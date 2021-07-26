Police responded to Secor Road and Ivy Place July 12 on a report of a damaged car. The caller said while she was driving past a construction site at the corner of Ivy Place, a rock landed on her car, denting her hood on the passenger side. She said debris from the rock caused smaller dents. Her mother arrived and spoke with the construction manager who said the rock did not come from that work site. Secor Road was checked for fallen rocks but none were found. The construction manager decided to work something out with the reporting party’s mother to pay for damages even though he didn’t believe his site was responsible.
Lost plates
A man went to police headquarters July 12 behalf of his employer, Hyundai of White Plains, to report lost license plates. He said an audit had indicated that three New York State dealer plates were apparently lost or misplaced. He requested a report to document the situation and paperwork necessary for dealer plates.
Ex smashed windshield?
A Stone Oaks Drive resident told police July 12 he believes a woman he had been romantically involved with, but had broken up with, went to his house and smashed the rear windshield of his Cadillac. He told police he had previously reported two prior incidents of alleged criminal mischief for which he thought she might be responsible. He said she drives a light blue Mercedes but he didn’t know the license plate number on the car, and he doesn’t have any security cameras at his house. According to the police report, the ex-girlfriend has an active order of protection against the Stone Oaks Drive man, who said he would press charges against her if a case could be made.
Cat hit by car
Police picked up a large striped cat that had been struck and killed by a car July 13 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The responding officer did not see the cat get hit, but retrieved it from the side of the road after a caller reported it. The cat was put in a garbage bag and brought to police headquarters’ garage in case someone might be looking for it.
Wallet stolen from car
A customer at Planet Fitness on S. Central Avenue told police July 16 his wallet was missing from his car, which he had parked in the health club’s lot. He said he had been having issues with the lock and didn’t know if the car was locked at the time. Inside the wallet was $180 in cash and credit cards, which he has since canceled.
Oops, wrong lock
Police received a report July 12 from a Highpoint Drive caller who said he just moved into a building complex and hired a locksmith to install a lock on his storage locker. He said he accidentally had the locksmith change the lock on someone else’s locker. He gave police both the name of the locksmith company and the locksmith, and he said building management would notify the owner of the storage locker that was accidentally affected by the lock change. The caller asked a report be made to document the incident.
Offensive graffiti
Police responded to a dental practice on N. Central Avenue July 13 after one of the dentists reported the words “Blow Job” sprayed painted on the front windows of the office. The office manager reviewed video surveillance overnight and saw a man in a face mask spraying the windows. The manager said she recognized him as a former patient who had a long history of harassing the office staff. The owner of the dental practice reportedly intends to press charges if a culprit could be apprehended.
Identity theft
An Edgemont Road resident July 13 told police he was the victim of identity theft after learning someone took out a loan for $17,534 using his identity. He said he had already contacted the fraud department of the credit union issuing the loan, and had asked to have his accounts frozen to avoid further incidents. He said he’s not out any money.
Neighbor taking pictures
A Fieldstone Drive resident told police July 15 her neighbor was taking pictures of her apartment and sitting in front of her stairwell. She said this is “not the first time,” and that the two have ongoing issues. Police spoke with the neighbor who denied taking pictures and said another neighbor who lives in the unit above the complainant asked her to take pictures of the outside of the building as they are moving. She said the stairwell is right next to her patio where she often sits. There was some talk about getting boyfriends involved, although one party said she doesn’t have a boyfriend. Police advised both women to steer clear of each other and refrain from future contact.
Dine & Dash
Police responded to Friday’s on S. Central Avenue July 17 on a report of a party of six (five adults and one child) who walked out on a $213.65 tab. The manager said one of the parties was rude and complained about her alcoholic beverage almost as soon as she was served. The party ordered appetizers and a dozen alcohol drinks; when told she couldn’t take her alcohol beverage to go, one guest became irate and said she had to go outside to smoke a cigarette. Soon after, the rest of the party got up and left, bypassing all points of payment. They got into a Honda Pilot with a license plate number that was linked to an address in Yonkers. The restaurant manager said he wasn’t sure he wanted to press charges but he did want to document the incident.
Pharmacy burglarized
On July 18 police responded to the Hartsdale Pharmacy on E. Hartsdale Avenue after a burglar alarm indicated a front door glass break. Police saw shattered front door glass. The scene was secured until additional units arrived to check the interior. Police reported a red Jeep Cherokee with improper plates was seen in the area at the time of the burglary. The same car is believed to have been in the vicinity of other burglaries reported July 18 by other law enforcement agencies.
Police said narcotics were stolen, including Oxycodone, Oxycotin, Percocet, Aderrall and Alprazolam. No value of the stolen items was available in the police report. The shattered glass door is valued at $1,500. Surveillance video showed two men wearing dark clothing breaking into the pharmacy at 4:29 a.m. Police are investigating.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 12 to July 18, was compiled from official information.
