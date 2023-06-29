Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

A 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn was arrested June 23, charged with criminal possession of stolen property after it was alleged she stole a car valued at $16,000 from a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident. She was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said she has been known to use the alias “Samantha Biel.” She was arrested on Mamaroneck and Garden roads after the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center reported a stolen vehicle traveling in the village. The car was stopped and the driver and her passenger, a male, 22, also from Brooklyn, were subsequently arrested. He was charged with the same crimes. The two were taken to police headquarters for booking and released. Both parties are expected to appear in court July 12. 

Burgled

