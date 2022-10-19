Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Rochambeau Road resident Oct. 14 said her Range Rover valued at $85,000 was stolen from her driveway. After she reported the theft, she called police again to say her car was located at an auto body shop in the Bronx and apparently had just been involved in a collision. Police gave her information on how to recover her car. 

Grand larceny? 

