of gas inside the house. Firefighters on arrival said it smelled like paint thinner and the odor was traced to a sump pit in the garage. They saw a sheen on top of the water and the pit was emptied and cleaned with dish detergent. The resident was advised to get the pit serviced.
Firefighters responded to Via Forno on Garth Road Sept. 24 when a wood-fired pizza oven set off an alarm. Restaurant crew said they had already corrected the condition and that no ventilation was necessary. Firefighters discussed with the restaurant manager the problem of the alarm repeatedly going off and the manager said they would call the alarm company in the morning. The situation was referred to the fire inspector.
On Sept. 24, dust on the head of a smoke detector set off an alarm at a residence on Tompkins Road. The house was thoroughly inspected by firefighters who found no cause for alarm. The homeowner was advised to get the system serviced.
Smoky haze was seen inside a house on Harvest Drive Sept. 25 after firefighters responded to an activated alarm. The resident refused to let them in and said cooking set it off and the alarm was turned off until the cooking was completed.
A light smoke condition was seen by firefighters Sept. 25 at a house on Brewster Road. The resident said smoke from their fireplace set it off. Firefighters found the flue door wasn’t opened and moved it to the open position. The house was ventilated and the resident was advised to have the fireplace serviced before they tried to use it again.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, was compiled from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.