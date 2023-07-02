Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Scarsdale Farm Road woman June 21 reported her husband’s Audi 8 with Vermont license plates, valued at $55,000, was stolen from their driveway. Ring camera footage showed an unknown man entering the car and driving it away; two SUVs, one white and one red, traveling in tandem seemed to be involved in the heist. The victim contacted the dealership who tracked her husband’s car to a location in Hartford, Connecticut. That police department was notified and the car was entered as stolen into the EJustice system. 

There she goes again 

