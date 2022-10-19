A Rochambeau Road resident Oct. 14 said her Range Rover valued at $85,000 was stolen from her driveway. After she reported the theft, she called police again to say her car was located at an auto body shop in the Bronx and apparently had just been involved in a collision. Police gave her information on how to recover her car.
Grand larceny?
Police are investigating a theft reported Oct. 13 by a Brown Road resident who said coins and jewelry valued at approximately $11,000 were stolen from her house. No details were provided other than the time frame. The reporting party said the items went missing sometime in the past three weeks.
Identity theft
A Fayette Road resident Oct. 13 reported receiving a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles advising her that her license was suspended due to outstanding tickets, unpaid tolls and no insurance. She told police she never registered the car they referred to. She said she was notified by Peekskill police about an arrest made in that jurisdiction involving a car registered in her name. She said she is working with the DMV to correct the situation and has an idea who registered the car. Police advised her not to try to contact or interact with that person.
Man with braids
On Oct. 11 Westchester County police advised Scarsdale police they were looking for a man with braids wearing a flannel shirt thought to be on foot after he abandoned a car they were following in the vicinity of Weaver Street and Hutchinson Avenue. Soon after, county police said the person was located and taken into custody.
Lost wallet, license, passport
A caller Oct. 10 reported losing her brown Dooney & Bourke wallet in the vicinity of Chase Road and Spencer Place. Her call was taken for documentation and police said she would be notified if someone turned her wallet in.
A caller Oct. 10 reported her son left his driver’s license at Chat restaurant on Christie Place. Police told her no one had found it or turned it in.
A man went to police headquarters Oct. 11 to report he’d lost his Republic of Ghana passport. A report was made for documentation.
While on patrol
An officer patrolling on Fenimore Road Oct. 11 identified a Chevrolet dump truck that had a registration suspended for a tax violation. A traffic stop was initiated at Sheldrake and Mamaroneck roads. The driver was notified of the suspension and issued various summonses, including unnecessary smoke exhaust from the truck. A tow truck was contacted and requested to bring the truck to the police yard where the plates were removed.
Wildlife
A sick raccoon was reported Oct. 12 on Brite Avenue. On arrival, the caller told police it was in her neighbors’ yard, not hers. Police spoke to the neighbors and gave them names of wildlife trappers to remove the animal.
A sick raccoon was reported Oct. 12 on Kingston Road. Police looked for it but didn’t find it.
A sick raccoon was reported in front of a house Oct. 12 on Montrose Road. Police dispatched it and notified the highway department to pick it up after double bagging it.
Strange activity
On Oct. 12, a Walworth Avenue resident reported strange activity was noted on a bank account. The resident suspected attempted bank fraud but no money was taken. The resident asked the incident be documented, but nothing further.
Who’s at the door?
A Stonehouse Road resident told police Oct. 12 a man wearing a red hoodie was ringing his doorbell and, when he answered the door, the man left the doorway and went to sit in a car parked in front of the caller’s house. Police responded to the location and saw the car, which was unoccupied. Police were unable to find the described man. The resident was advised nothing criminal was apparent, but he should call back if anything further happened.
You’re OK
A Willow Lane caller Oct. 12 said she was outside her house and afraid to go inside because she heard noises in the basement and she thought someone might be in the house. Police arrived and searched the house inside and out but found nothing suspicious.
What kind of hand gestures?
On Oct. 13, management personnel at a building on Griffen Avenue reported they thought the day before or overnight someone vandalized stone steps in front of the building. Someone reportedly had pulled up to the front of the building, got out of a car, drew something on the steps, and then gyrated and made hand gestures. A report was made for documentation.
It’s a civil issue
On Oct. 13, a Sage Terrace resident told police that, after an argument, a contractor who was paid some money to work in the homeowner’s kitchen had walked off the job without finishing. Police advised the resident that it’s a civil issue and not a police matter.
Hazardous condition
A caller reported Oct. 14 that a large gathering in the vicinity of Myrtledale and Mamaroneck roads was causing a traffic hazard. Police went to the area and learned a shiva was taking place; one participant’s car was parked too close to the intersection. The driver moved the car.
Dog bite
An 85-year-old man told police a dog bit him Oct. 15 on Ardmore Road. A dog walker confirmed the man was bitten on the back of his leg. Injuries were said to be minor and an animal bite form was completed. The incident was reported to an animal control officer.
Must not like dogs
A Rectory Lane caller Oct. 15 reported his neighbors’ dogs won’t stop barking. Police went to the area and heard no dogs barking. They went to the house where the dogs were thought to live and spoke with the owner who said she let one dog out for five minutes and when it started barking, she brought it inside.
Oops
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision Oct. 11 when one car rolled through a stop sign on East Parkway and struck another car exiting the Bronx River Parkway. The first driver, a 76-year-old man from New City, said he was looking down and didn’t realize he didn’t fully stop at the sign. His car was towed from the scene by R&D Towing. Despite the initial report, no one was injured.
Fire
A Brewster Road caller Oct. 10 reported an odor of burning plastic at the residence; on arrival, firefighters smelled skunk. The house was metered and thermal images were taken; no hazards were noticed. Firefighters noted the immediate area of the neighborhood was redolent with the stink of skunk.
Firefighters Oct. 10 went to another house on Brewster Road for an activated carbon monoxide detector alarm. On arrival, the one occupant of the house was outside on the lawn. He said he was the only person home and that his father was en route. High readings were detected and firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the house. It was soon determined a gas-fired furnace was leaking carbon monoxide and the unit was shut down. Con Ed Gas was contacted and the house was ventilated. The homeowner arrived; medical attention to his son was declined. Con Ed capped the furnace’s gas feed and tagged the unit. Remediation methods were discussed with the homeowner. The father later called to report having a headache and firefighters returned to the residence to meter it again. No elevated CO readings were found. The father declined transport or medical attention.
A malfunctioning oil burner brought fire personnel to Scarsdale Village Hall Oct. 11; the unit was shut down and the building was checked. As no hazard was found, occupants were allowed to go back inside the building and the village engineer was notified to contact the service company. A Tisdale Road resident at the same time reported smelling propane in the area. That house was checked, but no hazards were found. The resident reportedly was outside at the time of the malfunction at village hall and firefighters said it was likely that’s what they were smelling.
A contractor working at a house on Lenox Place Oct. 11 reported he’d accidentally damaged a gas line outside by the curb; he said it hissed and then stopped. Con Ed Gas arrived and looked at the excavation site and said the line in question was shut off and not in service. No readings were found in the house. Firefighters returned to the same location soon after to assist the Con Ed Gas technician who, as per protocol, completed work requiring a firefighter’s presence.
Bathroom cleaning products activated an alarm at a house on Kent Road Oct. 11. Firefighters said there was no smoke or fire and the alarm was reset.
Shower steam activated an alarm at a house on Paddington Road Oct. 12. No fire was found and the alarm was reset.
A Colonial Road resident Oct. 12 inadvertently set off a CO alarm at their house while changing the battery.
Firefighters responded to a mixed-use building on Garth Road Oct. 13 on a report of an odor of natural gas. The caller was in an apartment on the second floor. Elevated readings detected in the kitchen were coming from a stove and dryer feed line. The valve was shut and Con Edison Gas was notified. They red-tagged the unit for service.
Burning tea leaves brought firefighters to a house Oct. 14 on Mamaroneck Road. No ventilation was needed and firefighters helped the homeowner reset the alarm.
A Chateaux Circle resident Oct. 15 reported being locked out of a residence for over an hour. The resident had contacted the superintendent of the building, but the super said they only responded to “true emergencies” on the weekend, an emergency being defined as a water condition or boiler malfunction. Firefighters helped the resident get back inside after the resident provided proof of identification.
A flooded kitchen brought firefighters Oct. 16 to a house on Post Road. A second floor sink was leaking. The valve was shut and the resident was told to call a plumber.
A separated boiler exhaust pipe resulted in Con Edison Gas red-tagging the unit after firefighters responded Oct. 16 to an activated alarm at a house on Hutchinson Avenue. They shut down the boiler prior to the utility company’s arrival.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, was made from official reports.
