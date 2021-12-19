A dealership on S. Central Avenue reported Dec. 7 a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen off the lot overnight. The employee said he noticed the car was missing when he did his inventory. He said both keys to the car were inside the dealership in the lockbox. Video surveillance of the lot showed a man in dark clothing wearing a mask approaching the car and smashing a window with an object. The man can be seen getting into the car and driving it away, heading north on Central Avenue. The car was entered into E-Justice as stolen.
Identity theft
A Fieldstone Drive woman went to police headquarters Dec. 6 to report an account was opened in her name using her Social Security number as identification. She said an energy bill of $268 was listed on her credit report in November and she’s since had fraud alerts placed on all her accounts. A report was made for documentation.
A N. Central Avenue man Dec. 8 said he got an email alert regarding a wire transfer from his bank account. He called the bank to say he never requested or authorized the transfer. Two wire transactions that day were posted for $200 and $9,824. His bank canceled both actions and he’s not out any money.
A N. Central Avenue man Dec. 14 reported identity theft after getting an email from Best Buy thanking him for successfully applying for store credit. At the same time he learned someone bought an Apple iPpad Pro for $1,246 on the new card. He told police he never applied for credit or purchased the device. He immediately contacted Best Buy customer service to dispute the charge and the company said it would not hold him responsible for the charges. Police contacted Best Buy and obtained video surveillance of a man with a full black beard wearing a dark green jacket and a blue surgical mask making the transaction. The man gave a store employee the complainant’s Social Security number and also produced a New York driver’s license with the man’s name on it, but the license had the purchasing person’s photo on it. Police are investigating.
Unsecured doors
A garage door activation alarm was set off at a home on Stone Oaks Drive Dec. 6. Police found an unsecured back door. The inside of the house was searched with nothing amiss. Police were unable to make contact with the homeowner.
An alarm was activated at another home on Stone Oaks Drive Dec. 6 several hours later. This time, officers saw a front door ajar. Officers entered and checked the premises. All appeared in good order. Police contacted the homeowners who said they were away. Police resecured the front door.
Money removed from bank account
An Underhill Road resident Dec. 7 told police $1,200 was removed from his bank account without his permission. His transaction statements showed money was removed three times via online transactions originating in Brooklyn. He has since contacted his bank and requested a report for documentation.
Static from the intercom
A Hartsdale Avenue caller told police Dec. 8 residents in his building have been complaining about static on the intercom system. He said when he checked he found a small black box manufactured by the “Ring” company inside the system. He told police the box was installed by Amazon without the consent of the property owner or management. He further reported he was advised by the building superintendent of an Amazon employee who bypasses the system to unlock the front door of the building with his phone. He said this Amazon employee told the building superintendent that Amazon gave him a code to enter the building. Amazon has since said they never gave any codes and did not have permission to access the building from the building owner or management. A report was made for documentation.
Alerted by a dog
An Edgemont Road man Dec. 9 said he noticed his dog staring intently out the window in the early hours of the morning. When he went to see what the dog was looking at, he saw a white luxury SUV parked with its engine running and its lights off near his driveway. He said a few seconds later he saw two young men wearing dark clothing running northbound from Edgemont Road in Yonkers. He said they jumped into the SUV and drove away quickly. He went outside to check on his truck and saw his driver’s side door was open. The truck was unlocked but no keys were inside. Missing from the center console was his card case containing several credit and debit cards. Also missing were Apple AirPods valued at $130. Police said no other car tampering was reported in the area. A report was made.
Argument between employees
Police went to JoAnn Fabrics on S. Central Avenue Dec. 9 for a reported dispute. The shipping manager said she got into an argument with an employee who she said repeatedly disrespects her. She said he became irate and cursed her and came toward her but was stopped by another employee. She said there was no physical contact. A report was made.
Abandoned car
A car was reported abandoned on Ardsley Road Dec. 10 at the intersection of Old Army Road. According to police, it was locked with no hazard lights turned on and there was no note on the windshield. The keys were in the ignition. The car body appeared damaged and police surmised the driver left the car when it became disabled. The car’s registration was traced to a holding company that is a subsidiary of Enterprise car rental company. Since the police responded after business hours, no person from that company could be contacted at the time. Tow was requested and the car was taken to the police impound.
Wildlife
A Topland Road resident reported Dec. 10 a sick coyote in the woods. Police saw an emaciated coyote lying sick in the woods. It was destroyed with one round.
A sick raccoon was reported on N. Washington Avenue. It was found at or in the immediate vicinity of an apartment building. Officers were able to snare the animal and move it to a safer place. It was dispatched with one round and placed in a garbage bag.
An injured deer in the roadway on S. Central Avenue Dec. 14 was snared by police after being struck by a car. It was pulled to a grassy location to be destroyed. The highway department was notified for removal.
Not burgled
Police responded to a house on Candlewood Court Dec. 11 when a burglar alarm went off. On arrival they saw the front door unlocked. Backup was called and two officers entered the premises. All appeared fine. The homeowner was contacted and came home. They said nothing appeared out of order and the front door was resecured.
Doing his Christmas shopping?
Police responded to CVS on S. Central Avenue Dec. 11 on a report of theft. A shift supervisor told police she was alerted by a customer in the store about a man with braided hair wearing a multicolored jacket, black pants and a red mask who took two bags from the store and filled them with assorted merchandise. Video footage of his activity was caught on store surveillance cameras. The shift supervisor said she was unable at the time to say what items he took or the value of the goods, and would get back to police with a complete inventory. She said if the thief could be caught, she would pursue charges.
Pharmacy robbed
A burglary in progress was reported Dec. 11 at Hartsdale Pharmacy on E. Hartsdale Avenue. No further information was available at press time.
Repo man
An employee of Traxx Recovery went to police headquarters Dec. 14 to say he was repossessing a car parked on Sprain Road. The car was entered into E-Justice.
Man living in his car
Police took a walk-in report Dec. 14 from the owner of Burger King on S. Central Avenue who said a man, later identified, was sleeping in the store parking lot. She said he’d been living in his car for an extended period of time. She said on numerous occasions she and other employees have asked him to leave and he’s refused. Police went to the parking lot and advised the man he’s not welcome in Burger King and he has to leave the property or be arrested for trespassing. The man said he understood and left.
Suspicious incident
A Sprain Road caller Dec. 14 said he has video of a couple in a gray Honda Accord with New York plates hanging around his house. He felt they were casing it potentially for a burglary. The caller had video of a man getting out of the car and moving around trash cans in front of his garage. On the tape, a female voice can be heard talking. A report was made and the Squad Conditions Unit was notified.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, was made from official reports.
