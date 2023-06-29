A 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn was arrested June 23, charged with criminal possession of stolen property after it was alleged she stole a car valued at $16,000 from a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident. She was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said she has been known to use the alias “Samantha Biel.” She was arrested on Mamaroneck and Garden roads after the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center reported a stolen vehicle traveling in the village. The car was stopped and the driver and her passenger, a male, 22, also from Brooklyn, were subsequently arrested. He was charged with the same crimes. The two were taken to police headquarters for booking and released. Both parties are expected to appear in court July 12.
Burgled
Burglary and criminal mischief were reported June 25; the victim is a Penn Boulevard female resident. The crime was reported by three men from the Bronx who told police a rear bathroom window and screen were pried open; a rear glass door broken, evidently pried; a dining room window and screen damaged and a safe stolen from the house. The contents of the safe were not reported at this time.
Multiple patrol units arrived on scene and entered the residence. Several rooms appeared tossed but the offenders were not inside. As the homeowner was traveling and unavailable, her daughter was contacted and arrived at the residence. She was unable to say at the time what was stolen and said she would need some time to complete a list. A case file was made and turned over to the detective division.
Bear cub sighted
A bear cub near garbage cans was reported June 23 in the vicinity of Fayette and Carthage roads. The cub was gone when police arrived. They looked for it but couldn’t find it. Neighbors in the area were advised to call if they saw it in their yards.
Wedding ring turned in
A silver wedding band was turned in to police by a good citizen June 19. The person said they found the ring in George Field Park on Greendale Road.
Road rage reported
A road rage incident was reported June 19 in the vicinity of Fox Meadow and Crane roads. The reporting party said he and someone in a small white car got into an argument after a minor incident while driving. The reporting party said the operator of the small white car followed him and only stopped when he turned onto Garth Road. A report was made for documentation.
Unruly patron
On June 20, a caller from the Scarsdale Public Library requested police assistance with an unruly patron. The person in question has been banned in the past from coming into the library; the library director said she wanted the person banned again for three months. The patron was advised of the request and left the area.
Probably not a BB gun
A Black Birch Lane caller June 20 told police they thought their garage doors were damaged by someone wielding a BB gun. Police came to take a look and said it was unclear what caused the damage; they surmised it could be criminal mischief or merely an accident caused by a flying projectile set off by landscaping equipment. The caller said his surveillance cameras didn’t show anyone had been on the property. A report was made for documentation and police said they would do more drive-bys.
Door locked or not?
A Farragut Road caller June 21 told police someone entered his locked garage and then left without closing the door. They said the person drove off in an unknown car and that the residence was entered, but only the garage. Police arrived to assess the situation and saw no signs of criminal activity. They said all the windows and doors to both the house and the garage were secure. The resident called back later to say his wife gave someone she knows the code to the garage door without telling him.
You call it noise, they call it music
Loud noise was reported on Eton Road June 21; police determined the noise, which was actually music, was coming from a nearby residence. They spoke with the homeowner who said visiting kids were leaving soon and were just waiting for parents to give them rides home. Police hung around until everyone was picked up.
Don’t use phone while driving
A Larchmont woman, 46, was issued summonses June 21 for driving while using her phone on Chase Road and Spencer Place. When police pulled her over, it turned out she was also driving without a valid license. An officer on patrol first saw her in a black Range Rover on East Parkway and Christie Place with the phone in her hand. Police pulled her over and issued two summonses. A Scarsdale woman with her was permitted to drive the car from the scene.
Sensitive ears
A caller on Tunstall Road June 22 complained that a vehicle’s backup beeping notification system was too loud at 7 a.m. The vehicle was backing up into a neighbor’s residence. Police came to the area and said they didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.
Unhappy patron won’t leave
Police responded to Harwood Court June 22 after it was reported that a woman went to an office there, caused a scene and then refused to leave. The reporting party said the woman had no appointment and was emotional about work that had been done for her in the past. The complainant said the woman was no longer his patient and asked her to leave but she wouldn’t. Police spoke with her; she said she spent a lot of money and was unsatisfied with the result. She was advised to pursue the matter as a civil issue and was asked to leave the office, which she did.
Identity thefts
On June 22, a Weaver Street resident said his identity was stolen and his American Express card, which was connected to an airline account, was hacked and charges were made in York, England, by an unknown party. The use of 37,000 miles was disputed and charges of $1,118, which he claimed he hadn’t made, were attributed to his account. The airline asked him to make a police report for their investigation.
More identity theft was reported June 23 by a Tunstall Road resident who said checks were fraudulently deposited in her name to another account for more than $10,000. Some of her money was immediately refunded to her account but not all. She requested a police report to give to her bank so they will refund her money.
Face planted, then gone
A caller June 22 reported a man lying face down on Palmer Avenue and Mamaroneck Road. They said he was responsive. Police arrived but the man was gone. Nobody in the immediate area seemed to need assistance.
Possible firearm
Scarsdale police assisted other agencies on a report June 23 of a man wearing a green jumpsuit, a black mask, possibly carrying a firearm in the vicinity of a high school in Greenburgh. Scarsdale police searched the surrounding area until their assistance was no longer required.
Unlicensed driving
A White Plains man, 35, was arrested June 23 on Freightway, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after police responded to the area for a report of a two-car collision with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital. During the preliminary investigation, police saw that one driver was unlicensed. That person, a delivery driver, was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters for processing. The driver is scheduled to appear in court July 12.
Just napping
A person was reported sleeping on a bridge on East Parkway June 23. Police contacted and spoke with a man who said he was just tired and needed to take a nap. He declined medical attention and walked away without incident.
Rescued robin
A Dell Road caller June 24 told police a bird was stuck in her window and she wondered if someone could come and get it. Police found a fledgling robin struggling to get out of an egress well. They lifted the young bird out and put it on the ground where it was soon joined by other robins.
Ex-babysitter causes concern
A Montrose Road resident June 24 wanted to discuss with police a situation regarding a babysitter who worked for her for less than six months. She said she terminated the relationship in April. She believes but isn’t sure that the babysitter failed to return car keys and house keys used during her employment; the caller said she’s searched her house for the items and can’t find them. She changed the locks to the house, but can’t do that with the car. She told police the babysitter continues to ask her for money and asks for help with job leads. She indicated the babysitter had access to personal information and the caller said she is concerned the person might use it for fraudulent purposes. She asked police to document her complaints in case something bad happens in the future. A report was made.
Injuries reported
Two people were reported injured June 25 in a two-car collision on Mamaroneck Road. Police said the operator of one of the cars failed to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn onto Mamaroneck Road from the Hutchinson River Parkway ramp, hitting another car. A passenger in the first car and the driver of the second car were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.
Fire
Firefighters went to Chesterfield Road June 19 for a report of a broken water pipe. The leak was located in a faulty coil that was part of the house’s heating and cooling system. The homeowner requested firefighters turn off the water supply until the plumber arrived. The leaked water was mostly contained to the HVAC unit’s drip pan.
Outside smoke was reported June 20 at a location at the intersection of Heathcote Road and Morris Lane. An odor of burning was reported but firefighters found no indication of fire in the area.
A rollover car incident was reported June 20 on Fenimore Road and Bright Avenue. On arrival police saw two cars, one on its side. All occupants had self-extricated. No one was injured. Absorbent was applied to the roadway where liquids had spilled. Firefighters assisted police with traffic and safety protocols.
A small trash fire was reported June 20 on a trail at the Red Maple Swamp at the intersection of Gorham and Valley roads. Firefighters saw two school textbooks about 300 feet into the woods smoldering. The fire was extinguished and the burned books removed for disposal.
A young child accidentally locked inside a car June 22 in the library parking lot on Olmsted Road was safely released using a lock-out kit. The child, who was in a rear car seat, was conscious and alert and reunited with the mom. No damage was done to the vehicle.
Chesterfield Road residents June 24 operating a barbecue grill at the rear of their property were reported by a neighbor who requested a smoke investigation and possible open burn. No hazards were found and the residents were allowed to continue grilling their food.
A three-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound was reported June 24 with injuries. County police were already on scene. All occupants refused medical evaluation by Scarsdale ambulance and one car was removed from the scene by tow truck.
A woman was removed from a car following a T-bone collision June 25 on Mamaroneck Road at the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound ramp; she was placed on a board and taken to the hospital by Scarsdale ambulance. Police said a Jeep Wrangler was exiting the ramp with two adults and two children. The injured woman was in the front passenger seat. All other occupants in the car refused medical attention. The second car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on Mamaroneck, had one female passenger who self-extricated but was also taken to the hospital by Scarsdale ambulance.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 19 to June 25, was compiled from official information.
