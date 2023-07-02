A Scarsdale Farm Road woman June 21 reported her husband’s Audi 8 with Vermont license plates, valued at $55,000, was stolen from their driveway. Ring camera footage showed an unknown man entering the car and driving it away; two SUVs, one white and one red, traveling in tandem seemed to be involved in the heist. The victim contacted the dealership who tracked her husband’s car to a location in Hartford, Connecticut. That police department was notified and the car was entered as stolen into the EJustice system.
There she goes again
A department store on S. Central Avenue June 21 reported a woman, believed to be a recurring thief, stealing goods from the store a few times. She is believed to have stolen $762 in merchandise on June 10, and police said she is likely the same lady who stole from the store in May and more recently in June. Camera footage of her actual stealing was given to the detective division.
Police returned to the same store later that day after the loss prevention officer said the same woman was back in the store, this time stealing approximately $1,500 in merchandise. The store management said it would press charges if the alleged thief were caught.
Forgot to pay?
A suspected shoplifter was reported in custody June 27 at a grocery store on S. Central Avenue. A woman, 50, was arrested and charged with petty larceny after she was seen on surveillance video stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the store. She told police she was new to the area and unfamiliar with the store’s layout and accidentally walked out while on the phone with her daughter, forgetting to pay. She offered to pay cash for the grocery items but her offer was declined. Police took her to headquarters where she was photographed, fingerprinted and released. She is scheduled to appear in court July 7.
Storm damage
A Poe Street resident June 21 told police a swing playset in her yard valued at $600 as well as $600 in shrubbery was damaged when a neighbor’s tree fell down on her property during a powerful storm. The tree belongs to a property on Secor Road. The caller said she’d already reported the damage to her insurance company; police contacted the property owners on Secor Road to advise them of the downed tree.
Gotcha, kitty
A gray tabby cat was caught in a trap and retrieved by police June 21 on Skytop Road. The cat was taken to the humane society in New Rochelle.
Potted plants, dead rats
Police went to a residence on S. Central Avenue June 21 to take a report from a tenant who said he’s been in a dispute with property management about some potted plants he has in front of his unit. He told police he recently also filed a noise complaint against an upstairs neighbor. He said management told him to move his plants and if he didn’t, management would remove them. He was told the plants are in violation of his lease but he showed his lease to the police who said they saw no violations.
The reporting party blamed management for leaving a dead rat near his plants and said he was going to hire a lawyer. Police spoke with the property manager who insisted the plants are in violation of the lease and that she’s contacted a lawyer as well to deal with the tenant. Police said there was no crime at this time and a report was made for documentation of this civil matter.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run collision was reported June 21 in a supermarket parking lot on S. Central Avenue. The reporting party said he parked his mother’s 2019 black Acura in the lot and entered the store to shop. When he returned, he saw the car was scratched and dented. Pictures were taken and a report made for insurance. A witness told police he saw a black Hyundai hit the Acura while trying to park. That driver left the scene immediately but police tracked her license plate information to identify her. When they tried to call her, the number was disconnected.
Preying on the elderly
An elderly Andover Road woman June 23 reported a complicated scam she became enmeshed in after she called a number she found on Google, which she thought was Amazon Prime. She provided personal information to someone who claimed to work for her bank. While on the phone with the scammers, she also spoke with someone who claimed to work for the Federal Trade Commission who threatened to report her to the IRS if she didn’t comply with his directions. When he told her to expect a call from the Greenburgh Police Department, she hung up and phoned the real police who told her she was lucky she hadn’t given the scammers any money. She was advised to contact her credit bureaus, and police gave her tips on how to avoid scam callers.
Weird text leads to PayPal theft
A Princeton Drive resident June 23 reported he’s out $2,000 after his bank told him about a questionable PayPal transaction made in Georgia using his bank account. He told police his bank is investigating but required a police report; until then, he is out the money. A bizarre detail he shared with police was a text he received from an unknown party about the time of the questionable transaction saying, “I Got You!” and “You told me don’t keep my back door open” and then his address. He said he would pursue charges if the reprobate were apprehended.
Car damage property
A man who parked his car in the lot of a fitness club on S. Central Avenue June 23 said, when he returned 90 minutes later, his driver’s side window was shattered, and his wallet, which he’d left inside the car, was stolen. The wallet contained very little cash, but several credit cards and his driver’s license. He said the wallet was valued at $40. Whoever stole it tried to use his cards to make purchases at two stores in Mount Vernon, spending about $1,300. Both stores denied the purchases. The victim told police when he parked his car, he noticed two men dressed in black and wearing ski masks roaming the lot and thought they might be the culprits.
While patrolling on S. Central Avenue June 21, officers saw a disabled car in the roadway. While pulling into the parking lot of a business and trying to turn, the bottom of the car hit the sidewalk and the car was unable to move. Glen’s Towing arrived to move it. The sidewalk on the business property was damaged; management was notified. A report was made for documentation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 21 to June 28, was compiled from official information.
