Having served a little more than 11 years as Greenburgh’s commissioner of public works, Victor Carosi submitted his resignation to the town board on Oct. 28.
An authority in Greenburgh’s expansive list of capital projects, Carosi oversaw multiple ventures in Edgemont, including recent plans that replaced the water main on Underhill Road, produced a sidewalk prioritization study with the town’s Department of Community Development & Conservation, and attempted to install a traffic signal at Fort Hill and Ardsley roads.
A months-long decision, Carosi said he left his Greenburgh job to move to Florida to be closer to family. His resignation was effective Nov. 13.
“I truly enjoyed my time [in Greenburgh],” said Carosi. “It’s definitely had its challenges, but that’s what we’re all about. Rising to challenges and meeting those challenges.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer he hopes the town board will appoint Department of Public Works Deputy Commissioner Richard Fon as Carosi’s replacement.
“I think he’s very, very qualified. He understands the department, he’s extremely passionate about the job,” said Feiner. “I think it would be a big mistake not to appoint Richard.”
A Westchester native, Carosi, 55, never set out to work in municipal government. A graduate of Manhattan College with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Carosi worked for multiple private companies before starting a job at Westchester Joint Water Works — his first stint in a municipal environment. He eventually moved to an engineering position in the village of Rye Brook before securing a spot in Greenburgh’s Department of Public Works. When he came on board, Carosi said he felt the Department of Public Work’s attitude and message to residents wasn’t up to par. He didn’t want residents to feel like they were burdening the town with requests, and he worked to transform the department’s reputation to make the DPW “the helpful organization.”
“Municipal work is people,” said Carosi. “It’s people serving people.”
Carosi oversaw a great deal of capital projects during his more than a decade of service in Greenburgh. Upgrading the town’s water infrastructure is one of the many continuing projects Carosi will regret not seeing through to completion, especially the $36.3 million project connecting the Knollwood pump station to the Rumbrook pumping station with roughly 6,000 feet of pipe.
“That, I think, is a great legacy and I’m very comfortable that the foundation that I helped put in place will continue into the future for modernizing [and] improving the town’s water infrastructure,” he said.
Though many projects with allocated funding and grants are still moving ahead, many capital projects in Greenburgh were pushed aside as the pandemic swept through New York in March and put a strain on many municipal capital budget plans.
Carosi said he thought the town focused too much on short-term capital initiatives and he wished his department had done more long-term planning.
“I think there’s always a challenge between the planning needs and the long-term aspects versus unfortunately sometimes some of the political aspects [which] are much more short term,” he said.
One long-term plan Carosi helped Greenburgh’s Community Development and Conservation Commissioner Garret Duquesne develop was the town’s sidewalk prioritization study. The study, released in May, strategizes a two-phase, 12-year rollout to fill 9.93 miles of sidewalk gaps within the town at an approximate cost of $20.5 million.
Though the need for more sidewalks has been a talking point for Edgemont residents for years, sidewalk safety policy was pushed to the forefront of the Greenburgh Town Board agenda after a 67-year-old Edgemont woman was killed at Fort Hill and Underhill roads in November 2019.
Carosi said the prioritization plan is working in tandem with the town’s Traffic and Safety Committee to improve sidewalk mobility. Financing for the venture is currently up in the air though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking toward the future, Carosi said the town would have to deal with a host of other capital issues beyond sidewalks, including the crumbling police headquarters and court building, which have been in disrepair for a number of years. With COVID-19 sinking municipal revenue budgets, Carosi said the town should also look at the sustainability of services in its smaller villages, and consider where potentially the town could step in to help.
“A small size [village] has some challenges in being able to always provide the various services that people want at a reasonable cost. Sometimes I think what the town needs to do is to look into that,” he said. “How can we as a town that has great resources be able to help balance that with the villages?”
Though there is still much to do in Greenburgh, Carosi is happy with the legacy he is leaving behind. Most of all, he will miss “the craziness of the job” where every day had a different set of challenges to get to the same goal. His next challenge will be moving from Westchester, the place he’s always called home.
“It’s been a great time,” said Carosi. “[I’m] very proud to have served for over 11 years and I’ll always remember it.”
