Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.