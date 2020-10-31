Police responded to Curry Acura at S. Central Avenue on Oct. 19 for a report of one lost dealer plate. They spoke with an employee who said it was probably lost during a test drive two days earlier. The plate was reported hanging from a pouch on the rear of the car that could have fallen off during the test drive. The dealership looked for the plate to no avail. A report was made.
Repo-ed
An employee of Dezba Asset Recovery went to police headquarters Oct. 20 to report he’d just been to an address on High Point Lane to repossess a car. The car was entered into eJustice as repossessed. A report was made.
Pay or get booted
Police responded to the parking lot at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue Oct. 20 to help settle a civil matter between a tow operator and a Fieldstone Drive man. The tow operator said he placed a boot on the man’s car parked on premises without a permit. The tow operator said after he put on the boot, he saw the Fieldstone Drive man remove it, put it inside his car and drive away. The tow operator followed him to the TJ Maxx lot and called police. The car wasn’t able to move since the man had let air out of the tires to remove the boot. The tow operator told police his company would not press charges for the broken boot if the other man agreed to pay for the busted boot and his parking fees. Both men agreed to handle the matter civilly and left the scene without further incident.
Scuffle at recycling bin
Police responded to the H Mart on N. Central Avenue Oct. 21 on a report of a scuffle at the recycling bin at the front of the store. An employee told police he was assisting a customer at the bin when the man suddenly grabbed his arm and started shoving. Bystanders intervened. Police interviewed the customer who said he was trying to use the bin but it wasn’t turned on. He said he asked the employee to turn it on, but the employee wouldn’t. That’s when he grabbed his arm, which set them to wrestling. No one was injured and the customer agreed to leave the store.
Signs posted on poles
Police responded to the 300 block of N. Central Avenue Oct. 23 after a caller reported seeing flyers containing racial content posted on utility poles in the area. Police saw flyers posted on a utility pole in front of Chase Bank on N. Central and every utility pole south of that location ending at Webb Field. Written on the flyers were the words, “Senator Stewart-Cousins: Why Won’t You Meet With Transgender Advocates?” Police spoke with a manager for corporate security for Con Edison who said posting on their poles is prohibited and asked police to take the signs down. Photos were taken. Police report “no crime,” and all flyers were removed.
Pulled over and arrested
While on patrol on N. Central Avenue Oct. 23 police noticed a modified or faulty exhaust system making a lot of noise on a gray Honda Civic with a temporary Texas registration. A traffic stop was conducted on Lakeview Avenue and a DMV check showed the driver had three revoked or expired suspensions and a revocation for driving while impaired by alcohol. The man was arrested and taken to headquarters, and his car was impounded. He was issued summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with a modified exhaust and is due in court on Dec. 8.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, was compiled from official information.
