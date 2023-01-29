An Old Army Road resident Jan. 22 reported his car, valued at $45,000, was stolen from his driveway. He saw a man wearing a mask and hoodie take his car. The keys were inside. The car is a 2015 white Mercedes. The car was registered into EJustice.
Attempted car heist
A Roxbury Road resident Jan. 22 reported a man dressed in black got into his car parked in his driveway, tried to start up the car, but then got out and got into an idling car nearby that was waiting for him, and fled in an unknown direction. The reporting party said the car wasn’t locked, but he had the keys. He said it didn’t appear anything was taken.
Fraudulent phone plan opened
A Beechwood Road resident went to police headquarters Jan. 19 to report a cellphone plan was opened using his identity and he has been receiving bills for it, which he has disputed with the carrier. He said he’s not at any financial loss and a report was made for documentation only.
Identity theft
An Edgemont Road resident Jan. 22 reported identity theft and the loss of $936 after someone opened an account she didn’t know about with Direct TV; she said she doesn’t have an account with that company. Police gave her advice, the incident was documented and a report was provided for her to give to the collection agency.
Hit-and-run
Police went to ShopRite Jan. 19 on S. Central Avenue for a reported hit-and-run incident. They met with a woman who said someone left a note on her windshield that described a Jeep Laredo striking her car; a license plate number was provided. Police are attempting to follow up.
Stolen groceries
Police returned to ShopRite Jan. 19 after a man walked out of the store with about $200 in stolen groceries. The accused, Glenn Sanguinetti, 65, was waiting in the store security office when police arrived. He was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters where he was processed. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.
Stolen perfume
A retail store on N. Central Avenue reported Jan. 18 a man wearing a ski jacket stole perfumes and colognes valued at $447; another officer said he located someone of the same description near a bus stop on Central Avenue and Dalewood Drive. The man was detained, identified, placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters. Eugene Moore, 45, was charged and processed for petty larceny; he was held for arraignment that day in Greenburgh Town Court.
Police returned to this same business Jan. 23 after two women were reported putting perfume into their jackets and leaving without paying. They got into a black Honda sedan, allegedly with $784 of stolen merchandise. One was described as wearing a pink puffer jacket with her hair in a high bun. The second woman was wearing a black puffer jacket and had blond hair.
Needs report made
A man came to police headquarters Jan. 19 reporting his car was damaged and totaled in a flood Sept. 1, 2021, while parked on Station Drive. The car was towed at the time to Marlboro, New York, by a Staten Island tow company. He said when the tow company dropped off the car, the license plates were destroyed while they were on the car, which was also destroyed. Paperwork was issued for him to give to the DMV.
Harassment
A S. Central Avenue woman reported Jan. 20 she is being harassed by someone who sends her religious tracts and pamphlets in the mail. This situation has been going on and off for some time but she hadn’t received anything from the sender since November so was alarmed it was starting again. The party sending the letters includes his name on the return address. She said she tried to contact him directly even though she doesn’t know him to ask him to stop mailing her things. She went to his apartment and also tried to contact him by phone without success. Police said they would try to make contact with him. A report was made for documentation.
Repeat offender
On Jan. 20, the loss prevention officer at HomeGoods on S. Central Avenue told police $199 of floral arrangements was stolen by a woman known to store staff by two different aliases. Her gimmick is to “buy” items and then return them to either this store or other HomeGoods stores. The loss prevention officer said they believe this person has successfully stolen about $100,000 of merchandise from multiple stores in the area and that cases have been opened in Yonkers, Port Chester, Commack and Westchester County police departments. Statements were made and a new report of the thief’s behavior was made for documentation. The store said if she were caught, they would press charges.
Sad skunk
A skunk with an injured jaw was reported Jan. 21 on Dromore Road. It was inside the Greenburgh Nature Center and was approaching people. An officer trapped it in a garbage can and took it outside where it was humanely dispatched with a firearm. Police said no one had contact with the animal.
Unusual activity
A suspicious incident was reported Jan. 23 on Clarendon Road by a resident who reported unusual activity on his credit report. An agency he never heard of nor had done previous business with said he owed $843. He said he’s not out any money at this time. A report was made for documentation.
Stolen socks
A Hidden Glen Road resident Jan. 23 said $300 of electric socks, batteries and charger included were stolen from his mailbox on that day. He said he noticed an unfamiliar car in the area, idling, and thought maybe someone in that car was to blame. A report was made for documentation.
Man wanted on warrant
Police went to N. Central Avenue Jan. 24 after an argument broke out in the second floor lobby of a building. A man wearing a green hat and a hoodie was reported acting in an aggressive manner. On their arrival, police saw a male of that description, later identified as Donte L. Delgado, 27; he was detained and it was soon learned there was an active warrant for his arrest by Yonkers police. He was taken into custody, brought to police headquarters and soon thereafter, Yonkers police arrived and took him into custody.
They stole his pants
Police went to a gym on S. Central Avenue Jan. 25 after an elderly man said he worked out, unlocked his locker to shower, and five minutes later returned to find his charcoal gray dress pants and everything in the pockets of his pants was stolen — cash, his iPhone, his wallet, credit and debit cards, his driver’s license and medical insurance cards. He said there was a tall, slender man standing very near his locker as he was changing. Police are examining video to help identify who might have stolen the property.
Hair care product thief
A man dressed entirely in black was reported Jan. 25 stealing hair care products from Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue before heading off to the train station. A store representative said $240 of merchandise was stolen.
Also arrested
Lalia Camara, 33, was arrested Jan. 19 on N. Central Avenue, charged with motor vehicle violations and suspended registration.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, was compiled from official information.
